High school sports roundup: Weber helps James Monroe girls advance to region final with win

Garnering assists were Carter with two, and Eastman with one. Eastman also finished 23 of 27 on faceoffs for Massaponax.

GIRLS LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 13, MASSAPONAX 3

Ayla Jantz totaled four goals and one assist, while Haven Doherty, Kaitlyn Clark, Ava Treakle and Erin Moulton each scored twice to help Riverbend captured a Commonwealth District win.

Leah Mastri also scored, while Nina Accousti, Doherty and Jantz added an assist each. Goalie Rebekah James added seven saves for the Bears (5-2).

Grace Pietro scored all three Panthers’ goals, with and assist going to Olivia McGowan. Goalie Sarah Blackburn made nine saves.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 18, NORTH STAFFORD 5

Ava Windham scored eight goals and Emma Stalteri registered five assists to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

Other scoring leaders for the Wildcats (6-1) were Kendal Light with four, Stalteri with three, Hanna Navarro with two and Gabby Bartels with one. Adding assists were Bartels with three, Navarro with two, and Windham and Light with one each.

Ava Corcoran made seven saves for Mountain View.