BASEBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICTTeam Dist. O’all
Colonial Forge 7-1 10-2
Riverbend 6-1 6-7
Mountain View 4-2 7-4
Stafford 3-3 4-8
Brooke Point 3-4 5-6
Massaponax 1-6 1-9
North Stafford 0-7 2-8
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICTTeam Dist. O’all
King George 5-0 7-3
Courtland 3-1 7-2
Chancellor 4-2 4-4
Spotsylvania 3-2 5-4
Culpeper 3-2 5-6
Caroline 2-3 3-7
Eastern View 0-4 1-7
James Monroe 0-6 0-9-1
SOFTBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICTTeam Dist. O’all
North Stafford 7-1 9-1
Stafford 4-2 7-3
Riverbend 4-2 7-4
Mountain View 4-3 7-4
Colonial Forge 4-4 6-5
Brooke Point 1-5 2-8
Massaponax 0-7 1-9
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICTTeam Dist. O’all
Spotsylvania 6-0 8-2
King George 5-0 8-2
Courtland 3-1 4-4
Caroline 2-3 4-4
Culpeper 2-4 2-8
Chancellor 1-4 1-7
James Monroe 0-4 0-6
Eastern View 0-4 0-8
BOYS’ SOCCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICTTeam Dist. O’all
Riverbend 5-1-2 5-3-3
Colonial Forge 4-1-2 4-4-3
Brooke Point 4-2-0 4-4-0
Massaponax 3-2-2 5-2-2
Mountain View 2-3-1 2-4-1
North Stafford 1-5-0 2-6-0
Stafford 0-5-3 1-5-3
BATTLEFIELD DISTRIC
T
Team Dist. O’all
Courtland 4-0-0 4-1-0
King George 4-0-1 6-0-1
Chancellor 4-1-0 5-2-0
Spotsylvania 2-2-0 2-5-0
Culpeper 1-2-1 1-4-1
Eastern View 1-3-0 1-5-0
James Monroe 0-3-0 0-3-1
Caroline 0-5-0 0-7-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team Dist. O’all
Colonial Forge 6-0-0 6-0-1
Brooke Point 4-0-0 6-0-0
Mountain View 6-2-0 7-2-0
North Stafford 3-3-0 3-5-0
Riverbend 2-3-0 2-4-1
Massaponax 1-6-0 1-7-1
Stafford 0-8-0 0-8-0
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICTTeam Dist. O’all
King George 4-0-1 5-1-1
Courtland 3-0-1 4-1-1
Eastern View 3-1-0 4-1-1
Culpeper 1-0-3 1-2-3
Spotsylvania 2-2-0 2-4-0
Chancellor 1-3-1 1-5-1
James Monroe 0-3-0 1-3-0
Caroline 0-5-0 1-6-0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICTTeam Dist. O’all
Mountain View 6-0 8-0
Brooke Point 5-1 5-1
Colonial Forge 5-2 5-4
Riverbend 4-2 5-3
North Stafford 2-5 2-7
Massaponax 1-5 2-6
Stafford 0-7 0-8
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICTTeam Dist. O’all
Mountain View 7-0 8-1
Colonial Forge 5-2 5-4
Stafford 4-3 5-3
Riverbend 4-3 4-3
Massaponax 3-4 4-4
North Stafford 1-6 1-6
Brooke Point 0-6 0-8
Through Friday’s games