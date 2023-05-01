BASEBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Riverbend 10-1 10-7
Mountain View 7-3 11-5
Colonial Forge 7-4 106
Brooke Point 6-4 8-6
Stafford 4-6 5-11
North Stafford 1-9 4-12
Massaponax 1-9 2-12
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
King George 9-0 11-3
Courtland 7-2 11-3
Caroline 6-3 8-7
Culpeper 5-4 7-8
Chancellor 5-5 5-8
Spotsylvania 4-5 6-8
Eastern View 0-8 2-11
James Monroe 0-9 0-13-1
SOFTBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
North Stafford 8-2 10-3
Mountain View 6-3 11-4
Stafford 6-4 9-5
Riverbend 6-4 9-9
Colonial Forge 6-5 8-7
Brooke Point 2-8 3-11
Massaponax 1-9 2-12
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
King George 9-0 13-2
Spotsylvania 8-2 11-4
Courtland 5-4 6-7
Chancellor 5-4 5-8
Caroline 4-5 6-6
Eastern View 3-5 4-8
Culpeper 2-8 2-13
James Monroe 0-8 0-11
BOYS’ SOCCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Riverbend 6-2-2 6-4-3
Mountain View 6-4-1 7-5-1
Massaponax 5-4-2 7-4-2
Brooke Point 5-5-0 5-7-0
Stafford 4-4-3 5-4-3
Colonial Forge 4-4-2 4-7-3
North Stafford 2-9-0 3-10-0
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
King George 8-0-1 10-0-1
Courtland 8-1-0 8-2-0
Chancellor 7-2-1 8-3-1
Culpeper 3-3-2 3-5-2
Spotsylvania 3-5-0 3-7-0
Eastern View 3-6-0 3-8-0
James Monroe 1-7-0 1-7-1
Caroline 0-9-0 0-11-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Colonial Forge 10-0-0 10-0-1
Brooke Point 7-2-0 9-2-0
Mountain View 8-3-0 9-4-0
North Stafford 5-4-1 5-6-1
Riverbend 3-5-1 3-6-2
Massaponax 2-9-0 2-10-1
Stafford 0-12-0 0-12-0
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Eastern View 8-1-0 9-1-1
Courtland 6-1-1 7-2-1
King George 5-1-2 6-2-2
Culpeper 3-1-3 3-3-3
Spotsylvania 4-3-1 4-5-1
Chancellor 2-7-1 2-9-1
Caroline 1-8-0 2-9-0
James Monroe 0-7-0 1-7-0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Mountain View 10-0 12-0
Brooke Point 8-2 8-3
Colonial Forge 7-3 7-5
Riverbend 5-5 6-6
North Stafford 4-6 5-8
Massaponax 2-9 3-9
Stafford 0-11 0-12
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Mountain View 9-1 10-2
Colonial Forge 8-2 8-4
Stafford 7-4 8-4
Riverbend 6-4 7-5
Massaponax 5-6 6-6
North Stafford 2-9 3-10
Brooke Point 0-11 0-13
Through Friday’s games