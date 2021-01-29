High school swimming roundup: King George tops Chancellor, Spotsylvania in tri-meet

The King George boys and girls swim teams swept Chancellor and Spotsylvania in Battlefield District action on Friday at St. Michael’s Pool.
In boys action, the Foxes beat Chancellor 154-94 and Spotsylvania 166-70. The Chargers topped the Knights 115-88.
On the girls side, the Foxes beat Chancellor 194-70 and Spotsylvania 208-56. The Charges dispatched the Knights 125-90.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: AJ Green, Malachi Caballero, Ali Hassan, Kristian Henderson (King George) 1:49.53; 200 free: Kyle Peck (Chancellor) 1:51.75; 200 IM: Jimmy Granger (KG) 2:04.62; 50 Free: Jackson Lusk (KG) 23.72; 100 Fly: Kristian Henderson (KG) 57.88; 100 Free: Kyle Peck (CH) 51.44; 500 Free: Jimmy Granger (KG) 5:00.75; 200 Free relay: Cole Hudak, Andrew Le, Garrett Peck, Kyle Peck (CH) 1:35.46; 100 Back: AJ Green (KG) 59.50; 100 Breast: Nicholas Pacheck (Spotsylvania) 1:05.44; 400 Free relay: AJ Green, Kristian Henderson, Jimmy Granger, Jackson Lusk (KG) 3:30.59.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Carter Wasser, E. Wardman, Ciara Graves, Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:00.56; 200 free: Jeanie Graham (KG) 2:07.89; 200 IM: Ciara Graves (KG) 2:20.53; 50 Free: Sarah Green (KG) 25.69; 100 Fly: Jenna Kapp (KG) 1:02.69; 100 Free: Jeanie Graham (KG) 58.25; 500 Free: Marie Han (KG) 5:48.44; 200 Free relay: Jeanie Graham, Ciara Graves, Jenna Kapp, Sarah Green (KG) 1:47.65; 100 Back: Jenna Kapp (KG) 1:03.81; 100 Breast: Ciara Graves (KG) 1:14.69; 400 Free relay: Jenna Kapp, Carter Wasser, Jeanie Graham, Marie Han (KG) 3:56.78.
JAMES MONROE VS. CAROLINE
James Monroe swept its meet versus Caroline on Friday. The Yellow Jackets girls won 110–54, and the boys defeated the Cavaliers by a score of 126–25.