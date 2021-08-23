High school sports roundup: Wood's 33 leads Massaponax golfers to victory

Three Eastern View golfers (Peter Scott, Gage Robson and Jason Mills) shared medalist honors with 40 at Pendleton as the Cyclones topped the Foxes in a Battlefield District dual match.

King George (194): Michael Sevier 44, Caleb Bardine 48, Gavin Paterson 50, Zach Farland 52.

Eastern View (166): Peter Scott 40, Gage Robson 40, Jason Mills 40, Irish Leonardo 46.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHANCELLOR 11, LOUISA 0

Kaitlyn Bestick and Ella Newman each had three goals and an assist in the Chargers' season-opening nondistrict shutout win.

Lindsay Lohr added two goals and an assist for Chancellor, and Kylie Dwyer, Ellie Byram and Izzy Gregory also score. Byram and Ashley Coleman had assists.

Chancellor visits Eastern View on Wednesday.