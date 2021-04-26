High school sports roundup: Ulmer, Stafford top Massaponax in season opener

Sydney Ulmer tallied seven goals and an assist, and Jordan Fitzgerald notched four goals in Stafford’s season-opening 16–10 Commonwealth District girls’ lacrosse win over Massaponax Monday night.

Nicole Allen scored twice and Darby Conerly once for the Indians, with Elsa Da Silva registering two assists and Molly Clinton, Allen and Conerly one each.

Grace Prietro supplied six goals and two assists to lead Massaponax. Also getting on the scoresheet were Olivia McGowan with one goal and six assists, Elizabeth Denecke with two goals and Morgan Hughes with one goal.

GIRLS LACROSSE

COLONIAL FORGE 21, BROOKE POINT 0

Anne Marie Hanville totaled three goals and four assists, and Avery Hartenstein added four goals to lead Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District shutout.

Other leaders for the Eagles included Maggie Hatton and Faith Piser with three goals each. Mary Ellen Schuster, Annamarita Sofis and Trinitey Tran were strong with draw controls, and Ellen Chown collected two ground balls.

Janiya Rourk stood led Brooke Point with two draw controls.

BOYS LACROSSE