High school sports roundup: Whitman boosts Jackets

Isabel Whitman scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second half Monday night as James Monroe topped visiting Courtland 51–44 for its second girls’ basketball win in two nights.
Ayanna Wynn added 11 points for the Yellow Jackets (3–3), who host Caroline on Friday.
Maya Johnson and Janeah Bell each scored 11 points for the Cougars, who visit Riverbend Wednesday.
|Courtland
|6
|9
|12
|17
|—
|44
|James Monroe
|9
|15
|10
|17
|—
|51
Courtland: Grace Whitenack 3, Maya Johnson 11, Shavia Davis 6, Atlee Thompson 2, Deziree Johnson 9, Haleigh Mullikin 0, Janeah Bell 11. Totals: 14 13–25 44.
James Monroe (3–3): Nia Bryant 8, Amath Chol 9, Leayanna Cloud 0, Logan Conner 9, Isabel Whitman 17, Imani McJunan 0, Ayanna Wynn 11. Totals: 25 3–13 54.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Whitenack); James Monroe 2 (Conner, Whitman).
Monday’s result
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 59, CAROLINE 31
M’laya Ainsworth hadd 22 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and three steals to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.
Desiree Ashton added 14 points and four steals, Kendall Scott totaled eight rebounds and four assists, and Kailana Reed contributed six boards, four assists and three steals for the Chargers.
|Chancellor
|16
|18
|16
|9
|—
|59
|Caroline
|7
|5
|9
|10
|—
|31