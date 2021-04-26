High school sports roundup: Ulmer, Stafford top Massaponax in season opener

Sydney Ulmer tallied seven goals and an assist, and Jordan Fitzgerald notched four goals in Stafford’s season-opening 16–10 Commonwealth District girls’ lacrosse win over Massaponax Monday night.
Nicole Allen scored twice and Darby Conerly once for the Indians, with Elsa Da Silva registering two assists and Molly Clinton, Allen and Conerly one each.
Grace Prietro supplied six goals and two assists to lead Massaponax. Also getting on the scoresheet were Olivia McGowan with one goal and six assists, Elizabeth Denecke with two goals and Morgan Hughes with one goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 21, BROOKE POINT 0
Anne Marie Hanville totaled three goals and four assists, and Avery Hartenstein added four goals to lead Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District shutout.
Other leaders for the Eagles included Maggie Hatton and Faith Piser with three goals each. Mary Ellen Schuster, Annamarita Sofis and Trinitey Tran were strong with draw controls, and Ellen Chown collected two ground balls.
Janiya Rourk stood led Brooke Point with two draw controls.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12, RIVERBEND 7
Emory Harshman scored three goals, and Chris Van Liew, Shane McGrath, Hesse Ramos and Garrett Talkington each scored twice to help Mountain View secure a Commonwealth District win.
Donny Gonzalez added the Wildcats’ other goal along with an assist. Jack Hook dished out four assists, while Ramos and Van Liew added one each.
BOYS TENNIS
STAFFORD 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Am Emerson (St) d. Eric Martinez 10–8; Nesta Fletcher (St) d. Ian O’Hare 10–0; Henry Melson (St) d. Aidan Hollister 10–5; Luke Osleger (St) d. Austin Hamilton 10-1; Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Simon Alam 10–1; Robert Kohlhaas (St) d. Noah Sheiman 10–1.
Doubles: Oliver Lambert/Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Martinez/Alam 10–7; Jayrod Dela Cruz/Robert Calvert (St) d. Hollister/Hamilton 10–5; Tim Oravec/Noah Cisneros (St) Sheiman/M. Fisher 10–1.
RIVERBEND 9, MASSAPONAX 0
Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Donny Brewster 10–0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Nolan Brewster 10–8; Ryan Catullo (Rb) d. Allen Chen 10–2; Jack Scrivani (Rb) d. Cameron Jennings 10–2; Gavin White (Rb) d. Adam Lenahan 10–3; No. 6 Riverbend by forfeit.
Doubles: Wexler/C. Catullo (Rb) d. Brewster/Brewster 10–4; R. Catullo/Scrivani (Rb) d. Chen/Jennings 10–3; No. 3 Riverbend won by forfeit.
Next match: The Bears (2-0) visit North Stafford on Tuesday.
GOOCHLAND 8, CHANCELLOR 1
Singles: Evan Bernstine (G d. Evan Gaulard 8–0; Adam Webb (G) d. Silas Lacey 8–0; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Reid Dameron 8–3; Alex Peskin (G) d. Trent Sites 8–3; Jacob Taylor (G) d. Alex Blair 8–0; Dallas Silva (G) d. JP Clark 8–0.
Doubles: Bernstine/Webb (G) d. Lacey/Ransom 8–2; Dameron/Peskin (G) d. Gaulard/Sites 8–4; Taylor/Silva (G) d. Blair/Clark 8–0.
Next match: The Chargers (0-2) visit Spotsylvania on Wednesday.
COURTLAND 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Josh Madison 8–3; Gabe Avelino (Ct) d. Erik Waterman 8–2; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Drew Diflippo 8–0; Garrett Erickson (Ct) d. Luke Wahlquist 8–1; Colin Friend (Ct) d. Jordan Low 8–0; Alex Storen (Ct) d. Wyatt Brown 8–0.
Doubles: Leonard/Avelino (Ct) d. Madison/Waterman 8–3; Ruiz-Rivera/Erikson (Ct) d. Diflippo/Brown 8–0; Friend/Storen (Ct) d. Wahlquist/Low 8–3.
