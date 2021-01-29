 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school swimming roundup: King George tops Chancellor, Spotsylvania in tri-meet
0 comments

High school swimming roundup: King George tops Chancellor, Spotsylvania in tri-meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The King George boys and girls swim teams swept Chancellor and Spotsylvania in Battlefield District action on Friday at St. Michael’s Pool.

In boys action, the Foxes beat Chancellor 154-94 and Spotsylvania 166-70. The Chargers topped the Knights 115-88.

On the girls side, the Foxes beat Chancellor 194-70 and Spotsylvania 208-56. The Charges dispatched the Knights 125-90.

BOYS

200 meter medley relay: AJ Green, Malachi Caballero, Ali Hassan, Kristian Henderson (King George) 1:49.53; 200 free: Kyle Peck (Chancellor) 1:51.75; 200 IM: Jimmy Granger (KG) 2:04.62; 50 Free: Jackson Lusk (KG) 23.72; 100 Fly: Kristian Henderson (KG) 57.88; 100 Free: Kyle Peck (CH) 51.44; 500 Free: Jimmy Granger (KG) 5:00.75; 200 Free relay: Cole Hudak, Andrew Le, Garrett Peck, Kyle Peck (CH) 1:35.46; 100 Back: AJ Green (KG) 59.50; 100 Breast: Nicholas Pacheck (Spotsylvania) 1:05.44; 400 Free relay: AJ Green, Kristian Henderson, Jimmy Granger, Jackson Lusk (KG) 3:30.59.

GIRLS

200 meter medley relay: Carter Wasser, E. Wardman, Ciara Graves, Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:00.56; 200 free: Jeanie Graham (KG) 2:07.89; 200 IM: Ciara Graves (KG) 2:20.53; 50 Free: Sarah Green (KG) 25.69; 100 Fly: Jenna Kapp (KG) 1:02.69; 100 Free: Jeanie Graham (KG) 58.25; 500 Free: Marie Han (KG) 5:48.44; 200 Free relay: Jeanie Graham, Ciara Graves, Jenna Kapp, Sarah Green (KG) 1:47.65; 100 Back: Jenna Kapp (KG) 1:03.81; 100 Breast: Ciara Graves (KG) 1:14.69; 400 Free relay: Jenna Kapp, Carter Wasser, Jeanie Graham, Marie Han (KG) 3:56.78.

JAMES MONROE VS. CAROLINE

James Monroe swept its meet versus Caroline on Friday. The Yellow Jackets girls won 110–54, and the boys defeated the Cavaliers by a score of 126–25.

BOYS

200 meter medley relay: Ryelan White, Ben Valentine, John Baroody, Jack Scharf (James Monroe) 1:48.79; 200 free: Jack Scharf (JM) 2:04.69; 200 IM: Ben Valentine (JM) 2:26.88; 50 Free: Andrew Williams (JM) 25.65; 100 Fly: John Baroody (JM) 55.88; 100 Free: Ryelan White (JM) 55.22; 500 Free: John Baroody (JM) 5:04.06; 200 Free relay: Andrew Williams, Blake Morin, Ben Valentine, Noah Lucas (JM) 1:46.43; 100 Back: Reylan White (JM) 1:00.97; 100 Breast: Blake Morin (JM) 1:16.56; 400 Free relay: Jack Scharf, Andrew Williams, Ryelan White, John Baroody (JM) 3:39.19.

GIRLS

200 meter medley relay: Katie Fidler, Ana Heller, Piper Kingsley, Nicole Weber (JM) 2:18.25; 200 free: Caroline Hale (Caroline) 2:28.81; 200 IM: Gracen Kelley (CAR) 2:44.75; 50 Free: Ana Heller (JM) 29.50; 100 Fly: Caroline Hale (CAR) 1:13.22; 100 Free: Nicole Weber (JM) 1:07.62; 500 Free: CC Lucas (JM) 6:54.05; 200 Free relay: CC Lucas, Piper Kingsley, Lucy Hensley, Katie Fidler (JM) 2:02.78; 100 Back: Payton Billingsley (JM) 1:24.38; 100 Breast: Graen Kelley (CAR) 1:23.75; 400 Free relay: Nicole Weber, CC Lucas, Ana Heller, Lucy Hensley (JM) 4:42.34.
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert