High school sports roundup: Turner's late 3 wins it for Stafford

BOYS BASKETBALL
STAFFORD 51, RIVERBEND 49
Tyler Turner buried a 3-pointer with 1.1 second left on the clock to help Stafford escape with a Commonwealth District home win.
Amari Moorer led all scorers with 22 points for the Indians, who visit Freedom (Woodbridge) Saturday.
EJ Wilborne had 21 points to lead Riverbend.
|Riverbend
|17
|11
|7
|14
|—
|49
|Stafford
|10
|16
|18
|7
|—
|51
Riverbend: Elijah Williams 6, EJ Wilborne 21, Jordyn Thomas 2, D. Stafford 9, MarcAnthony Parker 1, Ernest Johnson 3, Jonas Taylor 7, Mathias Barnwell 0. Totals: 17 5-11 49.
Stafford (2-5): Myles Smith 3, Jamison Noil 4, Joshua Wallace 5, Tyler Turner 10, Skilayr Atkinson 2, Amari Moorer 22, Sean Hopkins 2, Nicholas Belako 3. Totals: 16 15-22 51.
3-pointers: Riverbend 10 (Wilborne 3, Williams 2, Stafford 2, Johnson, Taylor). Stafford 4 (Smith, Wallace, Turner, Moorer).
SPOTSYLVANIA 52, JAMES MONROE 48
Tre Coogler scored six of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter as Spotsylvania rallied for a Battlefield District win.
Dezaun Robinson led visiting James Monroe with 22 points.
Monte McMorris III added 13 for the Knights, who host King George on Monday.
|James Monroe
|18
|9
|15
|5
|—
|48
|Spotsylvania
|8
|13
|17
|13
|—
|52
James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 5, Timothy Ford Jr. 0, Kyle Snider 2, Dezaun Robinson 22, Michael Edwards 2, Jabes Roundtree 2, Tyson Taylor 2, RJ Turner 11, Jake Wack 0, Tyrone Conteh 2. Totals: 19 5-8 48.
Spotsylvania: Tre Coogler 14, Austin Boggs 4, Jake Jack 10, Steven Harris 0, Micah Patterson 0, Amir Savage 8, Isaiah Patterson 0, Jay Black 3, Connor Grimes 0, Christian Kelley 0, TJ Grigsby 0, Monte McMorris III 13. Totals: 19 10-18 52.
3-pointers: JM 5 (Robinson 4, Wallace). Spotsylvania 4 (Coogler 2, Boggs, Black).
NORTH STAFFORD 68, MOUNTAIN VIEW 64
Micah Brown scored 26 points and the Wolverines rallied past Mountain View for a Commonwealth District road victory.
Nick Perkins and Cliff Davis added 15 points each for North Stafford.
Mountain View’s Jordan Jackson matched Brown’s game-high total of 26 points.
|North Stafford
|13
|4
|24
|18
|—
|68
|Mountain View
|19
|11
|14
|25
|—
|64
North Stafford: Vinny Sabatino 3, M. Warren 0, Yaya Conteh 1, Dino Jones 0, Nick Perkins 15, Cliff Davis 15, A.J. Labrusciano 5, Micah Brown 26, A. Hamilton 7, Ian Edwards 6. Totals: 29 5–19 68.
Mountain View: Brendan Robinson 0, Tyrus Somuah 1, Labron Weathers 13, Jordan Jackson 26, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 2, Xavier Johnson 10, Etienne Somuah 10, Matt D’Lugos 2, Micah Hagander 0. Totals: 15 29–36 64.
3-pointers: North Stafford 5 (Sabatino, Perkins, Davis, Labrusciano, Hamilton). Mountain View 7 (Jackson 4, E. Somuah 2, Weathers).
SWIMMING
JAMES MONROE vs. CULPEPER COUNTY
The Yellow Jackets earn the Battlefield District victory 163-19 over the Blue Devils.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: Ben Valentine, Jack Scharf, John Baroody, Ryelan White (JM) 1:47.84; 200 free: John Baroody (JM) 1:51.60; 200 IM: Sam Mahoney (CC) 2:26.56; 50 Free: Jack Scharf (JM) 24.09; 100 Fly: John Baroody (JM) 56.00; 100 Free: Ryelan White (JM) 53.48; 500 Free: Ben Valentine (JM) 5:48.15; 200 Free relay: Ryelan White, Elliot Van Vorst, Jack Scharf, Noah Lucas (JM) 1:37.03; 100 Back: Jack Scharf (JM) 1:07.06; 100 Breast: Grey Muldrow (JM) 1:26.53; 400 Free relay: John Baroody, Noah Lucas, Elliot Van Vorst, Ben Valentine (JM) 3:34.46.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Isabelle Long, Sami Sowers, Stella Hensley, Nicole Weber (JM) 2:09.89; 200 free: Isabelle Long (JM) 2:10.97; 200 IM: Sami Sowers (JM) 2:15.83; 50 Free: Stella Hensley (JM) 31.09; 100 Fly: Sami Sowers (JM) 1:03.31; 100 Free: Nicole Weber (JM) 1:04.69; 500 Free: Isabelle Long (JM) 5:48.62; 200 Free relay: Alice Weber, Stella Hensley, Isabelle Long, Sami Sowers (JM) 1:57.53; 100 Back: Alice Weber (JM) 1:24.93; 100 Breast: Stella Hensley (JM) 1:25.00; 400 Free relay: Katie Fidler, Alice Weber, Sofiya Eure, Nicole Weber (JM) 4:42.08.