High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 53, MOUNTAIN VIEW 33
Kiyah Lewis led all scorers with 19 points and Olivia Hilliard added 14 for visiting Courtland in a nondistrict win.
Emma Stalteri led Mountain View with 14 points.
|Courtland
|17
|11
|17
|8
|—
|53
|Mountain View
|11
|8
|7
|7
|—
|33
Courtland: Olivia Hilliard 14, Grace Whitenack 3, Janay Hill 2, Kiyah Lewis 19, Janeah Bell 4, Shavia Davis 8, Peyton Heishman 3, Sydney Fleming 0, Zoie Hooks 0, Lauren Mullikin 0, Danielle Robbins 0, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 24 3 -16 53.
Mountain View (0-1): Emma Stalteri 14, To’seana Hook 6, Genesis Detanco 2, Tiara Bigelow 4, Molly Ferland 3, Marbra 0, Taleah Gaither 4, Elizabeth Harley 0, Gabrielle Bartels 0, Anna Krohn 0, Hannah Weiss 0, Janelle Sargent 0. Totals: 12 11-22 33.
3-pointers: Courtland 2 (Whitenack, Heishman). MV: none.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 95, KING WILLIAM 28
Caroline took advantage of an undermanned King William and got 25 points for Javante Wright-Parker en route to a season-opening nondistrict win.
Jay Freeman added 16 points, while Shawn Harris and Jalen Haney totaled 11 each for the Cavaliers, who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.
|King William
|7
|6
|8
|7
|—
|28
|Caroline
|32
|31
|20
|12
|—
|95