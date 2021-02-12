 Skip to main content
High school sports
Fans of Virginia High School League sports have had to rely on streaming services to watch games this winter amid COVID-19 attendance restrictions.

Two local girls' basketball regional championship games have been postponed until Sunday by wintry weather.

James Monroe's girls will visit George Mason on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Falls Church for the Region 3B title. At the same time, North Stafford will travel to Patrick Henry-Roanoke for the Region 5D championship game.

The winner of each game will advance to next Wednesday's Virginia High School League state semifinals in their respective divisions.

--From staff reports

