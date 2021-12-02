High school swimming preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Jade Johnson, Barb Cavalier
Last season: Boys fourth, girls fifth in district.
Top returners: Girls-Natalie Hidrobo, Trinity Luxeder, Emma Clark. Boys-Owan Hoban, Niko Casale, Trey Williams.
Top newcomers: Ciara Whaley, Brady Brennan, Krisalyn Salvador, Logan Wohler, Dane Daniels.
Outlook: Hidrobo and Hoban are coming off dazzling freshman seasons. Hidrobo tied for the state 50 free title and Hoban placed in both the IM and backstroke at the state meet.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Bianca West
Last season: Boys first, girls fourth in district.
Top returners: Girls-Jr. Ashley Wang, Jr. Katie Johnson. Boys-Sr. Ashton Watterson, Jr. Kevin McGowan, Jr. Daniel Gibbs, Jr. Samuel Calder.
Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Molly Miller. Boys-Fr. Derek Dykman, Fr. Aubrey Struder.
Outlook: Wang is coming off top-five state places in the backstroke and butterfly. Struder should make an instant impact in distance races for the talented boys’ team,
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Claire Hall
Last season: Girls first, boys seventh in district.
Top returners: Girls-Carlie Clements, Kylie Tiberio, Claire Thomas. Boys-Matthew Appleton, Jordan Fuylater.
Top newcomers: Brandon Fuylater.
Outlook: Clements, one of the area’s top sprinters, returns as the Panther girls defend their 2021 Commonwealth District title.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Michelle Stambaugh
Last season: Girls third, boys fifth in district.
Top returners: Boys-Jr. Peyton Meyer, Jr. Michael Kratowicz, Jr. Andrew Fiore. Girls-Sr. Macy O’Reilly, Sr. Gwendolyn Aver, Sr. Janie Whatley.
Top newcomers: Boy-Fr. Stafford Hunt, Fr. Carden Simons. Girls-So. Davia Hoover.
Outlook: The numbers are smaller than usual, but the Wildcats are still expecting multiple individual state qualifiers.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coaches: Traci Abramson and Chris Lawson
Last season: Boys sixth, girls seventh in district.
Top returners: Boys-Jr. Karl Rice, So. Alex Fortiz, Jr. Zachary Hubbard, Jr. Sean Fard, Sr. Cody Arndt, Sr. Samuel Yakulis Jr., Sr. John Day. Girls-So. Catherine Hall So, Maja Garcia, Sr. Kamryn Darrow, Jr. Phoebe Hughes.
Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Liam Wittwer, Sr. Ryan Hoy, Fr. Devin Lawrence, Fr. Benji Meyers. Girls-Fr. Tessa Garcia, Fr. Lily McIntyre.
Outlook: Hall leads a a girls’ team that is young and small, but talented. The boys will lean on a strong group of returnees.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Rachel Adriani
Last season: Girls second, boys third in district.
Top returners: Girls-Sr. Jordan Durocher, Sr. Claire Hebertson, Sr. Faith Fowler, So. Julia Bywaters, So. Ella Stonebreaker, So. Anna Labrusciano. Boys-Jr. Trevor Hudson, Jr. Mark Pearcy, So. Noah Kyer.
Top newcomers: Fr. Abigail Gardiner, Fr. Paloma Marcus, Fr. Nicholas Clarkson, Fr. Owen Beecroft, Fr. Charlie Long.
Outlook: Durocher already holds several school records and qualified for this week’s U.S. Open in the 200 IM. Hudson, who placed sixth in the state in the 500 free, leads the boys’ team.
STAFFORD
Coach: Bekah Anderson
Last season: Boys second, girls sixth in district.
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Ben Eichberg, Jr. Ian Jones, Jr. Jonah Unruh.
Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Lily Eichberg, Fr. Ariel Grabowski.
Outlook: Ben Eichberg, a six-time state finalist who will swim at Miami (Ohio), returns to lead the boys’ team that finished as state runner-up in 2021. His sister Lily is part of a young but talented girls’ squad.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Bethany Hale
Last season: Girls ninth, boys 12th in Region 4B.
