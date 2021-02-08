High school sports roundup

Will Hagen poured in a game-high 18 points to lead Albemarle past Stafford 68–34 Monday night in the Region 5D boys basketball quarterfinals.

Stafford (2–6) kept things close early. JaSante Thomas scored on a nice spin move in the lane to cap a 6–1 run that gave the Indians a 13–11 lead after one. Amari Moorer drained another trey to start the second quarter.

Albemarle (7–3) closed the first half on an 11–4 run to take a 25–22 lead, then outscored the Indians 18–3 in the third period and 25–9 in the fourth. The Patriots will visit William Fleming in Tuesday’s semifinal round.

Moorer had 12 points to lead Stafford, but managed just two points in the second half. Joshua Wallace finished with six .

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WILLIAM FLEMING 68, BROOKE POINT 21

Jaylin Pressley scored 13 points, but visiting Brooke Point was unable to get by William Fleming in the Region 5D quarterfinals.

Brooke Point 0 8 7 6 — 21

William Fleming 21 25 20 2 — 68

Brooke Point: Jaylin Pressley 13, Aniyah Dudley-Forbes 2, Skylar Watson 1, Aniya Harper 5.