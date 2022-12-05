High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Massaponax 57, Chancellor 11: Takiera Ramey scored 15 points to help the Panthers earn the victory at home over the Chargers.

Kiersten Bowler scored 10 points and Kyra Price earned nine points for the Panthers.

Leah Schoonover led the Chargers with five points and Caityln Lanning had four points.

Chancellor 2 4 0 5 — 11

Massaponax 18 11 15 13— 57

Chancellor: Leah Schoonover 5, Caitlyn Lanning 4, Natalie Lanning 2. Totals 4 0-2 11.

Massaponax: Takiera Ramey 15, LaKaiya Butcher 6, Kyra Price 9, Kiersten Bowler 10, Gabby Athy 4, Saniya Himes 5, Faith Butler 4, Emariel Parker 4, Totals 14 6-8 57.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 1 (Schoonover). Massaponax 7 (Ramey 3, Price, Athy, Bowler 2).

Friday’s results

SWIMMING

Caroline vs. Culpeper: The Blue Devils edged the Cavaliers 69-68 in the girls’ meet and also won the boys’ competition, 79-59.

BOYS’ MEET

200-yard medley relay: Culpeper (Ryan Mahoney, Matt Harmon, Samuel Mahoney, Coy Metzger) 2:06.78. 200 freestyle: Steven Thompson (Ca) 2:22.69; 200 IM: S. Mahoney (Cu) 2:25.19; 50 free: Metzger (Cu) 27.85; 100 butterfly: S. Mahoney (Cu) 1:06.50; 100 free (Metzger (Cu) 1:06.69; 500 free: Bryant Carneal (Ca) 7:06.06; 200 free relay: Culpeper (Victor Lucero, Michael Curtis, Harmon, Metzger) 2:03.66; 100 backstroke: Brycen Kelly (Ca) 1:18.31; 100 breaststroke: Harmon (Cu) 1:34.16; 400 free relay: Culpeper (R. Mahoney, Curtis, Lucero, S. Mahoney) 4:45.19.

GIRLS’ MEET

200 medley relay: Caroline (Ashley Mosonyi, Tinsley Beazley, Riley Forehand, Kyree Allison) 2:45.22; 200 free: Lillian Whittaker (Ca) 2:57.81; 200 IM: Meredyth Reingruber (Cu) 3:20.12; 50 free: Forehand (Ca) 31.91; 100 fly: Abigail Taylor (Ca) 1:38.28; 100 free: Whittaker (Ca) 1:16.88; 500 free: Madison Brushwood (Cu) 7:13.97; 200 free relay: Caroline (Allison, Taylor, Beazley, WHittaker) 2:01.83; 100 back: Brushwood (Cu) 1:18.96; 100 breast: Claire Davis (Cu) 1:48.31; 400 free relay: Caroline (Mosonyi, Taylor, Whittaker, Forehand) 5:24.53.