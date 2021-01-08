High school sports roundup: Tweedy’s big night carries Massaponax past host Riverbend

Riverbend (0-2): Reiley Gibson 4, Aryauna Brent 2, Hannah Alexander 0, Haley Lanning 4, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Sabrina Hunter 8, Bailey Carter 2, Madison Sarver 7, Maniyah Alston 2, Olivia Long 4, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 13 5-11 33.

3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Ramey 2, Schoonover, Tweedy). Riverbend 2 (Hunter 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kendall Scott scored 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first half to help visiting Chancellor bring home a Battlefield District win.

M’laya Ainsworth added 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Chargers. Kailana Reed totaled six steals, three rebounds and three assists, while Kayla Mattey added five boards.