High school sports roundup

BATTLEFIELD 16, COLONIAL FORGE 9

Mary Ellen Schuster tallied four goals, and Maggie Hatton supplied one goal and three assists for Colonial Forge despite the nondistrict setback.

Anne Marie Hanville (two), Annamarita Sofis and Vanessa Ronsholdt also scored, while Avery Hartenstein led the Eagles in draw controls with four.

BASEBALL

COURTLAND 10, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Trey Burton belted a three-run homer in the fifth and struck out six while picking up the win up on the mound to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Matthew Caiafa doubles, tripled and scored twice, Reece McFadden had two hits and two RBIs, and Michael Salvary contributed a two-run single in the second in his first high school at bat for the Cougars.

Ray Reynolds and Christian Yednock had Spotsylvania’s hits.