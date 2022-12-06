High school sports roundup

Ben Myers scored 16 points and visiting Massaponax jumped out to a 25-5 first-quarter lead en route to a 64-34 nondistrict boys’ basketball win over Chancellor Tuesday night.

Ja’Den McKoy led the Chargers with 10.

Massaponax 25 7 19 13 — 64

Chancellor 5 12 7 10 — 34 Massaponax: Jonathan Zican 3, Devon Hawes 0, Ben Myers 16, Dalen Ainsworth 9, Jaylen Wilson 10, Jeremiah Carter 5, Collin Bowles 3, Sam Kahn 6, Jayden Brock 3, Dayshawn Taylor-Williams 2, Dezzie Ainsworth 7. Totals: 23 9-14 64.

Chancellor: Charles Brown 0, Lucas Hafner 1, Wally Abed 0, Ja’Den McKoy 11, Kevin Wright 0, Vincente Camaria 0,Seth Hunter 9, Camden Dodson 2, Lavell Edwards 5, Tajon McKiver 2, Joseph Maldonado 2, Christian Nickerson 2. Totals: 12 9-15 34.

Three-point baskets: Massaponax 9 (Myers 3, Da. Ainsworth, Wilson, Carter, Bowles, De. Ainsworth); Chancellor 1 (McKoy).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Mountain View 39, Courtland 24: Laniyah Wright, playing in her first game back after an ankle injury, scored 12 points to help fill in for missing leading scorer Taleah Gaither, as Mountain View picked up a nondistrict home win.

Liz Harley grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, who visit Spotsylvania on Friday.

Courtland 2 8 3 11 — 24

Mountain View 10 9 8 12 — 39

Courtland: Janay Hill 3, Peyton Heishman 3, Jay’Lenia Maze 8, Ami Sillah 1, Juleena Washington 0, Zoie Hooks 0. Totals: 10 4-10 24.

Mountain View (3-1): Genesis Betanco 0, Tiara Bigelow 4, Molly Ferland 0, Lizzy Fleming 0, Liz Harley 3, Alysia Kelly 2, Zahra Lagouit 4, Candence Mensah 0, Hannah Neiss 0, Tamia Nelson 6, Janelle Sargent 8, Christen Steward 0, Laniyah Wrigth 12. Totals: 13 8-15 39.

Three pointers: Courtland: none. MV 3 (Wright 2, Bigelow).

Chelsea 54, FCS 39: Cici Wingate’s 17 points led visiting Chelsea Academy over Fredericksburg Christian. Rylie Johnson led the Eagles with 10. FCS will host Christ Chapel Thursday.

Chelsea 18 19 10 7 — 54

FCS 10 9 4 16 — 39 Chelsea: Cici Wingate 17, Coco Loftus 3, Miriam Pilon 1, Jules Dejak 10, Meg Dijak 2, Evelyn Wingate 7, Greta Bravick 4, Floria Liu 2, Ava Barvick 8. Totals: 21 10-27 54.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 4, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 2, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rachel Williams 5, Rylie Johnson 10, Layna Thomas 8, Layton Trible 2, Emma Minnick 4, Kate Blalock 4. Totals: 18 2-7 39.

Three-point baskets: Chelsea 2 (Wingate, J. Desak); FCS 1 (Thomas).

Monday’s games

BOYS BASKETBALL

King George 51, Riverbend 47: Mekhai White scored 18 points in King George’s opener and the Foxes held off the Bears’ furious fourth-quarter rally.

Nehemiah Frye added 13 points for the Foxes. Elijah Williams led Riverbend with 16.

King George 9 13 19 10 — 51

Riverbend 8 6 9 24 — 47 King George (1-0): Roget Walker 6, Nehemiah Frye 13, Damon Duffin 0, Mekhai White 18, Ethan Chase 5, Daniel Boyd 9, Mason Nicoletti 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 19 6-11 51.

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 16, E.J. Wilborne 8, Tyriek Ford 0, Jordan Thomas 0, Jonas Taylor 9, Khalil Wright 10, Vernon Williams 4. Totals: 18 8-7 47.

