High school sports

Two local girls' basketball regional championship games have been postponed until Sunday by wintry weather.
James Monroe's girls will visit George Mason on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Falls Church for the Region 3B title. At the same time, North Stafford will travel to Patrick Henry-Roanoke for the Region 5D championship game.
The winner of each game will advance to next Wednesday's Virginia High School League state semifinals in their respective divisions.
--From staff reports
