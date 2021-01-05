High school sports roundup: Chancellor rallies past Caroline

Massaponax (1-2): Kaiden Rosenbaum 3, Tyheem Kimble 0, Carson Pugh 0, Trevor Bennett 3, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Carlton Jacobs 4, Will Rivilesse 0, Ben Myers 4, Trey Floyd 4, Bryce Forrester 0, Franklin Aziegbe 0, David Smeteck 2, Devin Johnson 7. Totals: 12 9-10 35.

Riverbend (1-0): Marquees Foster 8, Quan Johnson 7, Jalen Suber 9, Calvyn Campbell 3, Nate Sherman 6, Grant Messick 2, Logan Suber 7, Tajae Moore 18, Aiden Fisher 3, Mathias Barnwell 0. Totals: 22 12-19 63.

3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Rosenbaum, Bennett). Riverbend 7 (Moore 2, Foster, J. Suber, Campbell, Sherman, L. Suber).

King George battled back from a halftime deficit to lead after three quarters, but Sean Wray scored nine of his 12 points, including a 4-for-4 effort from the free throw line, in the fourth quarter to help visiting Courtland bring home a win.