Hayden Rue’s eighth-inning RBI single lifted Mountain View to a 3-2 walkoff Commonwealth District baseball win over Brooke Point Tuesday.

C.J. Sword pitched all eight innings for the Wildcats (4-3, 2-1), and Jordan Ramsey had two hits, including a double. Daniel Lombardo had two hits for the Black-Hawks.

Brooke Point 000 002 00 2 6 1

Mountain View 100 100 01 3 8 1

Dylan Young, DANIEL LOMBARDO (8) and Christopher Cline. C.J. SWORD and R. Chapman.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Massaponax 6, Stafford 3, Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Grace Burner 10-4; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Leigha Montrief 10-4; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Sydney Hagen 10-1; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Addi Midhoulides 10-0; Olivia Murray (St) d. Avery Steis 10-6; n/a (St) d. Maylin Ross 10-4.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Rouse/Montrief 10-4; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Hagen/Olivia Murray 10-0; Lindsay Key/Lily Peralta (Ma) d. Hannah Malin/Cameron DeLeyva 10-8.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Stafford 9, Massaponax 0, Singles: Aashray Somu (St) d. Cam Jennings 10-3; Alexander Beamon (St) d. Max Butler 10-3; Robert Calvert (St) d. Marco Bautista 10-0, Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Izait Bautista 10-1; Justin Murray (St) d. Ryan Ho 10-2; Vincent Candela (St) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-4.

Doubles: Somu/Beamon (St) d. Jennings/Butler 10-2; Calvert/Fletcher (St) d. Bautista/Bautista 10-0; Noah Cisneros/Melson (St) d. Ho/Conteh 10-4.

Riverbend 9, Colonial Forge 1, Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Bryce Putney 10-1; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Sam Orton 10-2; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Charlie Long 10-7; Josh Bartlett (Rb) d. Charlie Brickl 10-3; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Sunjae Kim 10-4; Luke DeGallery (Rb) d. Hector Colon-Santiago 10-4.

Doubles: Catullo/Jani (Rb) d. Putney/Orton 2-1 (ret.); Long/Bartlett (Rb) d. Kaczmar/Brickl 11-9; Bejugam/DeGallery (Rb) d. Kim/Carson Crawford 10-2.

Monday’s games

GIRLS LACROSSE

Stafford 13, Riverbend 12: Maya Cureton scored the game-winning goal with 35 seconds left to help the Indians defeat the Bears on the road.

Jordan Fitzgerald scored six goals and added three assists, EV McConnell had two goals and two assists, Allyse Luckett scored three goals, Maddie Patton added one goal and Julia Etu earned two assists for Stafford.

Ava Treakle scored four goals and added two assists, Savannah White scored four goals and added one assist, Ayla Jantz had two goals, Caroline Doley had one goal and one assist, and Ryleigh McNally earned one goal for Riverbend.

Mountain View 19, North Stafford 3: Ava Windham led the Wildcats’ with six goals on the road to help earn the district victory over the Wolverines.

Ava Verzosa scored three goals, Gabby Bartels, Olivia Wahlin, and Kat Druiett each scored two goals, and Fallon Dismukes, Claire VanHorn, Lily Nugent, and Mary Wahlin each added one.

Mountain View will host Riverbend on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge 24, Brooke Point 4: Vanessa Ronsholdt and Avery Hartenstein each scored five goals in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District win.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Riverbend 16, Stafford 2: Reilly Curran led the Bears with six goals and three assists to earn the Commonwealth District victory.

Parker Brown added three goals and five assists, Logan Eastman scored four goals and contributed one assist, Eli Schoenberger scored two goals, Conlan McNally added one goal and one assist, and George Tannous added one assist.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Brooke Point 3, Mountain View 2, 2OT: Lauren Sanders scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Emily Lenhard to help secure the district victory on the road over the Wildcats.

Rylie Goger and Krisalyn Salvador each scored a goal in the victory. Hannah Russ and Hailee Kindered each contributed a goal for Mountain View.

Brooke Point (5-0) will travel to Colonial Forge on Thursday for a battle of unbeatens.

Massaponax 3, Stafford 0: Elizabeth Sielski and Lindsey Sweet each had a goal and an assist in the Panthers’ Commonwealth District win.

Halie Keller also scored and Grace Pope had a assist, and Avery White posted the shutout in goal.

SOFTBALL

Mountain View 8, King George 5: Hayden Rue led the Wildcats’ going 2 for 3 with one RBI to help defeat the Foxes at home.

Conlen Sanchez added one hit and one RBI and Jordan Ramsey added two hits and one RBI for Mountain View.

Jay Patteson went 1 for 3 with one RBI and two walks and Will Green added two hits and one RBI in the loss for King George.

King George (3-3, 1-1) will host Brooke Point.

R H E

King George 300 110 0 – 5 8 4

Mountain View 310 301 X – 8 8 2

Danny Dugan, WESTON YOUNT (4), E. Short (5) and T. Hootselle. Collin Bunch, CARTER MILLS (4) and Hayden Callahan.

Massaponax 6, Courtland 5: Laney Deane doubled home Lily Plum in the bottom of the eighth to give the Panthers a walkoff non-district win. Deane, Lily Plum, Erin Howdershelt and Sophia Stephens had two hits apiece for the Panthers.

Kaitlyn Malie had two hits for the Cougars while pitchers Allison Thrift and Olivia Roudabush combined for 15 strikeouts.

R H E

Courtland 000 000 50 – 5 8 3

Massaponax 004 100 01 – 6 12 2

Rachel Wood, KAYLIE BILLIG (8) and Hanna Novick.

BASEBALL

Deep Run 8, Caroline 4: Cameron Rizzo homered and scored three runs in Deep Run’s non-district win. Brayden Hartsell had two hits and two RBIs for Caroline.

R H E

Deep Run 101 031 2 – 8 8 1

Caroline 101 011 0 – 4 4 1

Jack Manning, MICHAEL SWEET (4), Caleb Dillon (6) and n/a. ADAM PITTS, Adam Tatham (5) and n/a.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Colonial Forge 6, North Stafford 3, Singles: Kelly Grady (CF) d. Andrea Loza-Vargas 11-10 (10-6); Gloria Choi (CF) d. Moana Romulos 10-0; Erikia Zillner (NS) d. Deena Belette 10-1; Rebecca Mesfin (CF) d. Kylee Hargis 10-5; Nina Lloyd (NS) d. Ali Hunter 10-8; Gigi Belette (CF) d. Tugeee Yalachi 10-4.

Doubles: Grady/Choi (CF) d. Loza-Vargas/Hargis 10-3; Romulos/Zillner (NS) d. D. Belette/Mesfin 11-9; Hunter/G. Belette (CF) d. Lloyd/Yalachi 10-5.