High school sports roundup

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Stafford 53, Mountain View 48: Jamison Noil scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half to help visiting Stafford erase a 11-point halftime deficit in a Commonwealth District win on Tuesday night.

Xavier Johnson had 14 points and William D’Lugos 13 for Mountain View.

Stafford 11 7 17 18 — 53

Mountain View 15 14 8 10 — 48

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 2, Marquis Thomas 0, Mark MacKenzie Jasante Thomas 8, Jamison Noil 22, Tyler Turer 10, Skilayr Atkinson 8, Jh’anif Coles 3, Carson Kennedy 0. Totals: 22 8-16 53

Mountain View: Etienne Somuah 4, William D’Lugos 13, Sherwin Tisson 0, Xavier Johnson 14, Michael Garris 0, Jackson Sigler 3, Camden Knight 0, Pierre Harris 10, Micah Hagander 4, Derrick Brown 0. Totals: 18 5-8 48.

Three-pointers: Stafford 1 (Turner). MV 6 (D’Lugos 3, Johnson 2, Harris).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Massaponax 49, North Stafford 27: Kiersten Bowler had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals as visiting Massaponax bounced back from a slow first quarter to pull away for a Commonwealth District win.

Takeira Ramey added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Saniya Hymes grabbed eight rebounds for the Panthers, who host Riverbend on Thursday.

Massaponax 9 13 16 11 — 49

North Stafford 11 5 6 5 — 27

Massaponax (12-3, 8-0): Takeira Ramey 11, LaKaiya Butcher 6, Kyra Price 6, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 13, Gabby Athy 5, Faith Butler 0, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 21 1-5 49.

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 3, J’maia Joseph 6, Naomi Glass 8, Destinee Salgado 9, Daysha Salgado 1, Elyssa Lee 0, Kiera Todd 0, Mari Palomo 0, Maddie Ramos 0, Mya Neal 0, Terrice Demps 0. Totals: 10 5-8 27.

Three-pointer: Massaponax 6 (Bowler 3, Ramey 2, Athy). NS 2 (Barnes, De. Salgado).

Seton 79, FCS 28: Amri Donado led the Eagles with 15 points and two steals but fell short at home against Seton.

Lucy Pennefather led Seton with 28 points and Balla Chow added 17 points.

Fredericksburg Christian will be in action against the Victory Thursday.

Seton 24 14 21 20 — 79

FCS 6 6 11 5 — 28

Seton: Lilly Vanderwoude 9, Jackie Hugo 2, Lucy Pennefather 28, Balla Chow 17, Mary Pennefather 14, Theresa Lalli 5, Lily Healy 4. Totals: 33 3-4 79.

FCS: Amri Donado 15, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 0, Rachel Williams 0, Rylie Johnson 5, Sara Marble 0, Layna Thomas 7, Layton Tribe 1, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 0. Totals: 10 4-7 28.

Three-pointers: Seton 10 (Chow 4, M. Pennefather 4, Lalli 1, Vanderwoude 1). FCS 4 (Donado 2, Thomas 1, Johnson 1).

Monday’s games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverbend 51, Mountain View 40: Nia Henley scored 21 points and added eight steals to lead visiting Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win at Mountain View.

Aryauna Brent added nine points and seven steals for the Bears (6-1, 12-2), and Hannah Alexander had six points and 10 rebounds. Taleah Gaither had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (2-5, 9-6).

Riverbend 12 21 12 4 — 52

Mountain View 7 13 9 11 — 40

Riverbend (6-1, 12-2): Shavia Davis 0, Riley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 7, Aryana Brent 9, Jazelyn Fernandez 0, Maniyah Alston 2, Olivia Long 4, Nia Henley 21, Lydia Tanner 2, Hannah Alexander 6. Totals: 19 12-19 51.

Mountain View (2-4, 9-6): Laniyah Wright 0, Zahra Lagault 0, Genesis Bentanco 3. Janelle Sargent 0, Christin Stewart 3, Hannah Neiss 0, Tiara Bigelow 2, Taleah Gaither 14, Alysia Kelly 0, Lizzy Fleming 6, Molly Ferland 0, Tamia Nelson 4, Liz Harley 8. Totals: 15 8-14 40.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Mullinax); Mountain View 2 (Betanco, Stewart).