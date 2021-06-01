High school sports roundup: Timely hit from Ward lifts North Stafford to victory in 10th

LAYNE FRITZ, and Annaliese Franklin. Payton Kilmer, RACHEL WOOD (3) and Laney Deane.

SPOTSYLVANIA 12, CAROLINE 9

Mylia Knight smacked a grand slam in the second inning to get visiting Spotsylvania’s offense rolling in a Battlefield Distric win.

Sydney Brown in the fourth and Kyleigh Mummert in the sixth also went deep for the Knights. Kate Braden added two hits and Knight had four of her team’s nine steals in the game.

Kaylei Taylor finished 4 for 5 for Caroline, while Kaitlyn Johnson and Alexis Payne had three hits each, and Codi Dudley and Madison Taylor had two each.

Spotsylvania (5–4) will travel to Eastern View next Tuesday.