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook:
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Jordan Shearer
Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in Region 4B.
Top returners: Girls-So. Morgan Parker, Jr. Kenya Lawson. Boys-Sr. Garrett Peck, So. Kyle Peck.
Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Morgan Brown. Boys-Fr. Landon Eckhart.
Outlook: The Peck brothers figure to be contenders in every race. Brown should make an immediate impact as she joins Parker and Lawson on the girls’ team.
COURTLAND
Coach: William Graf
Last season: Boys third, girls fourth in Region 4B.
Top returners: Boys-Jackson Hunter, Nate Puchalski, Alex Storen, Tristan Loesche, Walker Berndt. Girls-Asher Joseph, Tessa Campbell, Emma Green, Alexis Thai-Ngyuen.
Top newcomers: Boys-Lukas Miller, Brody Davies, Nick Pacheck. Girls-Madison Bean, Emery Lowe, Julianna Storen, Julianna Velez.
Outlook: Defending state 100 free champion Joseph and Campbell, who placed in four state events, headline a strong girls’ team. The boys have several returning swimmers from state-placing relay teams.
CULPEPER
Coach: Sarah Maloney
Last season: n/a
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Kyle Corbin, Sr. Jack Mahoney, Jr. Gavin Burke. Girls-Sr. Leah Knott, Jr. Claire Davis, Jr. Rylee McKnight, Jr. Dina Martinez, So. Sarah Rechkemmer.
Top newcomers Boys-Fr. Coy Metzger, Fr. Sam Mahoney. Girls-Fr. Meredith Reingruber.
Outlook: With nine regional qualifiers from a year ago, the Blue Devils are optimistic as they return to the Battlefield District.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach:
Last season: Boys 11th, girls 12th in Region 4B.
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook:
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Konrad Heller
Last season: Boys fourth, girls seventh in Region 3B.
Top returners: Boys-Sr. John Baroody, Sr. Jack Scharf, Sr. Ryelan White, Sr. Noah Lucas. Girls-Sr. Nicole Weber, Sr. Katie Fidler.
Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Samantha Sowers, So. Isabelle Long.
Outlook: Baroody leads a senior-dominated team that should contend for a place in the Class 3 state meet in the relays.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Connor Muncie
Last season: Girls second, boys fourth in Region 4B.
Top returners: Boys-Malachi Caballero, Kristian Henderson, A.J. Green. Girls-Sarah Green, Marie Han, Ciara Graves, Jillian Wedding, Katelyn Spuchesi, Jeanie Graham
Top newcomers Boys-C.J. Crocker, Colton White. Girls-Kaitlyn Adams, Lilly Bunn, Rebecca Miller.
Outlook: The girls return all four swimmers from their state runner-up 200 free relay team. The boys lost several top scorers to graduation but have some young talent.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coaches: Ron Harold and Katelyn Jurewicz
Last season: Boys eight, girls 11th in Region 4B.
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook:
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Debra Bickley
Last season: Boys, girls 10th in Region 4B.
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook:
ORANGE
Coach: Michael Howie
Last season:
Top returners:
Top newcomers:
Outlook:
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: Sheila Wimble
Last season: Did not compete.
Top returners: Girls-Sr. Annika Luce, Izzie Crampton, Jr. Emily Drape. Boys-Sr. Owen Geddes.
Top newcomers: So. Andrew Appleton, So. Dylan Harris, Fr. Robbie Howes.
Outlook: Future college swimmers Luce (Wingate) and Geddes (St. Norbert) will take aim at school records and state placement as seniors.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Malia Meadows
Last season: No conference meet
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Parker Ford, Sr. Jack Schneider, So. Jack Knewtson. Girls-Jr. Payton Meadows.
Top newcomers: Eighth-graders Emma Roberson, Gabbie Ryan, Emmah Subero.
Outlook: Parker, a state qualifier in 2020, headlines a young team that could get contributions from several eighth-graders.