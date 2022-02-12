High school sports: Whitaker gives winning effort for Courtland at Region 4B indoor track meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Courtland’s Kwame Whitaker took part in three event wins at the Region 4B indoor track meet held Friday and Saturday at Glen Allen.

Whitaker won the boys’ long jump (21–1) and ran on two first-place relay teams: the 800 (1:30.90) and 1,600 (3:22.72). Amir Mateo also ran on both relays.

Those wins, plus Josiah Hrcka’s first-place finish in the shot put (45–1), helped the Cougars finish third in the team standings.

Evelyn Anderson boosted Eastern View’s girls to a third-place team finish by winning the 500 meters (1:17.20) and placing in the top three in two other events. Atlee won the team title behind five event wins from Jada Foreman.

The VHSL Class 4 state meet will be held Feb. 28–March 1 in Lynchburg.

Following are local athletes who placed in the top eight of their respective events at the regional meet.

BOYS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Patrick Henry-Ashland 119; 2. Atlee 95; 3. Courtland 77; 7. Spotsylvania 27.5; 10. (tie) King George and Chancellor 17; 15. Eastern View 4.

High jump: 1. Deonte Harris (Hanover) 6–2; 2. (tie) Jon Collins (Spot) 5-10; 4. Alexander Blair (Chan) 5–10; 7. (tie) Jalen Tolson (Spot) 5–6.

Long jump: 1. Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 21–1; 3. Collins (Spot) 20–7; 4. Alip Nury (Spot) 19–9.5; 6. Kamari Jackson (Ct) 19–0.

Triple jump: 1. Jeremiah Monts (Matoaca) 41–1; 4. Tolson (Spot) 39–10.5; 6. Jackson (Ct) 38–9.75.

Shot put: 1. Josiah Hrcka (Ct) 45-1; 4. Brandon Walsh (Ct) 41–7.75; 7. Hunter Kurtz (EV) 39-4.5.

Pole vault: 1. Todd Benhase (Han) 12–0; 4. Troy Spillman (KG) 11–0; 5. Ethan Agular (KG) 10–0.

55 meters: 1. Shamar Williams (PH) 6.61; 5. Justin Ford (Ct) 6.83; 6. Jaquan Johnson (Chan) 6.85; 7. Jackson (Ct) 6.90.

55 hurdles: 1. Barlaw Branch III (Dinwiddie) 8.15; 6. Tolson (Spot) 8.72.

300: 1. Blake Moody (Mechanicsville) 35.41; 3. Amir Mateo (Ct) 35.60; 4. Whitaker (Ct) 35.63.

500: 1. Moody (Mech) 1:06.38; 7. Gabe Lantz (Ct) 1:09.97.

1,000: 1. Carter Smith (Mech) 2:35.99; 3. Alexander Dachos (KG) 2:37.28; 5. Blair (Chan) 2:39.87.

1,600: 1. Ethan Coleman (Hanover) 4:16.54; 8. Christian Reid (Ct) 4:42.80.

3,200: 1. Trevor Mason (PH) 9:22.21; 6. Reid (Ct) 10:21.76.

800 relay: 1. Courtland (Ford, Mateo, Jackson, Whitaker) 1:30.90.

1,600 relay: 1. Courtland (Lantz, Mateo, Muhammed Ahmed, Whitaker) 3:32.77; 7. King George 3:50.08.

3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 8:02.16; 4. Chancellor 8:41.89; 5. Courtland 8:52.12; 8. Eastern View 9:27.80.

GIRLS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Atlee 143.5; 2. Hanover 131; 3. Eastern View 65; 5. Courtland 45; 6. King George 43.5; 13. (tie) Spotsylvania 5.

High jump: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 5–5; 2. Evelyn Anderson (EV) 4–10; 3. Madelyn Miller (Ct) 4–10; 4. (tie) Emma Filkoski (KG) 4–8; 6 Hannah Werth (EV) 4–8; 7. Tekala Blue (EV) 4–6; 8. Lauren Castro (Ct) 4–6.

Long jump: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 19–2.5; 2. Anijah James (KG) 16–10.

Triple jump: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 39–10.5; 7. Claire Anderson (EV) 27–8.5.

Shot put: 1. Rachael Turner (Hanover) 36-2; 3. Michelle Pendleton (Ct) 32–5.5; 4. Kyla Gee (EV) 30–9; 5. Summer Gee (EV) 29–8.

Pole vault: 1. Erin Smith (Hanover) 9–0; 3. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 9–0.

55 meters: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 7.55; 3. Jennifer Koumondji (Ct) 7.76; 4. Lily Wadas (Ct) 7.85; 7. Tamirra Young (EV) 8.00.

55 hurdles: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 8.72; 2. James (KG) 9.02; 6. Miller (Ct) 9.83.

