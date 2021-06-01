High school sports roundup: Timely hit from Ward lifts North Stafford to victory in 10th

Pearson Ward had a two-RBI single in the top of the 10th to help lift North Stafford to a 6–5 Commonwealth District baseball win at Colonial Forge on Tuesday night.
Brian Schule finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored and A.J. Labrusciano picked up the after coming on in the 10th for the Wolverines (6–5), who host Brooke Point on Thursday.
Trevor Bush had two hits and two RBIs to lead Colonial Forge.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|200
|002
|000
|2
|—
|6
|8
|2
|Colonial Forge
|202
|000
|000
|1
|—
|5
|7
|3
Brian Schule, JACOB VIA (2), A.J. Labrusciano (10) and Brannoc Odlum. Gregory Joe, Josh Oakland (4), BEN ROHRBACH (6) and Trevor Bush.
BASEBALL
CAROLINE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 2
The Cavaliers won an extra-inning thriller, led by the bat of Kyle Tinger who went 2 for 4 and had a run scored.
The Knights were led by the bat of Jackson Rusk who went 2 for 3 with one double.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|000
|011
|000
|00
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Caroline
|000
|110
|000
|01
|—
|3
|9
|0
T.J. Grigsby, AUSTIN BOGGS (6), and Parker Mitchell. Adam Pitts, KALEB SCOTT (6), and Jordan Chapman.
BROOKE POINT 5, STAFFORD 3
Scott Webb went 3 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate and went the distrance on the mound to help visiting Brooke Point get a Commonwealth District win.
Chris Cline added two hits for the Black–Hawks.
Kazuya Jordan had two hits for Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|000
|032
|0
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Stafford
|100
|002
|0
|—
|3
|5
|1
SCOTT WEBB and Chris Cline. RYAN RUTHERFORD, Justin Jenkins (6) and Nate Henry.
SOFTBALL
MASSAPONAX 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Emily Collins delivered a two-run, seventh-inning double that scored Rachel Wood and Brenna Morefield to lift the Panthers to a come-from-behind victory.
Wildcats pitcher Laney Fritz allowed just four hits and zero earned runs over seven innings of work, and had one hit to score their only run at the plate.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Mountain View
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
|5
|3
LAYNE FRITZ, and Annaliese Franklin. Payton Kilmer, RACHEL WOOD (3) and Laney Deane.
SPOTSYLVANIA 12, CAROLINE 9
Mylia Knight smacked a grand slam in the second inning to get visiting Spotsylvania’s offense rolling in a Battlefield Distric win.
Sydney Brown in the fourth and Kyleigh Mummert in the sixth also went deep for the Knights. Kate Braden added two hits and Knight had four of her team’s nine steals in the game.
Kaylei Taylor finished 4 for 5 for Caroline, while Kaitlyn Johnson and Alexis Payne had three hits each, and Codi Dudley and Madison Taylor had two each.
Spotsylvania (5–4) will travel to Eastern View next Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|040
|404
|0
|—
|12
|6
|4
|Caroline
|100
|150
|2
|—
|9
|17
|5
HANNAH HALL and Kyleigh Mummert. GRACE SHANNON, Alexis Payne (4) and Madison Taylor.
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 3B
Massaponax’s Abby Cinco won her singles quarterfinal and teamed with Brooke Hyldahl to win their doubles quarterfinal at Patriot High School.
The fourth-seened Cinco defeated Woodbridge’s Emily Schelling 6–0, 6–1 and will face No. 1 seed Maya Bravo of Patriot in Wednesday’s semifinals.
In the doubles match, third-seeded Cinco and Hyldahl topped Jessice Bowie and Neva Gliga of Battlefield 6–2, 6–2 and will face second-seeded Emily Staton and Bailey Reidy of Colgan in Wedensday’s semifinals.