High school sports roundup: Treakle, Riverbend slip past Massaponax

Ava Treakle totaled four goals and two assists and goalie Rebehak James registered 15 saves to help Riverbend secure a 13–11 Commonwealth District girls lacrosse win against Massaponax on Monday.

Haven Doherty and Kaitlyn Clark each had three goals and one assists, while Ayla Jantz supplied two goals and two assists for the Bears (3–2). Erin Moulton (one goal) and Leah Mastri (one assist) also got on the scoresheet.

For Massaponax, Grace Pietro had five goals and one assists, and Elizabeth Denecke added three goals and one assists. Olivia McGowan scored twice, Paige Beardsley once and goalie Sarah Blackburn made 10 saves.

Riverbend visits North Stafford on Wednesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

STAFFORD 10, NORTH STAFFORD 8

Sydney Ulmer and Alaina McCoy each scored three goals in the Indians’ Commonwealth District win. Molly Clinton and Jordan Fitzgerald added two goals apiece. Clinton had two assists and Fitzgerald one.

BOYS LACROSSE

COLONIAL FORGE 20, BROOKE POINT 11