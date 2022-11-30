 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school swimming season preview capsules

  • 0

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Brooke Point

Coach: Jade McCormick

Last season: Boys third, girls tied for fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Owen Hoban, Sr. Niko Casale, So. Logan Wohler. Girls—So. Ciara Whaley, Jr. Emma Clark.

Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Emma Weeks.

Outlook: Hoban, the reigning state Class 5 IM champion, leads a young team. He also placed fourth in the state in the backstroke.

Colonial Forge

Coach: Bianca West

Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.

People are also reading…

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Daniel Gibbs, Sr. Kevin McGowan, Sr. Samuel Calder, Sr. Ian Bennett. Girls—Sr. Ashley Wang, Jr. Aubrey Struder.

Outlook: Several key members of the boys’ district championship team return, as does Wang, who has won several state girls’ medals.

Massaponax

Coach: Claire Hall

Last season: Girls third in district.

Top returners: Boys—Brandon Fulayter. Girls—Kayleigh Tiberio, Lily Wallach.

Top newcomers: Boys—Trevor Tiberio. Girls—Georgia Verbel.

Outlook: With state freestyle runner-up Carlie Clements out for the year due to a knee injury, youth is a strength of the Panthers. Tiberio and Verbel each won two events in Tuesday’s season opener against Brooke Point.

Mountain View

Coach: Michelle Stambaugh

Last season: Girls first, boys fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Andrew Fiore, Sr. Peyton Meyer, Sr. Michael Kratowitz, Sr. Mac Jones. Girls—Jr. Davia Hoover, Jr.. Morgan Moore, Jr. Lily Jones, Sr. Janie Whatley.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ryan Moore, Girls—Fr. Kristina Hatzis, Fr. Izabella DiPalma, Fr, Nora David.

Outlook: A talented group of freshmen girls helped the Wildcats sweep their opening meet against North Stafford on Tuesday.

North Stafford

Coach: Chris Lawson

Last season: Boys sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Zach Hubbard, Jr. Alex Fortiz, So. Liam Wittwer, Sr. C.J. Perri. Girls—Jr. Maya Garcia, So. Lily McIntyre.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ian Hunt. Girls—Fr. Lina Kaya.

Riverbend

Coach: Rachel Adriani

Last season: Boys fourth, girls tied for sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Mark Pearcy, Sr. Trevor Hudson, No. Nick Clarkson. Girls—Jr. Lauren Smith, So. Abby Gardiner, Jr. Lina Hansen, Jr. Anna Labrusciano.

Top newcomers: Fr. Jack Barnes, So. Chase Catullo, Fr. Allison Johnson, Fr. Caeyln Swick, Fr. Clarissa Kramer,

Outlook: State qualifiers Pearcy and Hudson lead the boys’ team, while the girls look to build on their talent and depth.

Stafford

Coach: Rebecca Anderson

Last season: Boys second, girls fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Ian Jones, Sr. Jonah Unruh, Jr. Ryan McOsker, Girls—So. Lily Eichberg, So. Ariel Grabowski.

Outlook: Jones, Unruh and McOsker all qualified for the state meet last season. Sophomores Eichberg and Grabowski lead a rebuilding girls’ team.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Caroline

Coach: Bethany Hale

Last season: Boys, girls sixth in district.

Top returners: Girls—So. Addison Muhlenkamp.

Top newcomers: Fr. Steven Thompson, Fr. Riley Forehand.

Outlook: Muhlenkamp, the Cavaliers’ first individual state qualifier, returns to lead a program that is still small in numbers. A new Caroline Middle School program should pay future dividends.

Chancellor

Coach: Jordan Shearer

Last season: Boys, girls fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Kyle Peck. Girls-Jr. Morgan Parker, So. Morgan Brown, Sr. Kenya Lawson, So. Mason Pifer.

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Ethan Wilon, Fr. Andrew Wynn.

Outlook: Peck, who has committed to the University of Texas, won the state backstroke title and placed second in the butterfly. He and fellow state qualifier Parker are the leaders of a small team.

Courtland

Coach: William Graf

Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.

Top returners: Boys—Alex Storen, Kiyan Zahabi, Brody Daves. Girls—Asher Joseph, Emma Green, Alexis Thai-Gguyen, Peyton Hays.

Top newcomers: Boys—Brandon Fountain, Andrew Sung, Brady Goldberg, Landon Perdue, Brendan Butler. Girls—Evelyn Knerr, Nora Moore.

Outlook: Joseph, one of the state’s best freestylers, is shooting for a state title and leads a strong girls’ team. Storen headlines the defending district champion boys’ squad.

Culpeper

Coach: Sarah Mahoney

Top returners: Boys—So. Sam Mahoney, So. Coy Metzger. Girls—Jr. Sarah Rechkemmer, So. Meredith Reingruber.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ryan Mahoney, Fr. Victor Lucero. Girls—Fr. Madison Brushwood.

Outlook: The Blue Devils will look to several young swimmers for leadership.

Eastern View

Coach: Chris Denham

Top returners: Girls—Sr. Alana Denica, Jasvie Pineda

Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Olivia Denham.

Outlook: The Cyclones are small in numbers but hope to focus on personal improvement.

James Monroe

Coach: Konrad Heller

Last season: Boys, girls third in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Ben Valentine, Jr. Blake Morin. Girls—So. Sammi Sowers, So. Alice Weber, So. Isabel Long, Sr. Sarah Rigual.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Trevor McDowell, Fr. Jack Quinton.

Outlook: Sowers, who posted two top-five state finishes as a freshman, returns to lead a strong girls’ team.

King George

Coach: Connor Muncie

Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.

Top returners: Boys—Malachi Caballero, Kristian Henderson, A.J. Green, Colton White, Zach Pardee. Girls-—Sarah Green, Jillian Wedding, Ciara Graves, Katelyn Spuchesi, Aly Eller.

Top newcomers: Boys—Griffin Lusk. Girls—Makayla Conley.

Outlook: Both squads return plenty of regional and state qualifiers, and the girls are well-positioned to defend their district championships.

Spotsylvania

Last season: Boys, girls fifth in district.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Fredericksburg Acadmey

Coach: Sheila Wimble

Last season: Boys, girls were conference champions.

Top returners: Sr. Emily Drape, Jr. Andrew Appleton, Fr. Paker Cottrell, Sr. Simon Dewees, So. Robbie Howes, So. Andrew Stewart, Fr. Zoe Mozena.

Top newcomers: Fr. Josie LeDoux, 8th-graders Maddie Gordon, Finn McGrady.

Outlook: Four returning state qualifiers give the Falcons hope for a strong season, especially on the boys’ side.

Fredericksburg Christian

Coach: Malia Meadows

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Jack Knewtson. Girls-—8th-grader Kate Howell.

Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Isabel Baroody, 8th-grader Hannah Ellis.

Outlook: Knewton will attempt to qualify for the VISAA state meet for a fourth straight year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Follow Friday's and Saturday's local Region Finals as they happen, last week's results and story links, stat leaders & standings, link to this week's game previews and more...

High school football: 2022 Season Leaders

High school football: 2022 Season Leaders

Final high school football stat leaders for the Fredericksburg-area schools in The Free Lance-Star coverage area. Stats collected through reporters, stats reported by coaches and teams' online websites.

Watch Now: Related Video

Female referees to make World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert