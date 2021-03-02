High school sports roundup

Emily Flamm had nine kills, three aces and 11 assists to lead visiting Courtland to a season-opening 25-10, 25-18, 25-15 Battlefield District volleyball victory over Spotsylvania Tuesday night.

Olivia Haynes added seven kills and eight digs and Riley Cornell added five aces and 12 assists for Courtland, which hosts James Monroe Thursday.

Allison Newton and Hannah Dildine were standouts for the Knights, who visit Chancellor Thursday.

KING GEORGE 3, CAROLINE 0

Jenah Deike had eight aces, four kills and nine digs as the Foxes opened with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 Battlefield District sweep of the visiting Cavaliers.

Madison Carlile had 14 assists and Lauren Wentzel 15 digs for King George, which travels to Eastern View Thursday night. Rebecca Heim had two aces and five kills; Jaylin Washington had two aces and three kills, and Gabby Mack added two kills and three blocks.

JAMES MONROE 3, EASTERN VIEW 1

Imani McJunkin had 11 digs, six kills and two aces as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Cyclones in four sets 25-23, 25-14, 27-25, 25-20.