High school swimming preview capsules

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Liam Wittwer, Sr. Ryan Hoy, Fr. Devin Lawrence, Fr. Benji Meyers. Girls-Fr. Tessa Garcia, Fr. Lily McIntyre.

Outlook: Hall leads a a girls’ team that is young and small, but talented. The boys will lean on a strong group of returnees.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Rachel Adriani

Last season: Girls second, boys third in district.

Top returners: Girls-Sr. Jordan Durocher, Sr. Claire Hebertson, Sr. Faith Fowler, So. Julia Bywaters, So. Ella Stonebreaker, So. Anna Labrusciano. Boys-Jr. Trevor Hudson, Jr. Mark Pearcy, So. Noah Kyer.

Top newcomers: Fr. Abigail Gardiner, Fr. Paloma Marcus, Fr. Nicholas Clarkson, Fr. Owen Beecroft, Fr. Charlie Long.

Outlook: Durocher already holds several school records and qualified for this week’s U.S. Open in the 200 IM. Hudson, who placed sixth in the state in the 500 free, leads the boys’ team.

STAFFORD

Coach: Bekah Anderson

Last season: Boys second, girls sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Ben Eichberg, Jr. Ian Jones, Jr. Jonah Unruh.