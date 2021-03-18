 Skip to main content
High school sports: Thursday's Scoreboard
High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Thursday, March 18

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:15

PPD.—Colonial Forge at Brooke Point; Massaponax at Stafford (to 4/7); Spotsylvania at Courtland (to 3/19); Spotsylvania at Eastern View (to 3/24)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Courtland at Caroline, 6

Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 6

James Monroe at Chancellor, 6:15

Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 6:30

Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30

Monticello at Orange, 6:30

Culpeper at Fauquier, 7:15

PPD.—Stafford at Massaponax (to 4/7)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

PPD.—Spotsylvania at Caroline; Eastern View vs. Chancellor, 4 (to 3/25)

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

PPD.—Eastern View, Kettle Run vs. Culpeper, 4 (at Culpeper Country Club)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 4

