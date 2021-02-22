High school sports roundup

Stafford senior Sophia Housand placed second in the all-around competition at Sunday’s VHSL state individual gymnastics meet in Virginia Beach.

Housand’s combined score of 37.834 points trailed only Fairfax’s Peyton Morrison (38.534). She was third in the floor exercise (9.5), sixth on beam (9.6), seventh on bars (9.267) and eighth in vaulting (9.467).

On Saturday, Housand led the Indians to second place in the Class 5 team competition behind.

TRACK AND FIELD

REGION 3B MEET

James Monroe senior Tatia Battiste won the girls’ 55- (7.62) and 300-meter (44.31) dashes at the Region 3B championships in Richmond.

JM’s Victoria Beringer placed first in the girls’ 500 meters (1:18.18), with teammate Sydney Wynn second (1:19.16) and Carrie Stinchcomb fifth (1:32.89). The Yellow Jackets also won the 1,600 relay by 25 seconds, in 4:10.05. Brianna Denson was fourth in the long jump (14–10.5).

JM’s Aidan Ryan won the boys’ long jump title (22–8.5) and placed a close second in the 55 meters (6.85).