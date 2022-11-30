High school swimming season preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Brooke Point
Coach: Jade McCormick
Last season: Boys third, girls tied for fifth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Owen Hoban, Sr. Niko Casale, So. Logan Wohler. Girls—So. Ciara Whaley, Jr. Emma Clark.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Emma Weeks.
Outlook: Hoban, the reigning state Class 5 IM champion, leads a young team. He also placed fourth in the state in the backstroke.
Colonial Forge
Coach: Bianca West
Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Daniel Gibbs, Sr. Kevin McGowan, Sr. Samuel Calder, Sr. Ian Bennett. Girls—Sr. Ashley Wang, Jr. Aubrey Struder.
Outlook: Several key members of the boys’ district championship team return, as does Wang, who has won several state girls’ medals.
Massaponax
Coach: Claire Hall
Last season: Girls third in district.
Top returners: Boys—Brandon Fulayter. Girls—Kayleigh Tiberio, Lily Wallach.
Top newcomers: Boys—Trevor Tiberio. Girls—Georgia Verbel.
Outlook: With state freestyle runner-up Carlie Clements out for the year due to a knee injury, youth is a strength of the Panthers. Tiberio and Verbel each won two events in Tuesday’s season opener against Brooke Point.
Mountain View
Coach: Michelle Stambaugh
Last season: Girls first, boys fifth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Andrew Fiore, Sr. Peyton Meyer, Sr. Michael Kratowitz, Sr. Mac Jones. Girls—Jr. Davia Hoover, Jr.. Morgan Moore, Jr. Lily Jones, Sr. Janie Whatley.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ryan Moore, Girls—Fr. Kristina Hatzis, Fr. Izabella DiPalma, Fr, Nora David.
Outlook: A talented group of freshmen girls helped the Wildcats sweep their opening meet against North Stafford on Tuesday.
North Stafford
Coach: Chris Lawson
Last season: Boys sixth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Zach Hubbard, Jr. Alex Fortiz, So. Liam Wittwer, Sr. C.J. Perri. Girls—Jr. Maya Garcia, So. Lily McIntyre.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ian Hunt. Girls—Fr. Lina Kaya.
Riverbend
Coach: Rachel Adriani
Last season: Boys fourth, girls tied for sixth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Mark Pearcy, Sr. Trevor Hudson, No. Nick Clarkson. Girls—Jr. Lauren Smith, So. Abby Gardiner, Jr. Lina Hansen, Jr. Anna Labrusciano.
Top newcomers: Fr. Jack Barnes, So. Chase Catullo, Fr. Allison Johnson, Fr. Caeyln Swick, Fr. Clarissa Kramer,
Outlook: State qualifiers Pearcy and Hudson lead the boys’ team, while the girls look to build on their talent and depth.
Stafford
Coach: Rebecca Anderson
Last season: Boys second, girls fourth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Ian Jones, Sr. Jonah Unruh, Jr. Ryan McOsker, Girls—So. Lily Eichberg, So. Ariel Grabowski.
Outlook: Jones, Unruh and McOsker all qualified for the state meet last season. Sophomores Eichberg and Grabowski lead a rebuilding girls’ team.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Caroline
Coach: Bethany Hale
Last season: Boys, girls sixth in district.
Top returners: Girls—So. Addison Muhlenkamp.
Top newcomers: Fr. Steven Thompson, Fr. Riley Forehand.
Outlook: Muhlenkamp, the Cavaliers’ first individual state qualifier, returns to lead a program that is still small in numbers. A new Caroline Middle School program should pay future dividends.
Chancellor
Coach: Jordan Shearer
Last season: Boys, girls fourth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Kyle Peck. Girls-Jr. Morgan Parker, So. Morgan Brown, Sr. Kenya Lawson, So. Mason Pifer.
Top newcomers: Boys—So. Ethan Wilon, Fr. Andrew Wynn.
Outlook: Peck, who has committed to the University of Texas, won the state backstroke title and placed second in the butterfly. He and fellow state qualifier Parker are the leaders of a small team.
Courtland
Coach: William Graf
Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.
Top returners: Boys—Alex Storen, Kiyan Zahabi, Brody Daves. Girls—Asher Joseph, Emma Green, Alexis Thai-Gguyen, Peyton Hays.
Top newcomers: Boys—Brandon Fountain, Andrew Sung, Brady Goldberg, Landon Perdue, Brendan Butler. Girls—Evelyn Knerr, Nora Moore.
Outlook: Joseph, one of the state’s best freestylers, is shooting for a state title and leads a strong girls’ team. Storen headlines the defending district champion boys’ squad.
Culpeper
Coach: Sarah Mahoney
Top returners: Boys—So. Sam Mahoney, So. Coy Metzger. Girls—Jr. Sarah Rechkemmer, So. Meredith Reingruber.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ryan Mahoney, Fr. Victor Lucero. Girls—Fr. Madison Brushwood.
Outlook: The Blue Devils will look to several young swimmers for leadership.
Eastern View
Coach: Chris Denham
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Alana Denica, Jasvie Pineda
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Olivia Denham.
Outlook: The Cyclones are small in numbers but hope to focus on personal improvement.
James Monroe
Coach: Konrad Heller
Last season: Boys, girls third in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Ben Valentine, Jr. Blake Morin. Girls—So. Sammi Sowers, So. Alice Weber, So. Isabel Long, Sr. Sarah Rigual.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Trevor McDowell, Fr. Jack Quinton.
Outlook: Sowers, who posted two top-five state finishes as a freshman, returns to lead a strong girls’ team.
King George
Coach: Connor Muncie
Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.
Top returners: Boys—Malachi Caballero, Kristian Henderson, A.J. Green, Colton White, Zach Pardee. Girls-—Sarah Green, Jillian Wedding, Ciara Graves, Katelyn Spuchesi, Aly Eller.
Top newcomers: Boys—Griffin Lusk. Girls—Makayla Conley.
Outlook: Both squads return plenty of regional and state qualifiers, and the girls are well-positioned to defend their district championships.
Spotsylvania
Last season: Boys, girls fifth in district.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Fredericksburg Acadmey
Coach: Sheila Wimble
Last season: Boys, girls were conference champions.
Top returners: Sr. Emily Drape, Jr. Andrew Appleton, Fr. Paker Cottrell, Sr. Simon Dewees, So. Robbie Howes, So. Andrew Stewart, Fr. Zoe Mozena.
Top newcomers: Fr. Josie LeDoux, 8th-graders Maddie Gordon, Finn McGrady.
Outlook: Four returning state qualifiers give the Falcons hope for a strong season, especially on the boys’ side.
Fredericksburg Christian
Coach: Malia Meadows
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Jack Knewtson. Girls-—8th-grader Kate Howell.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Isabel Baroody, 8th-grader Hannah Ellis.
Outlook: Knewton will attempt to qualify for the VISAA state meet for a fourth straight year.