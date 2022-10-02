High school sports roundup

Colonial Forge sophomore Kate Loescher finished fifth in the girls' varsity race at Friday's Woodberry Forest cross country invitational.

Loescher completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:31.6 to lead the Eagles to a third-place team finish. Other local runners who finished in the top 15 included Culpeper's Isabella Hardaway (ninth, 20:21.2); Stafford's Brenna Elchenko (10th, 20:27.4) and Ella Dover (11th, 20:37.9), and Louisa's Kennedy Harris (1th, 20:52.2).

Colonial Forge's Steven Niese (15th, 17:31.9) was the top local finisher in the boys' race.

Thursday's results

VOLLEYBALL

KING GEORGE 3, CULPEPER 0

Bri Ellis hammered down 20 kills to pace the Foxes over the Blue Devils in a Battlefield District match on Thursday night. Set scores were 25–7, 25–12, 25–9.

Ellis added 10 digs and a pair of aces. Madison Carlile had 14 assists, five aces and five digs; Brooke Heim recorded five each in aces and digs; Mia Cintron dished out 17 assists; and Rebecca Heim made seven digs, four kills and a trio of blocks. King George (13–2) hosts Caroline on Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHANCELLOR 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Lindsey Loar led the Chargers with four goals to help defeat Knights on the road.

Ellen Gallagher contributed two goals and two assists, Alice Muntean earned one goal and two assists, Maddie Hardwick scored one goal, and Eva Adame had one assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSAPONAX 1, RIVERBEND 0

Natalie LaFleur’s goal early in the first quarter proved to be all the Panthers needed for the Commonwealth District victory.

Massaponax got strong games from midfielders Hayden Gayle and Emma Knapp and defenders Claudia Painter, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Grace.

Massaponax will host Brooke Point on Tuesday. Riverbend travels to North Stafford.

Tuesday’s results

GOLF

REGION 4B CHAMPIONSHIP

The Courtland golf team shot a cumulative 633 in the two-day Region 4B tournament to take second place.

Jack Hayden finished sixth individually among 16 players to lead the Cougars at The Hollows Club in Hanover County.

The Cougars advance to their first Class 4 championship match on Oct. 10 at Stonehedge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.

Eastern View finished in fifth place.

Courtland (633): Jack Hayden 151, Lucas Ogden 163, Ethan Hughes 167, Landon Purdue 162, Kellan Purdue 164, Karsten Ellia 201.

Eastern View (650): Jason Mills 166, Gaige Robson 156, Peter Scott 169, Julius Ferlazzo 162, Irish Leonardo 171, Austin Tingler 176.