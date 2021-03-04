 Skip to main content
High school sports: Thursday's Scoreboard
High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Thursday, March 4

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Stafford 7, North Stafford 0

Mountain View 5, Brooke Point 0

King George 3, Spotsylvania 0

Louisa at Orange, 6

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Courtland 3, James Monroe 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-14)

King George 3, Eastern View 0 (25-13, 27-25, 25-11)

Chancellor 3, Spotsylvania 1 (26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23)

Massaponax 3, Riverbend 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-13)

Mountain View 3, Brooke Point 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-18)

Louisa at Orange, 6:30

North Stafford 3, Stafford 2 (25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10)

Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7:15

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Eastern View vs. James Monroe (at Pratt Park): BOYS—EV 17, JM 38. GIRLS—JM 22, EV 35.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Culpeper vs. Eastern View, 2:30 (at Culpeper Country Club)

King William at Caroline, 3 (at Mattaponi Springs)

Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend, 5 (at Fawn Lake Country Club)

