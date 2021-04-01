High school sports scoreboard

(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)
Thursday, April 1
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
FINAL - Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6
FIANL - North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7
FINAL - Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3
FINAL - Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Mountain View, Riverbend vs. Colonial Forge (at Gauntlet)
North Stafford vs. Massaponax, 3:30 (at Lee’s Hill)
James Monroe vs. Caroline, 4 (at Mattaponi Springs)
Spotsylvania vs. King George, 4 (at Pendleton)
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
North Stafford at Massaponax, 5
James Monroe 11, Caroline 0
Courtland at Eastern View, 5:30
Chancellor 11, King George 0
Louisa at Monticello, 6
Orange at Charlottesville, 7
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
King George 3, James Monroe 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-13)
Chancellor 3, Eastern View 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)
Caroline 3, Spotsylvania 0 (25-23, 15-13, 25-18)
Louisa at Monticello, 6:30
Orange at Charlottesville, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
King George, Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe (at Pratt Park): GIRLS—JM 23, KG 32, SP no score. BOYS—KG 23, JM 33, SP 69.
Caroline at Eastern View, 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fredericksburg Christian at Nansemond Suffolk Academy, 3:30