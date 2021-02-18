 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup
0 comments

High school sports roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL logo (copy)

A handful of athletes from Culpeper’s boys and girls indoor track teams qualified for the upcoming VHSL Class 4 state meet after strong performances at the Region 4C competition on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente and Massaponax’s Emily Catlett each won two individual events at the Region 6B track meet, which concluded Wednesday in Woodbridge.

DiClemente finished first in the 1,600 (5:18.65) and 3,200 (11:29.25) meters, helping the Eagles to a third-place finish in the girls’ team competition. Catlett broke the tape in the 300 (41.39) and 500 (1:17.51).

Colonial Forge’s Nayome Shipp won the girls’ high jump (5-4). Teammate Christian Jackson took the boys’ 1,000 (2:43.51) and anchored the Eagles’ first-place 3,200 relay team.

The VHSL Class 6 state meet will be held March 1 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

GIRLS MEET

Team scores: 1. Battlefield 125; 2. Patriot 85; 3. Colonial Forge 81.5; 4. Woodbridge 53.5; 5. Potomac 47.5; 6. Massaponax 40.5; 7. Cogan 39; 8. C.D. Hylton 28; 9. John Champe 24; 10. Osbourn Park 17; 11. Forest Park 16; 12. Freedom 11; 13. Riverbend 9.
High jump: 1. Nayome Shipp (CF) 5-4; 3. Alyson Smith (CF) 5-0; 5. Morgan Hughes (Ma) 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Sydney Carr (Pot) 16-5.5; 4. Smith (CF) 16-0.5; 7. Brooklyn Simmons (CF) 15-5.
Triple jump: 1. Carr (Pot) 35-11.5; 7. Isabel Ostvig (CF) 32-0; 8. Coralynn Fisher (CF) 28-10.
Shot put: 1. Brittany Fort (Bat) 35-6; 4. Katie Jones (CF) 29-2.5; 6. Morgan Williams (CF) 28-8.5.
Pole vault: 1. Alencia Lentz (Colg) 12-0; 2. Samantha Potts (Rb) 10-0; 6. Fisher (CF) 8-6.
55 meters: 1. Amaya Johnson (Hyl) 7.53.
55 hurdles: 1. Jasmine Coe (Pat) 8.63; 6. Smith (CF) 9.94; 8. Ava Treakle (Rb) 10.28.
300: 1. Emily Catlett (Ma) 41.39.
500: 1. Catlett (Ma) 1:17.51.
1,000: 1. Sailor Eastman (Bat) 3:07.58; 3. Paityn Walker (CF) 3:08.93; 4. Caroline Thomas (Ma) 3:22.84.
1,600: 1. Ali DiClemente (CF) 5:18.65; 3. Lola Garvie (Ma) 5:26.75; 4. Kayla Loescher (CF) 5:27.17.
3,200: 1. DiClemente (CF) 11:29.25; 7. Loescher (CF) 12:15.37; 8. Garvie (Ma) 13:10.87.
800 relay: 1. Patriot 1:50.46; 4. Colonial Forge 1:55.87.
1,600 relay: 1. Woodbridge 4:16.95; 4. Massaponax 4:23.69.
3,200 relay: 1. Patriot 10:25.18; 5. Colonial Forge 11:09.24.

BOYS MEET

Team scores: 1. Colgan 91; 2. Battlefield 84; 3. Patriot 75; 4. Freedom 67; 5. Colonial Forge 66; 6. Potomac 51; 7. John Champe 46; 8. Riverbend 35; 9. Osbourn Park 23, 10. Woodbridge 14; 11. Osbourn 10; 12. Forest Park 9; 13. Gar-Field 4; 14. Massaponax 3.
High jump: 1. Victor Herban (Colg) 5-10; 2. Ian Wilson (CF) 5-10.
Long jump: 1. Nick Newman (Free) 21-1; 8. Jake Applegate (Rb) 18-8.5.
Triple jump: 1. Brian DiBassinga (Bat) 44-7.5; 4. Wilson (CF) 38-11.5; 5. Applegate (Rb) 37-9.
Shot put: 1. Garin Gross (OP) 50-2; 7. Christian Stringer (CF) 31-6.5.
Pole vault: 1. Blake Bellows (OP) 12-0; 6. Andrew Clark (Rb) 9-0; 7. Alejandro Paz (Rb) 9-0.
55 meters: 1. Tre Thorogood (Free) 6.59; 2. Applegate (Rb) 6.75; 5. Jacinto Jones (CF) 693; 7. Shaun Harris (CF) 6.97.
55 hurdles: 1. Peter Djan (Pot) 7.66.
300: 1. Jaylen Berringer (Free) 35.54.
500: 1. Jack Daly (Pat) 1:06.44; 5. Jackson Gandy (Rb) 1:11.18; 7. Jacob Jenkins (CF) 1:13.25.
1,000: 1. Christian Jackson (CF) 2:43.51; 5. Michael Arner (CF) 2:48.37; 6. Ethan Wrye (Ma) 2:55.54.
1,600: 1. Bryce Lentz (Colg) 4:38.17; 6. Cameron Sidebotham (CF) 4:57.76; 7. Jermeny Glauber (CF) 4:59.41.
3,200: 1. Lentz (Colg) 9:40.55; 2. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 9:45.00; 4. Sidebotham (CF) 10:25.29; 6. Glauber (CF) 11:02.71.
800 relay: 1. Freedom 1:30.87; 3. Colonial Forge 1:33.91.
1,600 relay: 1. Freedom 3:27.51; 4. Riverbend 3:37.53.
3,200 relay: 1. Colonial Forge (Ryan Avila, Arner, Jacob Jenkins, Jackson) 8:50.83.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Intimidator: Dale Earnhardt Sr. wins the 1998 Daytona 500

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert