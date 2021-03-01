High school sports roundup: Vollbrecht, Laryea, Emmert capture state championships

Colonial Forge senior Nayome Shipp cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the girls’ high jump at the VHSL Class 6 state meet in Virginia Beach Monday.

Junior teammate Ali DiClemente was third in the girls’ 1,600 meters (5:16.23) and fourth in the 3,200 (11:31.52) to help the Eagles place ninth in the team standings.

In the boys’ meet, Colonial Forge’s Christian Jackson was the state runner-up in the 1,000 meters (2:31.69), just behind winner Owen Lipps of Ocean Lakes (2:31.47). Teammate Ian Wilson finished third in the high jump (6–0), and the Eagles were third in the 3,200 relay (8:11.94).

Massaponax senior Emily Catlett placed third in the girls’ 500 (1:17.23), and Riverbend junior Blake Fairbanks placed fourth in the boys’ 3,200 (9:37.65). The Bears’ Samantha Potts was fourth in the girls’ pole vault (9–6).

GOLF

MASSAPONAX 174, STAFFORD 172

Sophomore Grayson Wood earned medalist honors with a 38 at Lee’s Hill Monday, helping Massaponax edge Stafford in a season-opening battle of two of the area’s top teams.