Team records: Courtland 3–0; Spotsylvania 1–2.
Next match: Courtland at King George Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
COURTLAND 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Singles: Abbey Flowers (Ct) d. Sidney Wright 9–7; Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Melia Smith 8–0; Ellie Holt (Ct) d. Emmy Harold 8–2; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Kaitlyn Bowling 8–0; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Abby Rose 8–0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8–0.Doubles: Wright/Smith (Sp) won by forfeit; Adele Granger/Libby Snow (Ct) d. Harold/Bowling 8–1; Avery Brown/Regan Lovell (Ct) d. Rose/Nelson 8–5.
Next matches: The Cougars (3-0, 3-0) host James Monroe on Tuesday, while the Knights visit Chancellor on Wednesday.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL
Fredericksburg Christian’s Joey Priebe shared individual medalist honors with Wakefield’s Liam Howard. Both carded 38s at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.
As a team, the Eagles edged Wakefield 200-202 for first place. Fairfax Christian (228) was third.
Fredericksburg Christian (200): Joey Priebe 38, Nate Cooke 53, Dylan Holyfield 54, Christian Marcum 55.
Wakefield (202): Liam Howard 38, Jack Picja 52, Jackson Musgrave 55, Riley Harper 57.
Fairfax Christian (228): Joseph Thoburn 41, Christy Liu 62, Gabriel Collins 62, Brandon Wong 63.
TRACK & FIELD
CAROLINE AT KING GEORGE
Zadok Laryea won four events and Isaiah Blount three for the Caroline boys as the Cavaliers swept a Battlefield District track and field meet at King George on Monday.
The Caroline boys pulled away for a 92–41 win, while the girls edged the Foxes, 65-59.
On the girls side, the Cavaliers Jaidyn Ferguson and Kaitlyn Klock each won two events, as did King George’s Fay McElroy.
BOYS
100 meters: Zadok Laryea (Ca) 12.18; 200: Sertonius Brown II (KG) 26.03; 400: Zac Frost (Ca) 58.36; 800: Gavin McCraw (KG) 2:08.87; 1,600: Dominic Kittle (Ca) 5:10.63; 3,200: Sean Kenny (Ca) 12:10.13; 110 hurdles: Isaiah Blount (Ca) 18.07; 300 hurdles: Blount (Ca) 41.99; 1600 relay: Caroline 3:46.5; 3200 relay: Caroline 9:23.4.
High jump: Zac Frost (Ca) 5–2; Pole vault: Troy Spillman (KG) 10–0; Long jump: Laryea (Ca) 19–5.5; Triple jump: Laryea (Ca) 40–7; Shot put: Laryea (Ca) 44–6.25; Discus: Blount (Ca) 156–4.
GIRLS
100 meters: Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 13.54; 200: Sa’Nisah Houston (KG) 27.89; 400: Molly Watson (KG) 1:08.28; 800: Kaitlyn Klock (Ca) 2:53.84; 1,600: Kaitlyn Clock (Ca) 6:16.88; 3,200: Danica Sale (Ca) 15:03.02; 100 hurdles: Anijah James (KG) 17.82; 300 hurdles: Fay McElroy (KG) 55.79; 400 relay: King George 57.07; 1,600 relay: King George 5:13.45.
High jump: Emma Filkoski (KG) 4–10; Pole vault: Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 8–0; Long jump: Fay McElroy (KG) 18–5.25; Triple jump: Layanna Hayes (Ca) 28–10; Shot put: 1. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 23–5.25; Discus: Kaitlyn Damron (KG) 64–6.
EASTERN VIEW AT JAMES MONROE
The James Monroe girls edged Eastern View 53–45, while the Cyclone boys earned a 50–37 win in Battlefield District action.
The Cyclones’ Dashuan Presley and the Yellow Jackets’ Andrew Williams were both double winners in the boys meett.
For the girls, JM’s Kennedy Flynn was victorious in three events, while Eastern View’s Kelly Doherty and Summer Gee each won twice.