High school sports roundup: Webb wins it for Brooke Point

Sam Dumont had two goals and a school-record eight assists for James Monroe, but Culpeper was able to pull out the win.

Jake Wack and Luke Dumont had totaled six goals and two assist, while JT Sherman supplied a goal and two assists for the Yellow Jackets. Goalie Trey Paroongsup registered 23 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, RIVERBEND 1

Emily Winkels converted a penalty kick for the game-winning goal in Mountain View’s Commonwealth District win.

Marisol Zuniga also scored for the Wildcats (6-0), who host Brooke Point on Monday.

Lauren Peyton scored in the first half for Riverbend (1-4-1). Goalie Javi Sanchez recorded seven saves and Sofia Stallard led the defensive effort for the Bears, who host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s result

BOYS SOCCER

KING GEORGE 4, CAROLINE 1

A.J. Dale scored all four of King George’s goals and goalie Jayden Wynes had four saves in a Battlefield District win.

Nolan Gibbs tallied for Caroline, while goalie Gabe Shire registered 25 saves, including one on a penalty kick.