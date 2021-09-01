High school sports roundup: Tuesday's results

Allison Lach had 10 kills and 18 digs in the Bears’ 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22 nondistrict volleyball victory on Tuesday night.

Peri Linterman added seven kills and three blocks, Trinity Lamberton had 21 digs and Daisy Pentorn dished out 25 assists for Riverbend, which hosts Massaponax Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, MASSAPONAX 0

Meg Hyatt and Kat Druiett each registered a goal and an assist to help Mountain View earn a Commonwealth District road win in its season opener.

JAMES MONROE 7, MERIDIAN 0

Kelsey Reviello scored three goals and Lillian Hutcherson, Maddie Tierney, Sally Beringer and Grace Maynard each had one in James Monroe’s nondistrict shutout victory.

CULPEPER 6, CAROLINE 1

Maddy Smoot’s three goals helped the Blue Devils earn a Battlefield District victory.

GOLF

SPOTSYLVANIA 204, CAROLINE 234

Toby LaVoy’s medalist round of 49 led the Knights to a Battlefield District dual match win at Mattaponi Springs.