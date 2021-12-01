 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup
High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 53, MOUNTAIN VIEW 33

Kiyah Lewis led all scorers with 19 points and Olivia Hilliard added 14 for visiting Courtland in a nondistrict win.

Emma Stalteri led Mountain View with 14 points.

Courtland   17   11   17   8   —   53
Mountain View   11877   —33
Courtland: Olivia Hilliard 14, Grace Whitenack 3, Janay Hill 2, Kiyah Lewis 19, Janeah Bell 4, Shavia Davis 8, Peyton Heishman 3, Sydney Fleming 0, Zoie Hooks 0, Lauren Mullikin 0, Danielle Robbins 0, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 24 3 -16 53.
Mountain View (0-1): Emma Stalteri 14, To’seana Hook 6, Genesis Detanco 2, Tiara Bigelow 4, Molly Ferland 3, Marbra 0, Taleah Gaither 4, Elizabeth Harley 0, Gabrielle Bartels 0, Anna Krohn 0, Hannah Weiss 0, Janelle Sargent 0. Totals: 12 11-22 33.
3-pointers: Courtland 2 (Whitenack, Heishman). MV: none.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAROLINE 95, KING WILLIAM 28

Caroline took advantage of an undermanned King William and got 25 points for Javante Wright-Parker en route to a season-opening nondistrict win.

Jay Freeman added 16 points, while Shawn Harris and Jalen Haney totaled 11 each for the Cavaliers, who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.

King William   7687   —28
Caroline   32   31   20   12   —   95
King William: Chris Wilmer 11, Dylan Withers 6, Jeremiah Bishop 0, Zach Perry 0, Tristan Taylor 5; Gayson Tulpence 0, Dylan Johns 0, Jake Back 6. Totals: 9 6-11 28.
Caroline (1-0): Jevante Wright-Parker 25, Dom Washington 2, Gabe Campbell 9, Jeff Logan 9, Jay Freeman 16, Carson Lyons 6, Irving Olivis 2, Shawn Harris 11, Devin Milling 0, Christian Tingen 2, Jalen Haney 11, Jacob Brown 2. Totals: 41 6-8 95.
3-pointers: KW 4 (Wither 2, Wilmer, Taylor). Caroline 7 (Freeman 3, Wright-Parker 2, Harris, Haney).
