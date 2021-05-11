High school sports roundup

Monday's results
GOLF
DAC CHAMPIONSHIP
Fredericksburg Christian School finished second in Monday's Delaney Athletic Conference championship at Bowling Green Country Club. The Eagles' Joey Priebe was second overall with a 40.
Wakefield (188): Liam Howard 38 (medalist), Jack Pieja 49, Riley Harper 49, Jackson Musgrove 52.
FCS (200): Joey Priebe 40, Dylan Holyfield 49, Nate Cooke 51, Kate Blalock 60.
Trinity Christian (206): Jenna Gibson 47, Christopher Balle 48, William Kuebler 53, Isaiah Cruz Gordy 58.
BASEBALL
CULPEPER 8, HANDLEY 0
Kyle McMeans struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings and Chad McClanahan went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the Blue Devils' shutout victory.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHANCELLOR 8, KING GEORGE 1
Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Lauren Wentzel 8-1; Lea Perez (Ch) d. Terry Scaife 8-1; Megan Ochao (KG) d. Gillian Salsberry 9-8, (7-4); Kailana Reed (Ch) d. Jessie Wang 8-1; Erika Arroyo (Ch) d. Paige Baker 8-2; Marian Blanco (Ch) d. Carter Wasser 8-1.
Doubles: Margelos/Perez (Ch) d. Wentzel/Scaife 8-5; Reed/Arroyo (Ch) d. Ochao/Wang 8-2; Emily Tiller/Heather Sexton (Ch) d. Jenna Knapp/Maria Poley 8-0.