High school sports roundup

Despite Layna Thomas’ 11 points and four steals, plus 15 rebounds and six blocks from Emma Minnick, Fredericksburg Christian’s girls’ basketball team lost 43-40 at Oakcrest Monday night.
The Eagles will host Seton Tuesday. Natalie Major led FCS Oakcrest (12-3) with 16 points.
Oakcrest 43, FCS 40
FCS 14 6 5 15 — 40
Oakcrest 13 8 12 10 — 43
Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 7, Clair Steele 0, Rachel Williams 3, Rylie Johnson 9, Layna Thomas 11, Emma Minnick 6, Kate Blalock 2, Sarah Storke 2. Totals: 17 3-11 40.</&h5>
Oakcrest: Mary Meham 8, Liz LeMaster 8, Catherine Dunch 7, M. McGovern 2, Veronica Berry 2, Natalie Major 16. Totals: 18 6-11 43.
Three-pointers: FCS 3 (Thomas 2, Johnson); Oakcrest 1 (LeMaster).