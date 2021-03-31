High school sports roundup: Walker reaches milestone in Colonial Forge victory

Paityn Walker finished with 18 digs, six kills, three aces and 38 assists—including the 3,000 of here career—to help Colonial Forge bring home a 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18 Commonwealth District volleyball win at Massaponax on Wednesday night.

Other leaders for the Eagles (10-0) were Sarah Eltablyhi with 22 digs, Baylie Ostvig with 18 digs and 13 kills, Kayla Wallace with four blocks and Laren bell with eight kills.

The Panthers’ Mya Green also reached a career milestone as she elcpised the 1,000 mark with 17 assists on the night, while also adding 13 digs.

Kimberly Dishman (15 digs, 14 dimes), Alexis Rogers (12 digs) and Olivia Yakabouski (16 digs, 14 dimes) also contributed for Massaponax (7-3).

On Tuesday, Colonial Forge hosts Mountain View, while the Panthers entertain Stafford.

VOLLEYBALL

STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1

Kaelyn McDaniel had 46 assists and 14 digs, and Mallory Burns totaled 14 kills for Riverbend, but Stafford was able to secure a hard-fought 16-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-22 Commonwealth District win.