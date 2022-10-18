High school sports roundup

Gigi Cannon scored with 5:16 left in the first overtime period to give North Stafford a 2-1 win against visiting Riverbend in the Commonwealth District field hockey quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Kyleigh Sullivan opened the scoring for Riverbend off an assist from Emma Houff.

Savannah Learn leveled things at 1-1 for the Wolverines with 18 seconds left in the third quarter with an assists coming from Haley Walsh.

Goalie Whitney Lyle registered three key saves, while Peyton Winter, Madison Gagnon and Sam Middleton also stood out for North Stafford (11-6), which visits Stafford in Thursday’s semifinals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Colonial Forge 3, Brooke Point 2: Morgan Mesterhazy had a goal and an assist as the second-seeded Eagles won a Commonwealth District quarterfinal.

Kate Shoaf and Kaitlyn Shell also scored for Colonial Forge, which will host Mountain View at 5 p.m. in Thursday’s semifinals. Chrissy Strickler and Evie Detar had assists.

Reilly Desmond and Madison Cole scored for the Black-Hawks.

James Monroe 7, Chancellor 1: Sarah Rigual tallied four goals, and Kelsey Reviello supplied a goal and two assists to help James Monroe topple Chancellor in Battlefield District action.

Ashley Shoffner added a goal and an assists for the Yellow Jackets (14-0). Grace Crow also scores, while Addyson Hough and Sally Beringer provided assists.

Lindsey Loar scored for the Chargers (12-4).

Goalie Alyssa Layton made four saves for JM, which will host both of Monday's semifinals at Maury Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Colonial Forge 3, Brooke Point 0: Izzy Ostvig totaled 23 assists, 10 digs and eight kills to help lead Colonial Forge to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Claire Wortman added 11 kills and eight digs, Helena Sidebotham seven kills and five aces, and Eva Tejera Torres 14 digs. for the Eagles (20-3), who will host North Stafford in Thursday’s semifinals.

North Stafford 3, Mountain View 0: Lindsay Canty had eight kills, and Allison Spittal accounted for 12 digs, seven kills and an ace to help North Stafford secure a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Eva Kruzel added 11 digs and seven aces, and Alonna Cummings five kills and two blocks for the Wolverines, who visit Colonial Forge in the semifinals on Thursday.

Riverbend 3, Stafford 1: Allie Lach had 16 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and three aces, while Aubrey Parker provided 20 assists and Daisy Pentorn 19 assists to help Riverbend get a 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Macy Burns contributed 10 kills, 10 digs and five aces; and Peri Linterman added 11 kills for the Bears (9-6), who visit Massaponax in Thursday's semifinals.

King George 3, Courtland 2: King George picked up a back-and-forth win against visiting Courtland, 9-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13, in Battlefield District play.

Briana Ellis had 23 kills and 27 digs for the Foxes (19-2); Rebecca Heim had 12 kills; Brooke Heim had five kills and 19 digs; Mia Cintron had 29 assists; and Morgan Bellmer had 29 digs.

Leaders for the Cougars included Iyana Seargeant with 13 kills and 14 digs; Carolina Easlake with 11 kills, 14 digs and two blocks; Maddie Smith with nine kills and five blocks; and Cloe Rose with 25 assists and three aces.

Spotsylvania 3, Caroline 0: Spotsylvania picked up a 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 Battlefield District win.

Leaders for the Caroline, which travels to Culpeper on Thursday, were Riley Forehand with eight digs and six kills, Rushella Epperson with 10 assists and seven digs, Gracelyn Edwards with 13 digs and two aces, and Audrey Edwards with 20 digs and three kills.