300: 1. Jaelynn Joiner (Hanover) 42.33; 2. Sa’Nijah Houston (KG) 42.66; 3. E. Anderson (EV) 42.77; 6. Young (EV) 43.47.

500: 1. E. Anderson (EV) 1:17.20.

1,000: 1. Ally Crytser (Han) 3:02.36; 5. Holly Anderson (EV) 3:18.82.

1,600: 1. Crytser (Han) 5:15.84; 6. C. Anderson (EV) 5:41.89.

3,200: 1. Ellie Agustin (Han) 11:28.47.

800 relay: 1. Atlee 1:47.03; 2. Courtland 1:49.70; 4. King George 1:51.19.

1,600 relay: 1. Monacan 4:16.81; 2. Courtland 4:25.40; 4. Eastern View 4:25.63; 5. King George 4:26.01; 7. Spotsylvania 4:31.91.

3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry-Ashland 10:06.38; 2. Eastern View 10:09.99; 6. Spotsylvania 10:57.68; 7 Courtland 11:07.11.

WRESTLING

REGION 4B championships

Spotsylvania and Eastern View tied for second at Saturday’s Region 4B wrestling championships at Matoaca.

The Knights and Cyclones each scored 194 points, trailing only team champion Powhatan (214.5).

Seth Ayo (106 pounds) and Kyle Csikari (138) won an individual title for the Knights. Eastern View got victories from Elijah Smoot (120), Cam Sheads (132), Landon Spence (170) and Brett Clatterbaugh (220).

Courtland’s Ian Richey was the 126-pound champion.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the VHSL Class 4 state championships next weekend in Virginia Beach.

Team scores: 1. Powhatan 214.5; 2. (tie) Eastern View and Spotsylvania 194; 4. Mechanicsville 153; 5. King George 144.5; 9. Courtland 94; 13. Chancellor 54.

106: 1. Seth Ayo (Spot) d. Eric Ludwig (Atlee), 3-1. 3. Brendan Kraisser (KG) p. Natalia Sanchez (Pow), :57.

113: 1. Luke Wells (Pow) p. Austin Jeffery (Monacan), 5:31. 3. Mateo Duarte (Atlee) p. Christian DesChamps (Patrick Henry-Ashland), :45.

120: 1. Elijah Smoot (EV) d. Dylan Coward (Pow), 7–1. 3. Devin Burrows (Spot) d. Miles Woody (Matoaca), 4-1.

126: 1. Ian Richey (Ct) d. Ryan McGill (Mech), 10–3. 3. Noah Bentley (Hanover) p. Gavin Utley (Pow), 1:51.

132: 1. Cam Sheads (EV) d. Dillon O’Keefe (PH), 7–4. 3. Talon Harness (Pow) d. Tyler Bosher (Atlee), forfeit.

138: 1. Kyle Csikari (Spot) p. Jake Owens (Mech), 5:11. 3. Zach Hewins (Varina) d. Will Hart (Hanover), 3–1.

145: 1. Britton Proffit (Pow) p. Andre Kozubol (Mech), 2:48. 3. Quentin Mankin (Dinwiddie) p. Tanner Merriman (Mon), 2:38.

152: 1. Alex Frowert (Atlee) p. Kadin Smoot (EV), 5:09. 3. David Norris (KG) p. Jacob Koenig (Mech), 1:31.

160: 1. Will Rittenhouse (Atlee) d. Jacob Garrant (KG), 2–0. 3. Zach Gallimore (Spot) d. Andrew Cheatham (Pow), 6–0.

170: 1. Landon Spence (EV) p. Zach Tyler (Han), :30. 3. Alhmad Carter (Henrico) maj. dec. Conner Cliborne (Din), 13–0.

182: 1. Mason Christopher (Spot) p. Yousef Murshed (Mech), 1:23. 3. Adam Camp (Pow) p. Jason Cooper (PH), :56.

195: 1. Mitchell Johnson (Pow) d. Joseph Elaal (Mech), 5–3. 3. Adam Casimiro (Spot) d. Silas Teague (KG), 9–6.

220: 1. Brett Clatterbaugh (EV) p. Jacob Epperly (Han), :45. 3. Gavin Kristiansen (KG) p. Ben Pfister (Din), 3:22.

285: 1. Keyshawn Burgos (Matoaca) p. Brayden Walker (EV), 1:38. 3. William Simmons (Din) d. Darius Holcomb (Ct), 3-2.

REGION 6B

Three Colonial Forge wrestlers earned trips to the state tournament at Saturday’s Region 6B championships at Woodbridge.

Miguel Garcia was second 113 pounds, while Eljaz Qureshi placed third at 126 and Jordan Brown fourth at 285. They will compete in the VHSL Class 6 state meet next weekend in Virginia Beach.