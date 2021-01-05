High school sports roundup: Chancellor rallies past Caroline

Breydon Williams scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as visiting Chancellor’s boys basketball rallied to beat Caroline 70–61.
Shane Batten’s 18 points and six assists led the Chargers (2–0), who trailed 52–42 after three periods. A.J. Coghill added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Ziggy Carter also had 12 points.
Gabe Campbell had 18 points and Jaydon Freeman 17 for Caroline.
On Friday, Chancellor hosts Eastern View and Caroline hosts Spotsylvania.
|Chancellor
|14
|13
|15
|28
|—
|70
|Caroline
|13
|20
|20
|9
|—
|61
Chancellor (2–0): Shane Batten 18, Ziggy Carter 10, A.J. Coghill 12, Alijah Callahan 1, Jaden Voyd 0, Jason Jackson 0, Zachary Anderson 0, Dawud Smith 9, Dajuan Johnson 9, Josh Mattey 0, Breydon Williams 10. Totals: 22 21–31 68.
Caroline: Dominique Washington 8, Trevor Smith 3, Gabe Campbell 18, Jayden Freeman 17, Jevonte Wright-Parker 0, Tre Terrell 6, Shaun Harris 7, Irving Olivis 2. Totals: 23 7–17 61.
3-pointers: Chancellor 3 (Coghill, Smith, Williams); Caroline 8 (Freeman 4, Campbell 2, Smith, Harris).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 63, MASSAPONAX 35
Tajae Moore led Riverbend with 18 points and five other Bears scored six or more points in a Commonwealth District win.
The two teams meet again on Friday, this time at Massaponax.
|Massaponax
|7
|13
|8
|7
|—
|35
|Riverbend
|16
|19
|10
|18
|—
|63
Massaponax (1-2): Kaiden Rosenbaum 3, Tyheem Kimble 0, Carson Pugh 0, Trevor Bennett 3, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Carlton Jacobs 4, Will Rivilesse 0, Ben Myers 4, Trey Floyd 4, Bryce Forrester 0, Franklin Aziegbe 0, David Smeteck 2, Devin Johnson 7. Totals: 12 9-10 35.
Riverbend (1-0): Marquees Foster 8, Quan Johnson 7, Jalen Suber 9, Calvyn Campbell 3, Nate Sherman 6, Grant Messick 2, Logan Suber 7, Tajae Moore 18, Aiden Fisher 3, Mathias Barnwell 0. Totals: 22 12-19 63.
3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Rosenbaum, Bennett). Riverbend 7 (Moore 2, Foster, J. Suber, Campbell, Sherman, L. Suber).
COURTLAND 63, KING GEORGE 56
King George battled back from a halftime deficit to lead after three quarters, but Sean Wray scored nine of his 12 points, including a 4-for-4 effort from the free throw line, in the fourth quarter to help visiting Courtland bring home a win.
Xander Alston hit five 3-pointers and scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter for Courtland.
Javon Campbell had 15 points and Nehemiah Frye 12 to lead Foxes.
|Courtland
|15
|9
|10
|27
|—
|61
|King George
|10
|13
|18
|15
|—
|56
Courtland: Xander Alston 20, Aaron Brooks 7, Sean Wray 12, Micah Roberts 2, Charlie Welsh 0, Raul Gil 7, Christian Jones 0, Darren Green 0, Trey Burton 3, Michael Salvary 10, Clayton Cassidy 0. Totals: 22 8-12 61.
King George: Elijah Sherfield 2, Tyrone McDowney 2, Jacon Campbell 15, Devon Whiting 10, Ethan Chase 5, Mekhai White 8, Nehemiah Frye 12, Joe Billingsley 2. Totals: 22 8-14 56.
3-pointers: Courtland 9 (Alston 5, Wray 2, Brooks, Burton). KG 4 (Frye 2, Whiting, White).
ST. MICHAEL 55, FREDERICKSBURG VICTORY 53
Jaquan Jones led St. Michael with 19 points in a home win. The Warriors improved to 2-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 68, RIVERBEND 47
Takeira Ramey’s 18 points and six assists led the Panthers to a Commonwealth District victory over the Bears.
Raine Tweedy added 16 points and six rebounds for Massaponax (3–0), which also got double-figures scoring from Amira Roy (12 points) and Leah Schoonover (10).
Haley Lanning led the Bears with 14 points.
The teams play a rematch Friday at Riverbend.
|Riverbend
|9
|14
|10
|14
|—
|47
|Massaponax
|17
|19
|9
|23
|—
|68
Riverbend: Riley Gibson 2, Aryanna Brent 8, Hannah Alexander 0, Haley Lanning 14, Jazzlyn Fernandez 2, Bailey Carter 3, Madison Sarver 9, Mariyah Alston 4, Olivia Long 6. Totals: 19 4–9 47.
Massaponax (3–0): Takeira Ramey 18, Faith Butler 0, Leah Schoonover 10, Raine Tweedy 16, Kiersten Bowler 6, Gabby Athy 4, Sophia Beard 0, Amira Roy 12, Journee Dorsey 2. Totals: 29 5–12 68.
3-pointers: Riverbend 5 (Brent 2, Lanning 2, Long); Massaponax 5 (Ramey 4, Tweedy).
CHANCELLOR 71, CAROLINE 27
M’laya Ainsworth scored 30 points and Desirae Ashton 20 as the Chargers rolled to a home Battlefield District win.
Kyra Price led Caroline with 12 points.
|Caroline
|7
|5
|8
|7
|—
|27
|Chancellor
|12
|26
|22
|11
|—
|71
Caroline (0–1): Karryn Parker 1, Jada Jeter 5, Kayla Montgomery 2, Kyra Price 12, Samira Price 4, Delaney Haislop 3. Totals: 8 10–18 27.
Chancellor (2–0): Desirae Ashton 20, Kendall Scott 4, Kayla Mattey 4, Kailana Reed 11, M’laya Ainsworth 30, Emily Reich 2, Enya Melchior 0. Totals: 31 2–6 71.
3-pointers: Caroline 1 (Jeter); Chancellor 7 (Ainsworth 4, Reed 3).
KING GEORGE 40, COURTLAND 28
Aiyana Ellis tallied 12 points and Brianna Ellis added 10 as King George built a 18-point halftime lead en route to a Battlefield District road win.
Miya Johnson had 12 points, Deziree Johnson added 10 rebounds and Shavia Davis’ strong defensive effort in the second half helped Courtland get back into the game.
The Cougars host Spotsylvania on Thursday.
|King George
|18
|10
|8
|4
|—
|40
|Courtland
|4
|6
|12
|6
|—
|28