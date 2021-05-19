High School sports roundup: Van Liew nets overtime winner as Mountain View beats Brooke Point

Chris Van Liew scored three goals, including the winner in overtime, and added two assists to help Mountain View topple Brooke Point 13-12 in Commonwealth District boys lacrosse action on Wednesday night.
Garrett Talkington and Jesse Ramos also tallied three times, while Jack Hook and Donny Gonzalez scored twice each for the Wildcats. Emory Harshman, Ramos and Hook added assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 18, STAFFORD 2
Aidan Desmond scored six goals, and Dane Merida and Andrew Doyle tallied five times each to help homestanding Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.
A.J. Riley was a perfect 17 for 17 in faceoffs, while Michael Goben and Marcus Dowd each notched their first goal.
RIVERBEND 10, NORTH STAFFORD 8
Grant Messick had two goals and three assists, and Camdon Carter scored four times to help Riverbend pick up a Commonwealth District win.
Isaiah Schoenberger and Logan Eastman each scored twice, with Eastman finished 16 for 20 on faceoffs for the Bears. Camrom Offner and Andrew Rawlings collected five ground balls apiece, and goalie Shane Hecht made eight saves.
LIBERTY 18, MASSAPONAX 2
Cooper Callan and Diego Sanchez each scored a goal, with Chase Callan providing an assist for Massaponax.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 11, NORTH STAFFORD 3
Haven Doherty totaled five goals, and Ava Treakle four goals and one assist, while goalie Rebekah James registered eight saves to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win.
Others to get on the scoresheet for the Bears (4-2) included Ayla Jantz with a goal and two assists, Kaitlyn Clark with one goals, Erin Moulton with two assists and Nina Accousti with an assist.
North Stafford leaders included goalie Julianne Keeney with 15 saves, and Amber Bonds, Gracie Mae Griffin and Olivia Vallejo with a goal apiece.
Riverbend host Massaponax next Wednesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 21, STAFFORD 4
Vanessa Ronsholdt had five goals, while Faith Piser, Maggie Hatton and Avery Hartenstein each scored three goals to help Colonial Forge cruise to a Commonwealth District win.
Sophie Crane, Chloe Ronsholt and Mary Ellen Schuster each scored twice, and Anne Mari Hanville once for the Eagles. Schuster (five), Piser (three), Hatton (two), Hanville (two), Hartenstein and Vanessa Ronsholdt supplied assists.
Sydney Ulmer (two), Jordan Fitzgerald and Alaina McCoy scored for Stafford, which Nicole Allen earning an assist.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 21, BROOKE POINT 0
Hanna Navarro (five), Ava Windham (three), Kendal Light (three), Emily Ward (three), Allie Croley (two), Kat Druiett, Emma Stalteri, Hannah Gauteaux, Gabby Bartels and Julie Snow each scored in Mountain View’s Commonwealth District win.
Stalteri (three), Light, Navarro and Julie Snow added assists for the Wildcats (5-1), who visit North Stafford next Wednesday.
MASSAPONAX 9, LIBERTY 8
Grace Pietro had four goals and one assist and goalie Sarah Blackburn totaled eight saves to help homestanding Massaponax get a nondistrict win.
Elizabeth Denecke and Olivia McGown scored twice each, and Morgan Hughes once for the Panthers, who visit Riverbend next Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 2, RAPPAHANNOCK 2
Yahir Antunez and Edward Headly each scored once to help Washington & Lee secure a Northern Neck District tie.
The Eagles (4-1-1) host Lancaster next Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
STAFFORD 8,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: Emmalie Lemmon (St) d. Caroline Bignell 8-1; Sydney Selby (St) d. Helen Choi 8-2; Junga Steves (St) d. Michelle Choi 8-3; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Adelle Bloom 8-2; Rachel Regling (CF) d. Sophie Loncar 8-2; Caroline Loncar (St) d. Lexie Locler 8-2.
Doubles: Lemmon/Selby (St) d. Choi/Choi 8-4; Steves/Daniles (St) won by forfeit; Loncar/Loncar (St) d. Locler/Regling 8-2.
JAMES MONROE 5,
RIVERBEND 4
Singles: Kendal Change (Rb) d. Kelsey Dupuy 10-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Bella McDermott 10-2; Rachel Marcus (Rb) d. Iza Batista 10-8; Ana Heller (JM) d. Mallory Muilenberg 10-5; Nicole Weber (JM) d. Sophia Land 10-1; Hollis Glancey (JM) d. Reilly O’Brien 10-4.
Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. McDermott/Batista 10-5; Dupuy/Glancey (JM) d. Marcus/Long 10-5; Weber/Heller (JM) d. O’Brien/Amiela Scrivan 10-3.
SOFTBALL
King George 12,
Spotsylvania 0
Haylee Callahan threw five shutout innings on the mound and belted a three-run homer at the plate to lead King George to a 12-0 Battlefield District softball win against visiting Spotsylvania on Wednesday night.
Hailey Linder added a two-run homer for the Foxes (5-0), who host Caroline on Thursday.
Kyleigh Mummert had a single and a walk for Spotsylvania (3-2), which host Courtland on Thursday.
|Spotsylvania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|2
|3
|King George
|5
|3
|4
|0
|X
|—
|12
|6
|2
HAYLEE CALLAHAN and Abigail Clarke. AUTUMN WOLFE, HANNAH HALL (4) and Kyleigh Mummert.
MASSAPONAX 17,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3
Laney Deane hit a grand slam in the second inning to get Massaponax rolling and finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs in a Commonwealth District home win.
Savannah Birdsong also homered and had two RBIs, while Brenna Morefield, Emily Cross and Erin Howershelt added two hits apiece for the Panthers, who host Stafford on Friday.
Amanda Ashe had two hits for Mountain View.
|Mountain View
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Massaponax
|1
|6
|9
|1
|X
| —
|17
|14
|3
LAYNE FRITZ, Ava Benner (3), Tritz (3) and Annalise Franklin. PAYTON KILMER, Emily Collins (4) and Laney Deane.
BASEBALL
King George 14,
Eastern View 5
The Foxes came out swinging in the first inning led with a three-run home run off the bat of Kyle Revillo. Roy Tayman had a triple and two RBI’s on two hits, and Jay Patteson went 2-4 with one RBI.
The Cyclones starting pitcher Spencer Chillon had two RBI’s on two hits.
King George (6-0) will host Caroline on Thursday.
|Eastern View
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|—
|5
|5
|4
|King George
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|X
| —
|14
|11
|2
SPENCER CHILLON, Kelly Heckley (3), Thomas Babich (6) and Dylan McKinney. AUSTIN PRICE (4), Colin Bunch and Brady Wingeart.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS SOCCER
JAMES MONROE 2, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Charlotte Snead scored in the first half and Isabel Whitman scored in the second as James Monroe held on for a Battlefield District win.
Hannah Christy and Yamileth Abraham-Reyes provided assists for the Yellow Jackets.