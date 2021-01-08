 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Tweedy’s big night carries Massaponax past host Riverbend
0 comments

High school sports roundup: Tweedy’s big night carries Massaponax past host Riverbend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Raine Tweedy scored a game-high 19 points, adding three rebounds and three assists, to help the Massaponax girls basketball team remain unbeaten with a 49–33 Commonwealth District road victory over Riverbend on Friday night.

A’Mira Roy added nine points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers, who visit North Stafford next Friday.

Sabrina Hunter had eight points to lead Riverbend, which visits Brooke Point next Friday.

Massaponax      12   20   10   7   —   49
Riverbend71088   —33

Massaponax (4-0): Takeira Ramey 9, Leah Schoonover 7, Raine Tweedy 19, Kiersten Bowler 1, Gabrielle Athy 0, Sophia Beard 4, A’Mira Roy 9, Jurnee Dorsey 0. Totals: 18 9-15 49.

Riverbend (0-2): Reiley Gibson 4, Aryauna Brent 2, Hannah Alexander 0, Haley Lanning 4, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Sabrina Hunter 8, Bailey Carter 2, Madison Sarver 7, Maniyah Alston 2, Olivia Long 4, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 13 5-11 33.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Ramey 2, Schoonover, Tweedy). Riverbend 2 (Hunter 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHANCELLOR 63, EASTERN VIEW 45

Kendall Scott scored 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first half to help visiting Chancellor bring home a Battlefield District win.

M’laya Ainsworth added 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Chargers. Kailana Reed totaled six steals, three rebounds and three assists, while Kayla Mattey added five boards.

McKenna Warren led Eastern View with 18 points, while Terese Green added 15.

Chancellor   19   18   13   13   —   63
Eastern View   815148   —45

Chancellor: Desirae Ashton 5, Kendall Scott 23, Kayla Mattey 8, Kailana Reed 7, M’laya Ainsworth 16, Enaya Melchior 4. Totals: 25 8-17 63.

Eastern View: Terese Green 15, Soniya Brown 3, McKenna Warren 18, Kaidence Brown 2, Dakota Barlow 0, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 5, Faith Tingler 0, Haley Damer 0. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Ainsworth 2, Scott, Mattey, Reed). EV 2 (Green, S. Brown).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAROLINE 71, SPOTSYLVANIA 48

Gabe Cambell lead all scorers with 19 points and Shaun Harris added 13 to Caroline get a Battlefield District home win.

Nate Widener totaled 16 points to lead Spotsylvania.

Spotsylvania   7151313   —48
Caroline   17   20   12   22   —   71
Spotsylvania (0-4): Charles Coogler 1, Austin Boggs 0, Trent Reid 6, Nate Widener 16, Evan Bowles 9, Jake Jack 6, Jay Black 0, Chase Greene 3, Mote McMorris III 4, DeAnthony Pendleton 3, Dillon Robinson 0, Torin Craig 0. Totals: 17 10-20 48.
Caroline: Dondre Courtney 5, Dominque Washington 8, Trevor Smith 0, Gabe Campbell 19, Jayden Freeman 7, Jevonte Wright-Parker 4, Shaun Harris 13, Jeff Logan 3, TJ Boxley 4, Kylic Williams 5, Irving Olivis Jr. 3, Jacob Brown 0. Totals: 26 14-22 71.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (Widener 2, Reid, Bowles). Caroline 5 (Freeman 2, Courtney, Campbell, Logan).
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

High school roundup

Raine Tweedy had 19 points and five rebounds to help Massaponax get a 55-16 nondistrict girls basketball win over visiting Courtland on Wednes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert