High school sports roundup: Treakle, Riverbend slip past Massaponax

Ava Treakle totaled four goals and two assists and goalie Rebehak James registered 15 saves to help Riverbend secure a 13–11 Commonwealth District girls lacrosse win against Massaponax on Monday.
Haven Doherty and Kaitlyn Clark each had three goals and one assists, while Ayla Jantz supplied two goals and two assists for the Bears (3–2). Erin Moulton (one goal) and Leah Mastri (one assist) also got on the scoresheet.
For Massaponax, Grace Pietro had five goals and one assists, and Elizabeth Denecke added three goals and one assists. Olivia McGowan scored twice, Paige Beardsley once and goalie Sarah Blackburn made 10 saves.
Riverbend visits North Stafford on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
STAFFORD 10, NORTH STAFFORD 8
Sydney Ulmer and Alaina McCoy each scored three goals in the Indians’ Commonwealth District win. Molly Clinton and Jordan Fitzgerald added two goals apiece. Clinton had two assists and Fitzgerald one.
BOYS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 20, BROOKE POINT 11
Gabe Cook and Aidan Desmond each tallied five goals, and the Eagles’ scored two short-handed goals to capture a Commonwealth District win.
GOLF
VISAA TOURNAMENT
Fredericksburg Christian School’s Joey Priebe tied for 15th at Monday’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 2 championship in Williamsburg.
Priebe shot a 12-over-par 84. Nansemond Suffolk Academy’s Faith Garcia won the title with an even-par 72.
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 5, NORTHUMBERLAND 1
Washington & Lee earned a Northern Neck District road win, setting up a showdown at home against Rappahannock for first place in the district on Wednesday.
On Monday, Yahir Antunez, William Luzier, Corey Mumford and Eric Romero each scored goals for the Eagles (4–1), with the fifth coming via a Northumberland own goal.
BOYS TENNIS
COURTLAND 7, CHANCELLOR 2
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Silas Lacey 8–1; Evan Garland (Ch) d. Gabe Avelino 8–2; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Jason Ransom 9–7; Garrett Erikson (Ct) d. Trent Sites 8–4; Colin Friend (Ct) d. Alex Blair 8–6; Alex Storen (Ct) d. J.P. Clark 8–6.
Doubles: Leonard/Avelino (Ct) d. Lacey/Ransom 8–2; Garland/Sites (Ch) d. Ruiz-Rivera/Friend 8–4; Erikson/Storen (Ct) d. Blair/Aviel Hondoy 8–1.
Next match: Courtland (8–1) visits Hanover Thursday in the Region 4B semifinals.
COLONIAL FORGE 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Singles: Boone Orton (CF) d. William Hudson 10-1; Gabe Gillespie (CF) d. Brayden Hitz 10-0; Josh Porzainski (CF) d. Mauro Lobo 10-1; Josh Addis (CF) d. Jacob Grena 10-1; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Hunter Morgan 10-2; Elijah Hernandez (MV) d. Jake Stratton 10-5.
Doubles: Orton/Gillespie (CF) d. Hudson/Hitz 10-6; Porzeinski/Addis (CF) d. Grena/Morgan 10-1; Putney/Stratton (CF) d. Hernandez/Edgar Rivera 10-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
COLONIAL FORGE 5, BROOKE POINT 4
Singles: Caroline Bignell (CF) d. Abby Tivin 10–3; Victoria Rios (BP) d. Helen Choi 10–2; Michelle Choi (CF) d. Zhaleen Emerson 10–7; Gloria Johnson (BP) d. Adelle Bloom 10–3; Brianna Wahl (CF) d. Angelina Tirin 10–8; Cheyenne Smith (BP) d. Rachel Regling 10–5..
Doubles: Choi/Choi (CF) d. Emerson/Johnson 10–3; Rios/Smith (BP) d. Bloom/Wahl 10–5; Bignell/Regling (CF) d. Tivin/Olivia Oleger 10–2.
KING GEORGE 6, SPOTSYLVANIA 3
Singles: Lauren Wentzel (KG) def. Melia Smith 8-0; Emmy Harold (S) def. Terry Scaife 8-6; Megan Ochao (KG) def. Kaitlyn Bowling 8-5; Jessica Wang (KG) def. Abby Rose 9-8 (8-6); Kayleigh Nelson (S) def. Paige Baker 8-4; Carter Wassar (KG) def. Sandy Medley 8-6.
Doubles: Wentzel/Scaife (KG) def. Smith/Harold 6-0; Ochao/Wang (KG) def. Bowling/Rose 6-3; Nelson/Medley (S) def. Poley/Graves 6-4.
Next Match: The Knights host James Monroe tomorrow at 5 p.m.
COURTLAND 8, CHANCELLOR 1
Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Mac Watkins 10-7; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Lea Perez 10-6; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Gillian/Salsberry 10-6; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Kailana Reed 10-5; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Erika Arryo 10-2; Ellie Holt (Ct) d. Marian Blanco 10-5.
Doubles: Flowers/Watkins (Ct) d. Perez/Margelos 8-3; Granger/Stapleton (Ct) d. Reed/Arryo 8-4 Holt/Holt (Ct) d. Salsberry/Emily Tiller 8-6.
Next match: The Cougars (8-2, 7-1) will host Hanover (7-1) in Thursday’s Region 4B semifinals.
MASSAPONAX 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Alyssa Fenton 10-2; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Amaya Henderson 10-1; Grace Burner (Ma) d. Saige Thibodeaux 10-0; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Gretchen Nichols 10-0; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Evelyn Bragrado 10-0; No. 6 Massaponax won by forfeit.
Doubles: Cinco/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Fenton/Henderson 10-1; Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Nichols/Bragado 10-0; No. 3 Massaponax won by forfeit.