High school sports roundup: Tweedy’s big night carries Massaponax past host Riverbend

Raine Tweedy scored a game-high 19 points, adding three rebounds and three assists, to help the Massaponax girls basketball team remain unbeaten with a 49–33 Commonwealth District road victory over Riverbend on Friday night.
A’Mira Roy added nine points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers, who visit North Stafford next Friday.
Sabrina Hunter had eight points to lead Riverbend, which visits Brooke Point next Friday.
|Massaponax
|12
|20
|10
|7
|—
|49
|Riverbend
|7
|10
|8
|8
|—
|33
Massaponax (4-0): Takeira Ramey 9, Leah Schoonover 7, Raine Tweedy 19, Kiersten Bowler 1, Gabrielle Athy 0, Sophia Beard 4, A’Mira Roy 9, Jurnee Dorsey 0. Totals: 18 9-15 49.
Riverbend (0-2): Reiley Gibson 4, Aryauna Brent 2, Hannah Alexander 0, Haley Lanning 4, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Sabrina Hunter 8, Bailey Carter 2, Madison Sarver 7, Maniyah Alston 2, Olivia Long 4, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 13 5-11 33.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Ramey 2, Schoonover, Tweedy). Riverbend 2 (Hunter 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 63, EASTERN VIEW 45
Kendall Scott scored 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first half to help visiting Chancellor bring home a Battlefield District win.
M’laya Ainsworth added 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Chargers. Kailana Reed totaled six steals, three rebounds and three assists, while Kayla Mattey added five boards.
McKenna Warren led Eastern View with 18 points, while Terese Green added 15.
|Chancellor
|19
|18
|13
|13
|—
|63
|Eastern View
|8
|15
|14
|8
|—
|45
Chancellor: Desirae Ashton 5, Kendall Scott 23, Kayla Mattey 8, Kailana Reed 7, M’laya Ainsworth 16, Enaya Melchior 4. Totals: 25 8-17 63.
Eastern View: Terese Green 15, Soniya Brown 3, McKenna Warren 18, Kaidence Brown 2, Dakota Barlow 0, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 5, Faith Tingler 0, Haley Damer 0. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Ainsworth 2, Scott, Mattey, Reed). EV 2 (Green, S. Brown).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 71, SPOTSYLVANIA 48
Gabe Cambell lead all scorers with 19 points and Shaun Harris added 13 to Caroline get a Battlefield District home win.
Nate Widener totaled 16 points to lead Spotsylvania.
|Spotsylvania
|7
|15
|13
|13
|—
|48
|Caroline
|17
|20
|12
|22
|—
|71