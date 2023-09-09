Saturday's results

CROSS COUNTRY

King of the Hill Challenge: Led by individual champion Tyler Arnold, Riverbend’s boys took four of the top five spots to cruise to the team title Saturday at King George.

Arnold covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:21.7 to win for the second consecutive year, followed by teammates Justin Rau (17:41.5) and Ethan Lapier (18:39.4). Jacob Korn (18:51.1) placed fifth behind Stafford’s Ethan Govar (18:44.7). The Bears scored 21 points to runner-up Stafford’s 50.

In the girls varsity race, Stafford’s Sierra Poorbaugh (22:39.6) won the individual title, followed by Riverbend’s Caroline Christy (23:01.0), Sofia Visioni (23:05.5) and Madeline Howell (23:22.3). Staffords Emily Burnett (23:59.2) rounded out the top five. The Bears also won the girls’ team title with 26 points to Stafford’s 39.

Great Meadow Invitational: Colonial Forge's Kate Loescher placed first in the girls varsity race.

Loescher ran the 3.1 mile course in 19 minutes and 11 seconds. Mountain View's Madelyn Anderson took sixth place with a 20:00 finish, and Loescher's teammate Lauren Ackerson (20:33) was 11th.

The Eagles' Cameron Sidebotham came in second place in the boys varsity race, crossing the finish line in 16.31, 8 seconds behind Gainesville's Trent Daniels. Mountain View's Charles Schilling (17.19) placed 14th.