HIgh school sports roundup

Cross country

Region 4B Championships: The Courtland boys came in a distant third to overall champions Atlee at the Region 4B meet held at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

The Cougars finished with a score of 118 points, just six points behind runner-up Mechanicsville (112). Atlee had three runners in the top four and finished with 32 points.

The Raiders’ Travis Albon won the individual title in a time of 16:08.4. Courtland’s Christian Reid was the top local finisher in the race coming in sixth place in a time of 16:52.6.

On the girls side, Atlee made it a sweep, edging Hanover for the team title 39-49. Eastern View was the top local finisher in fourth place with 135 points.

The Cyclones were led by the area’s top finisher, Holly Anderson in 15th place in a time of 20:46.0.

Boys team results: 1. Atlee 32, 2. Mechanicsville 112, 3. Courtland 118, 4. Eastern View 126, 8. King George 195, 10. Spotsylvania 261, 12. Chancellor 281.

Boys local top 30 finishers: 6. Christian Reid (Ct) 16:52.6, 10. Ethan Church (EV) 17:26.0, 13. Liam Wahlquist (Sp) 17:30.6, 15. Charles Aiken (Ct) 17:32.8, 16. Morgan Lehocky (Ct) 17:37.2, 17. Hunter Lutz (EV) 17:39.7, 27. Brendan Nave (Ct) 17:53.2, 28. Alexander Blair (Ch) 17:54.1, 30. Taylor Matricardi (EV) 18:05.4.<

Girls team results: 1. Atlee 39, 2. Hanover 49, 3. Monacan 111, 4. Eastern View 135, 8. King George 185, 9. Courtland 215, 11. Spotsylvania 284.

Girls local top 30 finishers: 15. Holly Anderson (EV) 20:46.0, 16. Evelyn Anderson (EV) 20:46.7, 27. Natalie Lanning (Ch) 21:56.4, 29. Alexa Hewson (Ct) 22:07.4, 30. Caitlyn Wingeart (KG) 22:10.4.

Region 3B Championships: Isabella Hardaway was the top local finisher, coming in 5th place in a time of 20:22.3 in the Region 3B meet also held at Pole Green Park.

Hardaway’s showing led Culpeper to a fifth-place showing as a team with 112 points, well behind girls champion Meridian with 49 points. Skyline’s Ava Bordner was the individual winner, coming in in a time of 18:37.5.

Other local top 30 finishers included Culpeper’s Sarah Lane (24th, 22:11.2), Emerson Brown (26th, 22:31.1) and Elizabeth Stedman (29th, 22:46.0); James Monroe’s Alice Weber (27th, 22:42.7); and Caroline’s Danica Sale (28th, 22:45.1).

On the boys side, Caroline was sixth with 147 points, James Monroe eighth with 197 points and Culpeper 10th with 245 points. Maggie Walker won the team title with 40 points.

The top local finisher was Caroline’s Dominic Kittle in 15th place in a time of 18:19.9. William Monroe’s Evan Young won the meet in a time of 17:23.9.

Other local finisher in the top 30 included Caroline’s Anton Jones (19th, 18:27.9), Culpeper’s Caleb Smith (23rd, 18:35.2), and James Monroe’s Luke Rossi (29th, 18:58.1) and Gabe Mellinger (30th, 18:59.0).