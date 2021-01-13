 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup:
High school sports roundup:

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAMES MONROE 55, CHANCELLOR 48

Aaron Carter and Travis Hudson Jr. led the James Monroe boys basketball squad with 18 points and 12 points, respectively, in a 55-48 win over hosts Chancellor on Wednesday night.

James Monroe’s Ricky Goode-Wright contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds on the night, and Ke’Shaun Wallace scored seven. All of Wallace’s points came from the free-throw line as he went 7-8 from the charity stripe.

Chancellor started the night slowly and posted just five points in the opening quarter Despite a strong fourth quarter, the Chargers couldn’t overcome the early deficit in their first loss of the season.

Shane Batten led all Chancellor scorers with 17 points, including three triples. Zyshawn Carter also had a productive night as he scored nine points and recorded nine rebounds and three steals.

The Chargers look to bounce back as they travel to Courtland on Friday.

James Monroe   14   13   14   14   —   55 
Chancellor51591948
James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 7, Ricky Goode-Wright 11, Kyle Snider 2, Romel Turner Jr. 1, Aaron Carter 18, Tavis Hudson Jr. 12, Christian Hamm 4, Gregory Williams 0, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 0, Joseph Hardy 0. Totals: 15 21-32 55.
Chancellor (4-1): Shane Batten 17, Zyshawn Carter 9, AJ Coghill 9, Jason Jackson 1, Da’Juan Johnson 10, Breydon Williams 2, Alijah Callahan 0, Jaden Voyd 0, Zachary Anderson 0, Dawud Smith 0, Joshua Mattey 0. Totals: 16 13-22 48.
3-pointers: James Monroe (Goode-Wright 3, Carter 1, Hudson Jr. 1). Chancellor (Batten 3).

COURTLAND 65, CAROLINE 46

Led by a 16-point game from Xander Austin, Courtland boys basketball moved to 4-1 with a win over Caroline on Wednesday night.

Courtland’s Raul Gil went 4-4 at the free-throw line on his way to a 12-point game while Sean Wray scored twice from beyond the three-point line and contributed 10 points in the winning effort.

Dominique Washington led Caroline scorers with 12 points but couldn’t pull his team out of a 14-point deficit after the first half.

Courtland moves on to host the 4-1 Chancellor Chargers on Friday night.

Courtland    13   15   17   20   —   65
Caroline11919746
Courtland (4-1): Xander Austin 16, Aaron Brooks 6, Sean Wray 10, Micah Roberts 3, Raejohn Harvey 2, Raul Gil 12, Christian Jones 0, Darren Green 2, Trey Burton 0, Robert Harvey 9, Michael Salvary 2, Charlie Welsh 0, Clayton Cassiday 3. Totals: 21 14-24 65.
Caroline: Dondre Courtney 1, Dominique Washington 12, Gabriel Campbell 10, Jayden Freeman 8, Jevonte Wright-Parker 4, Shaun Harris 7, TJ Boxley 0, Kylic Williams 2, Irving Olivis Jr. 2. Totals: 16 11-16 46.
3-pointers: Courtland (Xander Austin 1, Aaron Brooks 1, Sean Wray 2, Clayton Cassiday 1). Caroline (Dominique Washington 2, Shaun Harris 1).
