High school sports: Soaper, Riverbend wrestlers win regional titles

Lennon Soaper became Riverbend’s fourth individual Region 6B champion wrestler Monday and helped the Bears win the team title at Battlefield High School.

Soaper won a 3–0 decision over Patriot’s Vincenzo Corvetto in the 170-pound final. He joined Carson Main (126), Zach Ortega (138) and Noah Taylor (145), who won individual titles on Saturday’s first day of competition. Sunday’s scheduled bouts were postponed.

Nathaniel Taylor finished second at 152 for Riverbend. which finished with 232 points to 210 for runner-up Woodbridge. Colonial Forge (86) finished eighth and Massaponax (60) 11th in the 15-team field.

The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to Friday’s Virginia High School League Class 6 championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Riverbend will have six participants.