High school sports roundup: Vollbrecht, Laryea, Emmert capture state championships

Courtland’s Jaekob Vollbrecht, Caroline’s Zadok Laryea and Louisa’s Nicholas Emmert won events at Monday’s VHSL Class 4 state track championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Vollbrecht’s winning shot put of 58 feet, 9 inches was nearly 10 feet farther than runner-up Shinobu Hawk of Grafton (49–2.5). Louisa’s Lowell Jackson was fifth in the event (45–6.5).
Laryea triple-jumped 43 feet, 2.25 inches to win that event. He was also eighth in the long jump (18–4.75).
Emmert won the boys’ 1,600 meters in 4:24.37, nearly four seconds ahead of runner-up Joshua Bernstein of Loudoun County.
Louisa junior Dezmajia Carter posted three top-five finishes: second in the girls’ long jump (17–2.75) and fourth in both the triple jump (35–4) and 55-meter dash (7.68). She helped the Lions finish fifth in the team standings.
Other area athletes who placed in the top five in multiple events included Spotsylvania’s Jon Collins (fourth in the high jump, 6–0, fifth in the long jump, 19–11) and Culpeper’s Donald Beaver (fourth in the long jump, 19–11.25, fifth in the triple jump, 41–2.25).
Orange’s Arianna Colson was runner-up in the girls’ high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches shy of Fauquier’s Stephanie Robson.
Eastern View’s Ashton King placed third in the boys’ 55-meter dash (6.56). Louisa’s Lucas Cash was fifth in the pole vault (11–0).
Culpeper’s girls posted runner-up finishes in the 800 relay (1:50.96) and 1,600 relay (4:17.09) and a fifth-place showing in the 3,200 relay (10:37.14).
Courtland’s Madelyn Miller (44.87) and Chancellor’s Issabella Marulli (44.90) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the girls’ 300 meters.
Following are other local top-eight finishes:
BOYS
High jump: 6. Dequon Thompson (Culpeper) 5–10; 7. Jaiden Penn (Cul) 5–10; 8. Alexander Blair (Chancellor) 5–8. 55 hurdles; 7. Jonah Woodward (Culpeper) 8.80. 3,200 relay: 5. King George 8:25.53.
GIRLS
High jump: 6. Kelly Doherty (EV) 4–10. Long jump: Jaidyn Ferguson (Car) 15–1. Pole vault: 4. Chloe Fritz (Lou) 9–0; 7. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 8–6. Shot put: 4. Teresa Breckley (Cul) 34–6.5; 5. Alicia Woolfolk (Lou) 33–10; 6. Kyla Gee (EV) 33–3. 1,600 relay: 6. King George 4:31.26; 7. Louisa 4:39.12. 3,200 relay: 6. King George 10:55.36; 7. Louisa 10:59.35.
CLASS 6 STATE MEET
Colonial Forge senior Nayome Shipp cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the girls’ high jump at the VHSL Class 6 state meet in Virginia Beach Monday.
Junior teammate Ali DiClemente was third in the girls’ 1,600 meters (5:16.23) and fourth in the 3,200 (11:31.52) to help the Eagles place ninth in the team standings.
In the boys’ meet, Colonial Forge’s Christian Jackson was the state runner-up in the 1,000 meters (2:31.69), just behind winner Owen Lipps of Ocean Lakes (2:31.47). Teammate Ian Wilson finished third in the high jump (6–0), and the Eagles were third in the 3,200 relay (8:11.94).
Massaponax senior Emily Catlett placed third in the girls’ 500 (1:17.23), and Riverbend junior Blake Fairbanks placed fourth in the boys’ 3,200 (9:37.65). The Bears’ Samantha Potts was fourth in the girls’ pole vault (9–6).
GOLF
MASSAPONAX 174, STAFFORD 172
Sophomore Grayson Wood earned medalist honors with a 38 at Lee’s Hill Monday, helping Massaponax edge Stafford in a season-opening battle of two of the area’s top teams.
Drew Harding shot a 41 to lead Stafford, which next plays Brooke Point next Monday at The Gauntlet. The Panthers face the Black-Hawks at the same course this Wednesday.
Massaponax (174): Grayson Wood 38, Brooke Vaillancourt 44, Andrew Steis 46, Ryan Cropp 46, Bryce Forrester 49, Zach Failor 55.
Stafford (176): Drew Harding 41, Matt Mellors 44, Ben Harding 45, Luke Szlyk 46, Hunter Eutsler 53, Isabella Rouse 60.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSAPONAX 3, STAFFORD 0
Mya Green had 23 assists and Carlie Clements added 12 kills to help visiting Massaponax open its season wtih a 25–16, 25–16, 25–21 Commonwealth District win.
Reagan Mangum added 11 kills for the Panthers (1–0). The defensive effort was led by Kimberly Dishman with 18 digs and five dimes, and Regan Shanahan with 12 digs and four dimes.
Stafford (0–1) was led by solid efforts from Gabby Neador and Kylee Thomas.
Massaponax hits the road again on Wednesday to take on Brooke Point, while the Indians entertain North Stafford on Thursday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, RIVERBEND 0
Nalani McBride had a strong passing night compiling 19 digs and five dimes, and Lauren Nelson added 12 dimes and nine kills to help homestanding Mountain View get a 25–15, 25–23, 26–24 Commonwealth District win.
Claire Weise and Cristina Diaz added five kills each for the Wildcats (1–0). Isa Diaz totaled 15 assists and eight digs, while Zeta Berry supplied 13 assists and five digs.
Riverbend was led by Angela Potts with six kills and two blocks, Kaelyn McDaniel with 21 assists and 15 digs, and Jordan O’Dell with an additional 15 digs.
On Wednesday, Mountain View visits North Stafford, while the Bears host Colonial Forge.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Paityn Walker had 23 assists, nine digs, three kills and two aces to help Colonial Forge secure a 25–14, 25–11, 25–12 Commonwealth District home win.
Other leaders for the Eagles (1–0) included Brooke Stafira with three aces, Kayla Wallace with two blocks and Baylie Ostvig with five kills. Sarah Eltablyhi also provided seven digs.