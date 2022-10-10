High school sports roundup

Colonial Forge sophomore Matt Hartley tied for 15th place at Monday’s VHSL Class 6 state golf championships.

Hartley carded a 5-over-par 75 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Langley’s Alina Ho earned medalist honors with a 67 and led her squad to the team championship.

Makaya Grubb shot a 79, A.J. Hartley an 81 and Mia Skaggs an 86 for Colonial Forge, which finished eighth in the team standings.

GOLF

CLASS 4 CHAMPIONSHIP: Courtland’s Jack Hayden shot a 75 to finish 15th in the VHSL Class 4 state championship at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond.

Lucas Ogden shot 80, Ethan Hughes 88 and Landon Perdue 89 for the Cougars, who finished eighth in the team competition in their first state tournament appearance.

Blacksburg won the team title, and Salem’s Kathryn Ha was medalist with a 67.

Saturday’s result

FOOTBALL

TRINITY EPISCOPAL 55, ST. MICHAEL 7: St. Michael couldn’t overcome four turnovers and fell at unbeaten Trinity Episcopal, the top ranked team in VISAA Division I.

Melvin Spriggs ran for 49 yards on the day, while Nahshon Wilson was 6 for 25 with a touchdown pass, three interceptions and 141 yards passing for the Division III Warriors (5-2). Robbie Matos caught the scoring strike on an 86-yard play.