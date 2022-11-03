High school sports roundup

Cross country

Region 5D meet: Brooke Point’s Brady Brennan won the individual title and Riverbend claimed the boys’ team crown at Thursday’s Region 5D cross country meet in Earlysville.

Brennan covered the 5,000-meter Panorama Farms course in 15:26.3, with fellow sophomores Tyler Arnold (16:01.7) and Justin Rau (16:31.5) of Riverbend taking the next two spots.

The Bears also got a 13th-place effort from Ethan Lapier (17:26.9) and finished with 79 points to 89 for Brennan’s runner-up Black-Hawks. Both teams advanced to next Saturday’s VHSL Class 5 championships in The Plains.

Other local all-region finishers included Brooke Point’s Aaron Jacobs (eighth, 17:12.6) and Mountain View’s Charles Schillng (11th, 17:23.6).

Mountain View junior Madelyn Anderson finished third (19:25.9) in the girls’ race, helping the Wildcats to a runner-up team finish and a state qualifying berth.

Other top-10 finishers for the area included Stafford’s Brenna Elchenko (19:44.4) and Ella Dover (20:06.6) in fourth and seventh, respectively.

Boys team results: 1. Riverbend 79, 2. Brooke Point 89, 3. Albemarle 95, 7. Mountain View 164, 13. Stafford 332, 14. North Stafford 346, 15. Massaponax 479.

Boys local top 30 finishers: 1. Brady Brennan (BP) 15:26.3, 2. Tyler Arnold (Rb) 16:01.7, 3. Justin Rau (Rb) 16:31.6, 8. Aaron Jacobs (BP) 17:12.6, 11. Charles Schilling (MV) 17:23.6, 13. Ethan Lapier (Rb) 17:26.9, 14. Diego Pons (MV) 17:27.2, 20. Shaun Tiller (BP) 17:53.6, 21. Gabe Johnson (Rb) 17:53.9, 29. Garrett Pearl (BP) 18:08.3.

Girls team results: 1. Albemarle 67, 2. Mountain View 86, 3. Woodgrove 144, 5. Brooke Point 189, 6. Riverbend 190, 7. Stafford 197, 12. North Stafford 261, 15. Massaponax.

Girls local top 30 finishers: 1. Layna Capritta (Wo) 18:58.1, 3. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 19:25.9, 4. Brenna Elchenko (St) 19:44.4, 7. Ella Dover (St) 20:06.6, 13. Shae Reynolds (BP) 20:32.7, 15. Sofia Visioni (Rb) 20:48.9, Helena Griffith (MV) 20:53.0, 18. Elizabeth Kitchens (MV) 20:56.3, 19. Emma Clark (BP) 20:59.8, 20. Iman Et-Tarhbalouti (NS) 21:08.6, 21. Madison Carlisle (MV) 21:10.8, 27. Tessa Vabnick (MV) 21:41.2, 30. Nina Lloyd (NS) 21:54.9.

Region 6B meet: Colonial Forge sophomore Kate Loescher was the individual runner-up in the Region 6B girls’ meet at The Plains. She finished in 18:35.00, eight seconds behind champion Elizabeth Gregory of Forest Park.

Other top 30 finishers for the Eagles were Alyss Valerio in 16th (20:23), Mary Ella Glauber in 17th (20:37) and Madison Somerville in 20th (20:46).

Battlefield won the team title with 46 points after having three runners finish in the top seven. The Eagles totaled 77 points.

In the boys race, Colonial Forge’s finisher was Steven Niese (20th, 16:56) at the Eagles finished in sixth place with 156 points.

Patriot won the team title with 50 points, while Colgan’s Hayden Hauser was the individual champions with a time of 15:29.

Field Hockey

James Monroe 5, Meridian 0: Sarah Rigual tallied three goals to help James Monroe capture the Region 3B championship and remain unbeaten on the season.

Kelsey Reviello and Sally Beringer added a goal and an assist each for the Yellow Jackets (19-0), while Lillian Hutcherson, Ashley Shoffner and Claire DuMont registered assists.

