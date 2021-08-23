High school sports roundup: Wood's 33 leads Massaponax golfers to victory

Grayson Wood shot a nine-hole total of 33 at Lee's Hill Monday to lead Massaponax's golf team to a tri-match victory over Courtland and Culpeper.
The Panthers scored 158 to beat the Cougars (184) and Blue Devils (213). Jack Hayden shot a 35 for Courtland.
Massaponax (158): Grayson Wood 33, Andrew Steis 41, Bryce Forrester 42, Ryan Cropp 42.
Courtland (184): Jack Hayden 35, Charlie Welsh 47, Emma Winter 51, Dylan Perdue 51.
Culpeper (213): Nathan Amos 46, Colton Metzgar 53, Tommy Stallings 51, Chase Furr 63.
TRI-MATCH AT MEADOWS FARMS
Evan Straley's medalist round of 41 led Louisa (176) past Spotsylvania (190) and James Monroe (201) at Meadows Farms.
Louisa (176): Evan Straley 41, Lee Sisk 43, Connor Downey 46, Ashton Rollins 46.
Spotsylvania (190): Wyatt Brown 44, C.T. Reed 47, Toby LaVoy 49, James LaVoy 50.
James Monroe (201): Nathan Scharf 48, William Payne 50, Palmer Vanzandt 51, J.T. Sherman 52.
EASTERN VIEW 166, KING GEORGE 194
Three Eastern View golfers (Peter Scott, Gage Robson and Jason Mills) shared medalist honors with 40 at Pendleton as the Cyclones topped the Foxes in a Battlefield District dual match.
King George (194): Michael Sevier 44, Caleb Bardine 48, Gavin Paterson 50, Zach Farland 52.
Eastern View (166): Peter Scott 40, Gage Robson 40, Jason Mills 40, Irish Leonardo 46.
FIELD HOCKEY
CHANCELLOR 11, LOUISA 0
Kaitlyn Bestick and Ella Newman each had three goals and an assist in the Chargers' season-opening nondistrict shutout win.
Lindsay Lohr added two goals and an assist for Chancellor, and Kylie Dwyer, Ellie Byram and Izzy Gregory also score. Byram and Ashley Coleman had assists.
Chancellor visits Eastern View on Wednesday.