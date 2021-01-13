High school sports roundup:

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAMES MONROE 55, CHANCELLOR 48

Aaron Carter and Travis Hudson Jr. led the James Monroe boys basketball squad with 18 points and 12 points, respectively, in a 55-48 win over hosts Chancellor on Wednesday night.

James Monroe’s Ricky Goode-Wright contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds on the night, and Ke’Shaun Wallace scored seven. All of Wallace’s points came from the free-throw line as he went 7-8 from the charity stripe.

Chancellor started the night slowly and posted just five points in the opening quarter Despite a strong fourth quarter, the Chargers couldn’t overcome the early deficit in their first loss of the season.

Shane Batten led all Chancellor scorers with 17 points, including three triples. Zyshawn Carter also had a productive night as he scored nine points and recorded nine rebounds and three steals.

The Chargers look to bounce back as they travel to Courtland on Friday.