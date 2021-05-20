High school sports roundup: Webb wins it for Brooke Point

Scott Webb’s single in the eighth inning knocked in two runs to lift Brooke Point to a 9-8 win over visiting Stafford in Commonwealth District baseball action on Thursday night.
Justin Butler finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Black–Hawks.
Tyler Barham and Nate Henry each had three hits, and Steven Fey had two hits and three RBIs for the Indians.
Stafford visits North Stafford next Thursday, while Brooke Point hosts the Wolverines on June 3.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|002
|030
|01
|—
|8
|15
|5
|Brooke Point
|123
|001
|02
|—
|9
|10
|5
Ricky Rice, CRISTIAN REYNA (8) and Nate Henry. Jaden Isidro, Scott Webb (5), Dylan Young (6), DANIEL LOMBARDO (8) and C. Cline.
BASEBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 6, LANCASTER 1
Charlie Pietras had two hits, including an RBI double, while Steven Lilly and Trevor Smith each added a double in Colonial Beach’s Northern Neck District road win.
Tre Pietras struck out nine in earning the win for the Drifters (3-3), who play at Essex on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|000
|015
|0
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Lancaster
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
|5
|2
TRE PIETRAS and Charlie Pietras. B. WALKER and Hathway.
KING GEORGE 8, CAROLINE 3
Brady Wingeart finished 2 for 3 with an RBI mad Jay Patteson also had a hit for King George (7-0), which visits Eastern View on Tuesday.
Caroline’s Trevor Beale went 2 for 4.
|R
|H
|E
|Caroline
|001
|000
|2
|—
|3
|7
|2
|King George
|101
|051
|x
|—
|8
|7
|4
KYLE TINGEN, Michael Johnson (5), Christian Tingen (6) and Jordan Chapman. Ryan Tayman, KYLE REVIELLO (3) and Brady Wingeart.
SOFTBALL
KING GEORGE 3, CAROLINE 2 (8 INNINGS)
Hannah Linder’s RBI-single in the eighth inning handed King George a 3-2 Battlefield District softball win against visiting Caroline on Thursday night.
Kendal Morgan finished 3 for 4 with a doubles and a run scored for the Foxes (6-0), who visit Eastern View on Wednesday.
Madison Taylor had a 2-for-4 effort with a home run and two RBIs for Caroline.
|R
|H
|E
|Caroline
|001
|010
|00
|—
|2
|6
|3
|King George
|000
|002
|01
|—
|3
|12
|1
Lauren Sheehan, ABBY GREENWOOD (6) and Abigail Clarke. ALEXIS PAYNE and Madison Taylor.
ST. MARGARET’S 3, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 0
Rylie Johnson singled in the first inning and tripled in the sixth for visiting Fredericksburg Christian, which fell in VISAA semifinals.
The Eagles finished the season 11-3, the best showing in school history.
|R
|H
|E
|Fredericksburg Christian
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|5
|St. Margaret's
|000
|300
|x
|—
|3
|3
|0
PAIGE BACHMAN and Madi Bachman. A. COURTNEY and O. Elam.
BOYS TENNIS
HANOVER 5, COURTLAND 0
The Cougars (8-2) fell on the road in the Region 4B semifinals.
Courtland’s Matthew Leonard will compete in the regional singles and doubles, with teammate Gabe Avelino, tournaments starting May 26.
Singles: Ethan Belote (Ha) d. Matthew Leonard 6-4, 6-1; Charles Adams (Ha) d. Gabe Avelino 6-0, 6-1; Carson Brooks (Ha) d. David Ruiz-Rivera 6-2, 6-1; Vance Woodard (Ha) d. Garrett Erikson 6-0, 6-1; Noah Cole (Ha) d. Colin Friend 6-0, 6-0; Alex Storen (Ct) vs. Zeke Christiansen DNF.
GIRLS TENNIS
HANOVER 5, COURTLAND 0
The Cougars (8-3) lost on the road in the Region 4B semifinals.
Singles: Raine Weis (Ha) d. Mac Watkins 6-1, 6-0; Jordan Wood (Ha) d. Adele Granger 6-1, 6-0; Danielle Woodard (Ha) leading Meredith Stapleton 6-2, 5-4 (DNF); Juliann Webster (Ha) d. Madison Shea 6-1, 7-5; Kate Tunstall (Ha) d. Natalie Holt 7-5, 6-1; Jamison Poythress (Ha) d. Ellie Holt 6-0, 6-3.
BOYS LACROSSE
CULPEPER 18, JAMES MONROE 15
Sam Dumont had two goals and a school-record eight assists for James Monroe, but Culpeper was able to pull out the win.
Jake Wack and Luke Dumont had totaled six goals and two assist, while JT Sherman supplied a goal and two assists for the Yellow Jackets. Goalie Trey Paroongsup registered 23 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, RIVERBEND 1
Emily Winkels converted a penalty kick for the game-winning goal in Mountain View’s Commonwealth District win.
Marisol Zuniga also scored for the Wildcats (6-0), who host Brooke Point on Monday.
Lauren Peyton scored in the first half for Riverbend (1-4-1). Goalie Javi Sanchez recorded seven saves and Sofia Stallard led the defensive effort for the Bears, who host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s result
BOYS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 4, CAROLINE 1
A.J. Dale scored all four of King George’s goals and goalie Jayden Wynes had four saves in a Battlefield District win.
Nolan Gibbs tallied for Caroline, while goalie Gabe Shire registered 25 saves, including one on a penalty kick.