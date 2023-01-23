 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports roundup

Despite Layna Thomas’ 11 points and four steals, plus 15 rebounds and six blocks from Emma Minnick, Fredericksburg Christian’s girls’ basketball team lost 43-40 at Oakcrest Monday night.

The Eagles will host Seton Tuesday. Natalie Major led FCS Oakcrest (12-3) with 16 points.

Oakcrest 43, FCS 40

FCS 14 6 5 15 — 40

Oakcrest 13 8 12 10 — 43

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 7, Clair Steele 0, Rachel Williams 3, Rylie Johnson 9, Layna Thomas 11, Emma Minnick 6, Kate Blalock 2, Sarah Storke 2. Totals: 17 3-11 40.</&h5>

Oakcrest: Mary Meham 8, Liz LeMaster 8, Catherine Dunch 7, M. McGovern 2, Veronica Berry 2, Natalie Major 16. Totals: 18 6-11 43.

Three-pointers: FCS 3 (Thomas 2, Johnson); Oakcrest 1 (LeMaster).

