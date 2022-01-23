High school sports roundup

Four Riverbend wrestlers won their weight classes to lead the Bears to the team title at Saturday’s 12-team Battle of Spotsylvania tournament.
Carson Main (132 pounds), Zachary Turner (145), Lennon Soaper (170) and Jacob Wright (182) all took top honors. Teammates Brendan Rasmussen (138) and Jacob Pressinger (285) were runners-up in their respective weight classes. The Bears scored 273 points to 261 for runner-up Woodbridge.
Spotsylvania finished third as a team thanks to runner-up finishes from Seth Ayo (106) and Devin Burrows (120). Orange’s Waylon Rogers won the 106-pound title.
DIVISION FINALS
106: Waylon Rogers (Orange) p. Seth Ayo (Spotsylvania), 1:48. 113: Eli Cramer (Cosby) d. Ryun Brandt (Centreville) 7–2; 120: Seth Hernandez (Cen) p. Devin Burrows (Sp), 3:11; 126: Benjamin Weader (Chantilly) p. Ryan McGill (Mechanicsville), 1:11; 132: Carson Main (Riverbend) p. Khalil Bodi (Potomac), 3:21; 138: Kaleab Dawit (Woodbridge) d. Brendan Rasmussen (Rb) 2–0; 145: Zachary Turner (Rb) p. Nicholas Marck (Lightridge), 1:40; 152: Jacob Koenig (Mech) d. Jackson Garnett (Org) 6–3; 160: Johnon Koroma (Pot) d. Kellen Merryman (Chan) 7–3; 170: Lennon Soaper (Rb) d. Lorenzo Pellot-Vasquez (Fairfax) 6–2; 182: Jacob Wright (Rb) d. Jordan Yorsefi (Wbg) 5–3; 195: Jadon Stephens (Wbg) p. Joe Elaal (Mech), 3:00; 220: Abdulaziz Abdulrahim (Wbg) maj. dec. Thomas Pierce (Org) 15–4; 285: Joshua Mancia (Wbg) d. Jacob Pressinger (Rb) 7–1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 74, JM 49
Micah Roberts scored 18 points and Courtland jumped to a 20–7 lead after one quarter and stayed unbeaten in Battlefield District play.
Aaron Brooks and Christian Lewis added 11 points each for the Cougars (11–2, 6–0), who host Spotsylvania Monday.
Dezaun Robinson had 18 for James Monroe (4–9, 1–5), which hosts King George Monday.
|Courtland
|20
|19
|16
|19
|—
|74
|James Monroe
|7
|15
|12
|15
|—
|49