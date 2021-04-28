High school sports roundup

Kate Braden smacked a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to help Spotsylvania secure a 3-2 Battlefield District softball win a Courtland on Wednesday night.
Nyla Brown and Mylia Knight each went 2 for 4, while Autumn Wolfe struck out eight to get the win for the Knights (1-0, 1-0), who host Chancellor on Friday.
Emily Broyles had Courtland’s hit.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|000
|100
|2
|—
|3
|9
|4
|Courland
|000
|001
|1
|—
|2
|1
|4
AUTUMN WOLFE and Kyleigh Mummert. ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickhute.
SOFTBALL
KING GEORGE 14, CAROLINE 4
Lauren Sheehan finished 3 for 4 with a grand slam, a double and five RBIs to help visiting King George get a Battlefield District win.
Abigail Clarke added a two-run homer, a double and six RBIs for the Foxes (1-0), who host Eastern View on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|152
|501
|—
|14
|11
|1
|Caroline
|020
|200
|—
|4
|3
|1
ABBY GREENWOOD, Haylee Callahan (4) and Abigail Clarke. G. SHANNON, A. Payne (3) and C. Dudley.
BASEBALL
STAFFORD 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Ricky Rice threw a one-hitter, while striking out eight to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District road win.
Kaz Jordan, Nate Henry and Dawson McKoy each had two hits for the Indians.
TJ Johnson scored and an RBI single by Cam Murray and Britt Yount struck out seven for Mountain View (0-2), which visits North Stafford on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|101
|000
|0
|—
|2
|9
|3
|Mountain View
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|1
|2
RICKY RICE and N. Henry. BRITT YOUNT and Cam Murray.
BROOKE POINT 10, RIVERBEND
Zach Horn was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help Brooke Point get a Commonwealth District win.
Camden Riley knocked in three runs, while Scott Webb (two runs), Ryan Knee (two runs) and Jaden Isidro each had two hits for the Black–Hawks.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|430
|201
|0
|—
|10
|11
|4
|Riverbend
|203
|201
|0
|—
|8
|11
|2
BP—JADEN ISIDRO, Daniel Lombardo (6), Ryan Knee (7) and Camden Riley. Rb—n/a.
GIRLS SOCCER
BROOKE POINT 2, RIVERBEND 1 (OT)
Emily Lenhard score off an assist from Lauren Sanders in with about a minute left in the second overtime to give Brooke Point a Commonwealth District home win.
Sanders opened the scoring in the first half and Amara Codd picked up the win in goal for the Black–Hawks.
Madison Bauserman tied the game with five minuted left in regulation for Riverbend (0-1), which visits Colonial Forge on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
BROOKE POINT 1, RIVERBEND 1
Parker Hall scored Brooke Point’s goal with an assist from Marcello Rodriguez in a Commonwealth District tie.
LB Sutton scored for Riverbend with the assist coming from Braedon Recore. The Bears host Colonial Forge on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHANCELLOR 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Melia Smith 8–0; Lea Perez (Ch) d. Emmy Harold 8–5; Gillian Salsberry (Ch) d. Kaitlyn Bowling 8–0; Kalilana Reed (Ch) d. Abby Rose 8–0; Erika Arroyo (Ch) d. Kayleigh Nelson 9–8 (7–1); Emily Tiller (Ch) d. Priscilla Halton 8–6.
Doubles: Margelos/Perez (Ch) d. Smith/Harold 8–5; Reed/Arroyo (Ch) d. Bowling/Rose 8–0; Salsberry/Marian Blanco (Ch) d. Nelson/Halton 8–0.
STAFFORD 8, BROOKE POINT 1
Singles: Emmalie Lemon (St) d. Abby Tivin 10-6; Victoria Rios (BP) d. Sidney Selby 10–6; Junga Steves (St) d. Zhaleen Emerson 10–2; Kaymeryn Daniels (St) d. Gloria Johnson 10–4; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Paige Gillespie 10–0; Caroline Loncar (St) d. Cheyenne Smith 10–1.
Doubles: Sidney Selby/Lemon (St) d. Emerson/Johnson 9–7; Steves/Daniels (St) d. Tivin/Rios 8–6; S. Loncar/C. Loncar (St) d. Smith/Ohleger 8–1.
BOYS TENNIS
STAFFORD 6, BROOKE POINT 3
Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Nesta Fletcher 10–5; Trey Williams (BP) d. Sam Emmerson 10–4; Henry Melson (St) d. Langston Spencer 10–4; Luke Osleger (St) d. Lucas Cederovillegas 10-2; Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Dieter Kufur 10–3; Robert Kohlhaas (St) d. Luke Thomas 10–0`.
Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. N. Fletcher/J. Fletcher 10–8; Oldendick/Dela Cruz (St) d. Spencer/Cederovillegas 10–3; Osleger/Oliver Lambert (St) d. Kufur/Thomas 10–2.
CHANCELLOR 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 2
Singles: Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Josh Madison 8–4; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Erik Waterman 8–3; Jason Ranson (Ch) d. Drew Difilippo forfeit; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Luke Wahlquist 8-1; Alex Blair (Ch) d. Jordan Low 8–2; Wyatt Brown (Sp) d. Will Parrish 8–4.
Doubles: Lacey/Ranson (Ch) d. Madison/Waterman 8–6; Difilippo/Wahlquist (Sp) d. Gaulard forfeit; Blair/Parrish (Ch) d. Low/Brown 8–6.
TRACK & FIELD
CHANCELLOR AT SPOTSYLVANIA
Spotsylvania rolled to two Battlefield District wins, the girls winning 53-15 and the boys 89-22.
BOYS
100 meters: 1. ; 200: 1. Brycen Edwards (Ch) 22.9; 400: 1. McKeiran Romasser (Sp) 56.2; 800: 1. Min Lee (Sp) 2:20.0; 1600: 1. Tyler Evans (Ch) 5:05.6; 110 hurdles: 1. Hunter McFadden (Sp) 17.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 44.2; 400 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 46.8; 1600 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 3:44.1.
High jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 5-8; Long jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 20-5; Triple jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 37-7; Shot put: 1. Troy Moskowitz (Sp) 42-6; Discus: 1. Troy Moskowitz (Sp) 103-0.
GIRLS
100 meters: 1. Paris Johnson (Ch) 12.9; 400: 1. Samantha Hinton (Sp) 1:14.8; 800: 1. Julianne Tate (Sp) 3:09.6; 1600: 1. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch) 7:08.3; 100 hurdles: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 18.9; 300 hurdles: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 59.6.
Long jump: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 12-7; Triple jump: 1. ; Shot put: 1. Aiden Romasser (Sp) 21-9; Discus: 1. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 83-6.
Tuesday’s results
GIRLS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 5, CAROLINE O
Kira Peters scored three goals and Anna Shegogue added two to help King George earn a Battlefield District win.
JM 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 2
Charlotte Snead netter a hat trick to help James Monror secure a Battlefield District win. Isabel Whitman and Yamilet Abraham-Reyes supplied assists for the Yellow Jackets.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, STAFFORD 0
Emily Winkels and Ruby Darling led the Wildcats to a commonwealth district win totalling two goals and an one assist each.
Lauren Forgas had two assist on one goal and Hailey Baltzelle had one goal on one assist.
Molly Freeland and Alex Mullen each scored a goal to help defeat the Indians.
Mountain View (1-0) will travel to North Stafford for a commonwealth district matchup friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 16, COLONIAL FORGE 9
Mary Ellen Schuster tallied four goals, and Maggie Hatton supplied one goal and three assists for Colonial Forge despite the nondistrict setback.
Anne Marie Hanville (two), Annamarita Sofis and Vanessa Ronsholdt also scored, while Avery Hartenstein led the Eagles in draw controls with four.
BASEBALL
COURTLAND 10, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Trey Burton belted a three-run homer in the fifth and struck out six while picking up the win up on the mound to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.
Matthew Caiafa doubles, tripled and scored twice, Reece McFadden had two hits and two RBIs, and Michael Salvary contributed a two-run single in the second in his first high school at bat for the Cougars.
Ray Reynolds and Christian Yednock had Spotsylvania’s hits.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|000
|00
|—
|0
|2
|2
|Courtland
|050
|14
|—
|10
|7
|1
TJ GRIGSBY, Ray Reynolds (2), JD Maslock (5) and Parker Mitchell. TREY BURTON and Brendan Ruckle.
Monday’s Results
GIRLS TENNIS
GOOCHLAND 5, CHANCELLOR 4
Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Margaret Townsend 8–1; Lea Perez (Ch) d. Kendal Griffis 8–6; Heather Raley (Go) d. Gillian Salsberry 8–4; Anna Stamey (Go) d. Emily Tiller 8–0; Marian Blanco (Ch) d. Layla Allen 8–2; Genevieve Williamson (Go) d. Heather Sexton 9–8, 7-2.
Doubles: Margelos/Perez (Ch) d. Townsend/Raley 8–1; Griffis/Tiana Ramirez (Go) d. Tiller/Salsberry 8–5; Stamey/Allen (Go) d. Blanco/Jocelyn 8–1.