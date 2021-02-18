High school sports roundup

Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente and Massaponax’s Emily Catlett each won two individual events at the Region 6B track meet, which concluded Wednesday in Woodbridge.

DiClemente finished first in the 1,600 (5:18.65) and 3,200 (11:29.25) meters, helping the Eagles to a third-place finish in the girls’ team competition. Catlett broke the tape in the 300 (41.39) and 500 (1:17.51).

Colonial Forge’s Nayome Shipp won the girls’ high jump (5-4). Teammate Christian Jackson took the boys’ 1,000 (2:43.51) and anchored the Eagles’ first-place 3,200 relay team.

The VHSL Class 6 state meet will be held March 1 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

GIRLS MEET

Team scores: 1. Battlefield 125; 2. Patriot 85; 3. Colonial Forge 81.5; 4. Woodbridge 53.5; 5. Potomac 47.5; 6. Massaponax 40.5; 7. Cogan 39; 8. C.D. Hylton 28; 9. John Champe 24; 10. Osbourn Park 17; 11. Forest Park 16; 12. Freedom 11; 13. Riverbend 9.

High jump: 1. Nayome Shipp (CF) 5-4; 3. Alyson Smith (CF) 5-0; 5. Morgan Hughes (Ma) 4-10.

Long jump: 1. Sydney Carr (Pot) 16-5.5; 4. Smith (CF) 16-0.5; 7. Brooklyn Simmons (CF) 15-5.