JM host Lakeland in the Class 3 quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Colonial Forge 2, Patriot 1: The Eagles earn the 6B Regional Championship matchup on the road to defeat the Pioneers and advance to the Class 6 State Quarterfinals.

Evie Detar and Lexie Kindel each contributed a goal for the Eagles, Morgan Mesterhazy and Kendal Loescher each earned an assist, and Kate Young had six saves in the victory.

Colonial Forge will host Kellam on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of states.

Volleyball

Courtland 3, Powhatan 0: Kalie Hamilton had eight kills, and Maddie Smith totaled six kills, seven blocks and two aces to help homestanding Courtland get a 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 Region 4B quarterfinal win.

Kiley Pickett added seven kills, two aces and a block; Carolina Eastlake six kills and two blocks; and Morgan Scordellis five blocks for the Cougars, who play the Spotsylvania-King George winner in Monday’s semifinals.

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 3, North Stafford 1: Allison Spittal totaled 10 kills, 15 digs and five aces, and Lindsay Canty supplied 15 kills for visiting North Stafford, but Patrick Henry was able to get a 25-19, 25-27, 25-11, 25-16 Region 5D quarterfinal win.

Other leaders for the Wolverines included Eva Kruzel with 16 digs; Marilyn McDermott with seven digs, four kills and two aces; and Emma Parkyn with 28 assists.

Goochland 3, James Monroe 0: Jordan Carter had six kills, five assists, eight digs and one aces for James Monroe, but Goochland was able to secure a 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 Region 3B semifinal win.

Other leaders for the Yellow Jackets (23-10) were Mariah Williams with three kills, four digs, two aces and one block; Harmony Jones with three kills, three digs and one block; C’Niya Turner with two kills, a digs and a block Andelina Badasu with seven assists and three digs; Angela Badasu with seven digs and an ace; and Ciara Jarman with nine digs.

King George 3, Spotsylvania 0: Bri Ellis led the Foxes with 20 kills and three aces to defeat the Knights in the regional quarterfinals 25-20, 25-15, 25-18.

Rebecca Heim added nine kills, eight digs, and two aces, Brooke Heim contributed 18 digs, Mia Cintron earned 21 assists, Madison Carlile had 17 assists and 12 digs, and Morgan Bellmer contributed three aces and 23 digs for the Foxes.

King George will host Courtland on Monday for the Regional Semifinal matchup.

Tuesday’s result

Football

Massaponax 56, Stafford 0: William Wiggins and Marcus LaRue Jr. each scored twice as Massaponax scored early and often to roll to a Commonwealth District win.

Jaylen Wilson caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Allen to open the scoring for the Panthers (3-6, 2-3) visit Colonial Forge on Friday.

Stafford 0 0 0 0 — 0

Massaponax 15 20 7 14 — 56

First quarter

Ma—Jaylen Wilson 65-yard pass from Zachary Allen (Jacob Lynch kick)

Ma—Ben Myers 70-yard fumble return (2-pt. conversion good)

Second quarter

Ma—William Wiggins 20-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)

Ma—Donovan Phillips 6-yard run (kick failed)

Ma—Nasir Burke 6-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)

Third quarter

Ma—William Wiggins 37-yard run (Brayden Goodwin kick)

Fourth quarter

Ma—Marcus LaRue Jr. 20-yard run (Brayden Goodwin kick)

Ma—Marcus LaRue Jr. 5-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Massaponax—Donovan Phillips 13-100, TD; Zachary Allen 4-(-7); William Wiggins 9-108, 2TD; Nasir Burke 7-29, TD; Marcus LaRue Jr. 7-56, 2TD; Ben Myers 1-4; Gabe Newby-Morris 1-15; Noah Knapp .1-15; Joe Sanders 1-2; Ethan Sheets 1-(-8); Michael Patrick 1-1.

PASSING: Massaponax—Zachary Allen 3-3-0, 75 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Massaponax—Jaylen Wilson 1-65, TD; Nasir Burke 2-10.