High school sports scoreboard
High school sports scoreboard

High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Thursday, April 1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

FINAL - Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6

FIANL - North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7

FINAL - Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3

FINAL - Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Mountain View, Riverbend vs. Colonial Forge (at Gauntlet)

North Stafford vs. Massaponax, 3:30 (at Lee’s Hill)

James Monroe vs. Caroline, 4 (at Mattaponi Springs)

Spotsylvania vs. King George, 4 (at Pendleton)

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

North Stafford at Massaponax, 5

James Monroe 11, Caroline 0

Courtland at Eastern View, 5:30

Chancellor 11, King George 0

Louisa at Monticello, 6

Orange at Charlottesville, 7

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

King George 3, James Monroe 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-13)

Chancellor 3, Eastern View 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)

Caroline 3, Spotsylvania 0 (25-23, 15-13, 25-18)

Louisa at Monticello, 6:30

Orange at Charlottesville, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

King George, Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe (at Pratt Park): GIRLS—JM 23, KG 32, SP no score. BOYS—KG 23, JM 33, SP 69.

Caroline at Eastern View, 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian at Nansemond Suffolk Academy, 3:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Trinity (Meadow View) at Fredericksburg Christian, 4:30