Three-point baskets: King George 7 (White 3, Powell 2, Boyd, Chase); Riverbend 3 (Wilborne 2, V. Williams).

Brooke Point 65, Hylton 45: Demetrius Purnell led four double-figures scorers with 20 points as the Black-Hawks (1-1) earned their first win for coach Calvin Booth. Brooke Point hosts Colgan Wednesday.

Brooke Point: Demitrus Purnell 20, Seth Sanusi 15, T.J. Wilkerson 10, Yanis Youbi 10, Ryan Apietu 6, Gavin Schweiter 4. Totals: 23 12-23 65.

Hylton: Shaun Farmer 14 points, Michael Sylla 8, Justin Lawrence 6, Amari Butler 5, Najim Bowman 5, Amare Grimes 3, Chandler Smith 2, Cornell Houston 2. Totals: 13 17-27 45.

Three-point baskets: Brooke Point 7 (Purnell 3, Wilkerson 3, Sanusi); Hylton 2 (Butler, Bowman).

Mills Godwin 82, Caroline 64: Despite 24 points from Gabe Campbell, the Cavaliers suffered their first loss. Caroline (1-1) hosts Eastern View Friday.

Mills Godwin 21 16 21 14 — 82

Caroline 14 22 13 19 — 64 Mills Godwin: Quinn Cornwell 3, Meyer Kaplan 0, Sean Smith 10, Logan Rhoades 27, Phillip Seidenberg 0, Chris Suber 2, Beckett Samson 2, Isaac Yeaker 2, Talon Serafim 0, Myles Berry 0, Peter Donald 13, Sarohn Turner 0, Daniel Keogh 22. Totals: 28 15-16 82.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 24, Carson Lyons 0, T.J. Frye 0, Jay Freeman 10, Malek Beasley 0, Christian Tingen 4, DeJon Williams 0, Dennel Douglas 2, Gerald Toliver 0, Adam Tatham 1, Exzavier Smith 6, Kellan Bufford 0, Eric Dew-Gladdon 0, Jalen Haney 17. Totals: 19 19-25 64.

Three-point baskets: Mills Godwin 10 (Rhoades 5, Donald 3, Keogh 2); Caroline 8 (Haney 4, Freeman 2, Campbell, Tingen).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Massaponax 57, Chancellor 11: Takiera Ramey scored 15 points to help the Panthers top the visiting Chargers.

Kiersten Bowler scored 10 points and Kyra Price nine for Massaponax. Leah Schoonover led the Chargers with five.

Chancellor 2 4 0 5 — 11

Massaponax 18 11 15 13 — 57

Chancellor: Leah Schoonover 5, Caitlyn Lanning 4, Natalie Lanning 2. Totals 4 0-2 11.

Massaponax: Takiera Ramey 15, LaKaiya Butcher 6, Kyra Price 9, Kiersten Bowler 10, Gabby Athy 4, Saniya Himes 5, Faith Butler 4, Emariel Parker 4, Totals 14 6-8 57.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 1 (Schoonover). Massaponax 7 (Ramey 3, Price, Athy, Bowler 2).

Riverbend 67, King George 27: Nia Henley led the Bears with 23 points and Hannah Alexander contributed eight points and eight rebounds in the victory over the Foxes.

Janiya Sharpe led King George with eight points.

King George 7 7 3 10 — 27

Riverbend 26 15 13 13 — 67

King George: Morgan Davidson 4, Janiya Sharpe 8, Kaylee Truslow 7, Madison Sobota 2, Alannah Green 6. Totals: 11 5-16 27.

Riverbend: Riley Baker-Schiel 5, Charlotte Mullinax 2, Aryauna Brent 6, Jazzlyn Fernandez 2, Hannah Alexander 8, Maniyah Alston 6, Bailey Carter 2, Olivia Long 4, Nia Henley 23, Lydia Tanner 4, Sharde Williams 5. Totals: 24 7-12 67.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Baker-Schiel, Henley 3).