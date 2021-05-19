High School sports roundup: Van Liew nets overtime winner as Mountain View beats Brooke Point

Cooper Callan and Diego Sanchez each scored a goal, with Chase Callan providing an assist for Massaponax.

GIRLS LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 11, NORTH STAFFORD 3

Haven Doherty totaled five goals, and Ava Treakle four goals and one assist, while goalie Rebekah James registered eight saves to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win.

Others to get on the scoresheet for the Bears (4-2) included Ayla Jantz with a goal and two assists, Kaitlyn Clark with one goals, Erin Moulton with two assists and Nina Accousti with an assist.

North Stafford leaders included goalie Julianne Keeney with 15 saves, and Amber Bonds, Gracie Mae Griffin and Olivia Vallejo with a goal apiece.

Riverbend host Massaponax next Wednesday.

COLONIAL FORGE 21, STAFFORD 4

Vanessa Ronsholdt had five goals, while Faith Piser, Maggie Hatton and Avery Hartenstein each scored three goals to help Colonial Forge cruise to a Commonwealth District win.