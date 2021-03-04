High school sports: Thursday's Scoreboard

(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)
Thursday, March 4
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Stafford 7, North Stafford 0
Mountain View 5, Brooke Point 0
King George 3, Spotsylvania 0
Louisa at Orange, 6
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Courtland 3, James Monroe 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-14)
King George 3, Eastern View 0 (25-13, 27-25, 25-11)
Chancellor 3, Spotsylvania 1 (26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23)
Massaponax 3, Riverbend 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-13)
Mountain View 3, Brooke Point 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-18)
Louisa at Orange, 6:30
North Stafford 3, Stafford 2 (25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10)
Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7:15
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Eastern View vs. James Monroe (at Pratt Park): BOYS—EV 17, JM 38. GIRLS—JM 22, EV 35.