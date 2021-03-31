High school sports roundup: Walker reaches milestone in Colonial Forge victory

Paityn Walker finished with 18 digs, six kills, three aces and 38 assists—including the 3,000 of here career—to help Colonial Forge bring home a 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18 Commonwealth District volleyball win at Massaponax on Wednesday night.
Other leaders for the Eagles (10-0) were Sarah Eltablyhi with 22 digs, Baylie Ostvig with 18 digs and 13 kills, Kayla Wallace with four blocks and Laren bell with eight kills.
The Panthers’ Mya Green also reached a career milestone as she elcpised the 1,000 mark with 17 assists on the night, while also adding 13 digs.
Kimberly Dishman (15 digs, 14 dimes), Alexis Rogers (12 digs) and Olivia Yakabouski (16 digs, 14 dimes) also contributed for Massaponax (7-3).
On Tuesday, Colonial Forge hosts Mountain View, while the Panthers entertain Stafford.
VOLLEYBALL
STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1
Kaelyn McDaniel had 46 assists and 14 digs, and Mallory Burns totaled 14 kills for Riverbend, but Stafford was able to secure a hard-fought 16-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-22 Commonwealth District win.
Other leaders for the Bears, who visit North Stafford on April 8, included Angela Potts with 11 kills and 10 digs, Alyssa McCloskey with 10 kills, Zoe Ropper with 10 kills and 10 digs and Jordan O’Dell with 31 digs.
Stafford visit Massaponax next Wednesday.
COURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Olivia Haynes and Amanda Trapp each totaled 10 kills to help Courtland get a 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 Battlefield District win.
Kylie Pickett added 14 assists and five aces for the Cougars, who host Caroline on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
MASSAPONAX 3, COLONIAL FORGE 2 (OT)
Taryn Saunders scored midway through overtime to give Massaponax a Commonwealth District home win.
After falling behind 2-0, Mollie McGann tallied in the second quarter and then tied the game with a stroke in the third for the Panthers. Saunders assisted the second-period goal on a corner.
Mary Ellen Schuster and Maggie Hatton scored in the first quarter for Colonial Forge, with Kelly McHugh and Hatton getting credited with assists.
The Eagles take on Mountain View at Embrey Mill Fields on Tuesday.
STAFFORD 6, RIVERBEND 0
Alaina McCoy accounted for two goals and one assists, and Olivia Stocks one goal and one assists to help Stafford secure a Commonwealth District victory.
Mattie Furrow, Lauren Buckle and Lauren Doty also scores, with Skylar Duffy registering an assist for the Indians, who visit Massaponax next Wednesday.
Carter Furrow, Sydney Duffy, Emily Schneider and Elissa Bustamante also contributed for Stafford.
Riverbend travels to North Stafford on April 8.
Tuesday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Paityn Walker had 28 assists, eight aces and eight digs to help Colonial Forge get a 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 Commonwealth District win on Tuesday.
Other leaders for the Eagles (9-0) were Baylie Ostvig (11 kills, 10 digs), Sarah Eltablyhi (nine digs, five aces), Lauren Hyman (seven digs, six kills), Brooke Stafira (four blocks) and Alexis Cummins (seven kills).
GOLF
COURTLAND 191, CAROLINE 234
Courtland picked up a Battlefield District win at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.