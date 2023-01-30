High school sports roundup

WRESTLING
Spotsylvania 57, Massaponax 21: James LaVoy, Luke Wahlquist, Kyle Csikari, Zach Galllimore, Jayceon Giron and Mason Christopher earned pins in the Knights’ dual-meet victory over the Panthers.
106: Aiden Romasser (Sp) by forfeit; 113: J.D. Schroeder (Sp) by forfeit; 120: Seth Ayo (Sp) by forfeit; 126: Colton Jones (Sp) d. Nate Pictro 4-3; 132: James LaVoy (Sp) p. De’Arion Mason-Rarler 4:34; 138: Luke Walquist (Sp) p. Rasey Rollingsworth 1:17; 144: Archie Alsten (Ma) d. Sidik Jah 8-4; 150: Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Archer Young 0:29; 157: Braydon Dobson (Ma) by forfeit; 165: Zach Gallimore (Sp) p. Roberto Carronza-Dero 0:59; 175: Jayceon Giron (Sp) p. Declan Ta’amai 1:36; 190: Mason Christopher (Sp) p. Yasar Rorrimi 1:18; 215- Joe Sanderz (Ma) p. Jimmie Wood 1:24; 285: Thomas Lagona (Ma) p. Antonio Harris 1:46.
People are also reading…
Friday’s results
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Chancellor 52, Courtland 34: Haley Lanning’s 16 points and five steals led the Chargers to a Battlefield District win. Zoe Hooks hit four 3-pointers for the Cougars.
Courtland 9 5 10 10 — 24
Chancellor 15 13 7 17 — 52
Courtland (5-14, 2-8): Zoie Hooks 12, Jay Thomas 11, Janay Hill 3, Kayla Harvin 2, Airyana Maze 2, July Washington 0, Ami Sillah 2, Aryelina Prouty 0, Alysha Foy 2. Totals: 13 1-2 34.
Chancellor (12-5, 7-3): Lydia Brockelbank 4, Anastazja Arvan 8, Leah Schoonover 8, Maia Fissel 2, Natalie Lanning 3, Gilda Nortey 0, Haley Lanning 16, Amna Abed 0, Megan Clouser 11. Totals: 21 3-8 52.
Three-pointers: Courtland 5 (Hooks 4, Hill); Chancellor 7 (H. Lanning 4, Arvan, Schoonover).