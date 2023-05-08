BASEBALL
Team Dist. O’all
King George 11-0 13-3
Courtland 9-2 13-3
Spotsylvania 6-5 8-8
Caroline 6-5 8-9
Culpeper 6-5 8-9
Chancellor 5-7 5-10
James Monroe 1-10 1-14-1
Eastern View 0-10 2-14
SOFTBALL
Team Dist. O’all
King George 11-0 15-2
Spotsylvania 9-3 12-5
Courtland 6-5 7-8
Chancellor 6-5 6-9
Eastern View 5-5 6-9
Caroline 4-7 6-8
Culpeper 3-9 4-14
James Monroe 0-10 1-13
BOYS’ SOCCCER Team Dist. O’all
King George 10-0-1 12-0-1
Courtland 10-1-0 10-2-0
Chancellor 7-4-1 8-5-1
Culpeper 5-3-2 5-5-2
Spotsylvania 4-6-0 4-8-0
Eastern View 4-7-0 4-9-0
James Monroe 1-9-0 1-9-1
Caroline 0-11-0 0-13-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Team Dist. O’all
Eastern View 10-1-0 11-1-1
Courtland 10-1-1 11-2-1
King George 7-1-2 8-2-2
Culpeper 5-1-3 5-3-3
Spotsylvania 4-5-1 4-7-1
Chancellor 2-9-1 2-11-1
Caroline 1-10-0 2-11-0
James Monroe 0-11-0 1-11-0
Through Friday’s games