High school sports roundup

Riverbend’s wrestling team finished third in American Division of the Virginia Duals wrestling tournament held in Hampton this past weekend.

The Bears defeated Grassfield, Delaware Military Academy and Hempfield (Pa.) before falling to eventual champion Butler (Pa.) in the semifinals.

Nate Gibson, Logan Eastman, Lennon Soaper, Carson Main and Jacob Wright went undefeated in their matches for Riverbend, which wrestles at defending Class 4 state champion Great Bridge next weekend.

TRACK AND FIELD

Stafford’s Ella Dover swept the girls’ 1,600- (5:32.17) and 3,200-meter (11:53.47) races at Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Invitational at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton. Teammate Bryana Andrews placed second in the girls’ long jump at 15-11.

Courtland’s Chanan Mathis was second in the boys’ 300 (35.84) and long jump (42-8). He was also fourth in the long jump (21-0.5), two spots behind teammate Kwame Whitaker (21-7).

Caroline got second-place finishes from Anton Jones-Wilson in the boys’ 1,000 (2:41.11), freshman Matthew Dudenheter in the boys’ 1,600 (4:43.78) and Jaidyn Ferguson in the girls’ triple jump (34-7) and a third-place showing from Rashawn Morris in the boys’ high jump (6-0). Courtland’s Christian Reid (2:42.35) and Chancellor’s Alexander Blair (2:42.85) posted a 3-4 finish behind Jones-Wilson in the 1,000.

In other events, Chancellor’s Paris Johnson was third (7.40) and Courtland’s Jennifer Koumandji fifth (7.53) in the girls’ 55 meters; Courtland’s Lauren Castro was third in the girls’ high jump (4-10); and teammate Paige Stevens placed fourth in the girls’ 1,000 (3:28.71).