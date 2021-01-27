 Skip to main content
High school sports: Wednesday Scoreboard
High school sports: Wednesday Scoreboard

Winter 2021 Nightly Scoreboard

Wednesday, Jan. 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverbend at Courtland, 6:30

Chancellor at Eastern View, 6:30

James Monroe at King George, 6:30

Caroline at Spotsylvania, 6:30

North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 7

Mountain View at Massaponax, 7

Brooke Point at Stafford, 7

Kettle Run at Culpeper, 7

Western Albemarle at Orange, 7:30

PPD.—Monticello at Louisa

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

King George 48, James Monroe 35

North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 30

Brooke Point at Stafford, 5:15

Spotsylvania at Caroline, 5:30

Eastern View at Chancellor, 6

Courtland at Riverbend, 6:30

Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7

Louisa at Monticello, 7:30

Orange at Western Albemarle, 7:30

PPD.—Mountain View at Massaponax.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Culpeper at Handley, 6

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

Orange, Charlottesville at Monticello, 3

Culpeper, Kettle Run at Fauquier, 3:45

