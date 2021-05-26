High school sports roundup: Weber helps James Monroe girls advance to region final with win

Nicole Weber won a hard-fought three-set match at No. 5 singles to clinch a 5-1 win by James Monroe against Independence in the Region 3B girls tennis semifinals on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host the final on Friday.
Singles: Bella Delude (In) d. Kelsey Dupree 6-0, 6-0; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Kaamya Sharia 6-1, 6-0; Iza Batista (JM) d. Jenya Medha 6-4, 6-3; Ana Heller (JM) d. Sthauaya Adrow 6-3, 6-3; Nicole Weber (JM) d. Nupur Sharua 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Hollis Glanncey (JM) d. Emma Michaels 6-3, 6-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX AT COLGAN
Massaponax leads 4-2 after the the singles portion of its Region 6B semifinal match, which was called after three rain delays.
The Panthers, 12-0 heading into the match, will finish it at Colgan, Thursday at 1 p.m.
The winner of that match will then travel to Patriot, a 5–0 winner over Riverbend, for the region final at 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
KING GEORGE 7, EASTERN VIEW 3, (8 INNINGS)
King George rallied late to take the lead in the seventh, before getting a Battlefield District win with four runs in the eighth.
Hannah Linder finished 2 for 4 for the Foxes (7-0), knocking in the go-ahead RBI in the seventh and tw0 RBIs in the eighth—after Eastern View forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Haylee Callahan smacked a two-run homer that tied the game 2-2 in the sixth for King George, which hosts Courtland on Thursday.
Katie Scott went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Eastern View.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|000
|002
|14
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Eastern View
|020
|000
|10
|—
|3
|6
|1
ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clark. KATIE SCOTT and Macy Moore.
SPOTSYLVANIA 14, COURTLAND 3
Kate Braden finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead visiting Spotsylvania to a Battlefield Distict win.
Mylia Knight, Melanie Rees, Abigail Dowdy and Nyla Brown each had multiple hits. Knight’s and Craft’s hits each included a homer for the Knights (4-4), who visit Caroline on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|610
|07
|—
|14
|17
|3
|Courtland
|210
|00
|—
|3
|3
|4
HANNAH HALL and K. Mummert. OLIVIA ROUDABUSH, A. Thrift (1) and M. Dickube.
BASEBALL
CHANCELLOR 11, CAROLINE 8
Will Earnesty finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Kai Crocket had a hit, three walks, two runs scored and two RBIs to help Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.
Nicolas Carter added two hits and an RBI for the Chargers.
Justin Simulcik, Christian. Tingen and Kaleb Scott each went 2 for 3 for Caroline, with Simulcik scoring three runs and Scott one.
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|220
|600
|1
|—
|11
|7
|1
|Caroline
|130
|300
|1
|—
|8
|10
|6
TREVIN EDWARDS, Will Earnesty (6) and Kodi Cockerham. C. Tingen. TREVOR BEALE (4), Kaleb Scott (4) and Jordan Chapman.
BOYS LACROSSE
BROOKE POINT 18, STAFFORD 3
Christian Leap scored six goals, and JP Page and Sam Selby added four each to help Brooke Point cruise to an 18-3 Commonwealth District boys lacrosse win at Stafford on Wednesday.
Seamus Gutierrez won 10 of 12 faceoffs in the second half for the Black–Hawks (5-2), who visit North Stafford on Wednesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 17, NORTH STAFFORD 4
Garrett Talkington scored seven goals to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Emory Harshman and Jesse Ramos each scored three goals, Jack Hook two, and Donny Gonzalez and Shane McGrath one apiece for the Wildcats.
Ramos added three assists, Harshman two, and Talkington, Hook, Caden Murrain and Chris Van Liew one each for Mountain View.
MASSAPONAX 24, RIVERBEND 2
Grant Messick led the Riverbend attack with with eight goals and five assists, while Eli Schoenberger added four goals in a Commonwealth District win.
Nasir Smith, Coy Mattson, Camden Carter and Nick Tayor each scored twice, while Logan Eastman, Camron Offner, Cole Lindblad and Evan Maliszewski each scored once for the Panthers.
Garnering assists were Carter with two, and Eastman with one. Eastman also finished 23 of 27 on faceoffs for Massaponax.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 13, MASSAPONAX 3
Ayla Jantz totaled four goals and one assist, while Haven Doherty, Kaitlyn Clark, Ava Treakle and Erin Moulton each scored twice to help Riverbend captured a Commonwealth District win.
Leah Mastri also scored, while Nina Accousti, Doherty and Jantz added an assist each. Goalie Rebekah James added seven saves for the Bears (5-2).
Grace Pietro scored all three Panthers’ goals, with and assist going to Olivia McGowan. Goalie Sarah Blackburn made nine saves.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 18, NORTH STAFFORD 5
Ava Windham scored eight goals and Emma Stalteri registered five assists to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Other scoring leaders for the Wildcats (6-1) were Kendal Light with four, Stalteri with three, Hanna Navarro with two and Gabby Bartels with one. Adding assists were Bartels with three, Navarro with two, and Windham and Light with one each.
Ava Corcoran made seven saves for Mountain View.
For North Stafford, goals came from Gracie Griffin with two, and Ashley Purtell, Amber Bonds and Anah Amaya with one each.
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 6, LANCASTER 2
Corey Mumford tallied three goals and Eric Romero two to lead Washington & Lee to a Northern Neck District win.
Frankie Medina scored once, while Yahir Antunez supplied four assists for the Eagles (5-1-1).
Tuesday’s results
GIRLS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 5, FOREST PARK 0
The Bears earned a win in the Region 6B quarterfinals.
Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. K. Fappiano 6-0, 6-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. S. Seubert 6-2, 6-2; Rachel Marcus (Rb) led M. Miller 6-0, 5-3, DNF; Mallory Muilenberg (Rb) d. E. Johnson 6-3, 6-2; Sophia Long (Rb) d. M. Kaplan 6-3, 6-1; Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. G. Dubonik 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONORE 1
Hannah Christy scored for James Monroe with an assist from Stephanie Landaverde.