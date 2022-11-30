High school swimming season preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Brooke Point

Coach: Jade McCormick

Last season: Boys third, girls tied for fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Owen Hoban, Sr. Niko Casale, So. Logan Wohler. Girls—So. Ciara Whaley, Jr. Emma Clark.

Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Emma Weeks.

Outlook: Hoban, the reigning state Class 5 IM champion, leads a young team. He also placed fourth in the state in the backstroke.

Colonial Forge

Coach: Bianca West

Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Daniel Gibbs, Sr. Kevin McGowan, Sr. Samuel Calder, Sr. Ian Bennett. Girls—Sr. Ashley Wang, Jr. Aubrey Struder.

Outlook: Several key members of the boys’ district championship team return, as does Wang, who has won several state girls’ medals.

Massaponax

Coach: Claire Hall

Last season: Girls third in district.

Top returners: Boys—Brandon Fulayter. Girls—Kayleigh Tiberio, Lily Wallach.

Top newcomers: Boys—Trevor Tiberio. Girls—Georgia Verbel.

Outlook: With state freestyle runner-up Carlie Clements out for the year due to a knee injury, youth is a strength of the Panthers. Tiberio and Verbel each won two events in Tuesday’s season opener against Brooke Point.

Mountain View

Coach: Michelle Stambaugh

Last season: Girls first, boys fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Andrew Fiore, Sr. Peyton Meyer, Sr. Michael Kratowitz, Sr. Mac Jones. Girls—Jr. Davia Hoover, Jr.. Morgan Moore, Jr. Lily Jones, Sr. Janie Whatley.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ryan Moore, Girls—Fr. Kristina Hatzis, Fr. Izabella DiPalma, Fr, Nora David.

Outlook: A talented group of freshmen girls helped the Wildcats sweep their opening meet against North Stafford on Tuesday.

North Stafford

Coach: Chris Lawson

Last season: Boys sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Zach Hubbard, Jr. Alex Fortiz, So. Liam Wittwer, Sr. C.J. Perri. Girls—Jr. Maya Garcia, So. Lily McIntyre.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ian Hunt. Girls—Fr. Lina Kaya.

Riverbend

Coach: Rachel Adriani

Last season: Boys fourth, girls tied for sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Mark Pearcy, Sr. Trevor Hudson, No. Nick Clarkson. Girls—Jr. Lauren Smith, So. Abby Gardiner, Jr. Lina Hansen, Jr. Anna Labrusciano.

Top newcomers: Fr. Jack Barnes, So. Chase Catullo, Fr. Allison Johnson, Fr. Caeyln Swick, Fr. Clarissa Kramer,

Outlook: State qualifiers Pearcy and Hudson lead the boys’ team, while the girls look to build on their talent and depth.

Stafford

Coach: Rebecca Anderson

Last season: Boys second, girls fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Sr. Ian Jones, Sr. Jonah Unruh, Jr. Ryan McOsker, Girls—So. Lily Eichberg, So. Ariel Grabowski.

Outlook: Jones, Unruh and McOsker all qualified for the state meet last season. Sophomores Eichberg and Grabowski lead a rebuilding girls’ team.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Caroline

Coach: Bethany Hale

Last season: Boys, girls sixth in district.

Top returners: Girls—So. Addison Muhlenkamp.

Top newcomers: Fr. Steven Thompson, Fr. Riley Forehand.

Outlook: Muhlenkamp, the Cavaliers’ first individual state qualifier, returns to lead a program that is still small in numbers. A new Caroline Middle School program should pay future dividends.

Chancellor

Coach: Jordan Shearer

Last season: Boys, girls fourth in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Kyle Peck. Girls-Jr. Morgan Parker, So. Morgan Brown, Sr. Kenya Lawson, So. Mason Pifer.

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Ethan Wilon, Fr. Andrew Wynn.

Outlook: Peck, who has committed to the University of Texas, won the state backstroke title and placed second in the butterfly. He and fellow state qualifier Parker are the leaders of a small team.

Courtland

Coach: William Graf

Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.

Top returners: Boys—Alex Storen, Kiyan Zahabi, Brody Daves. Girls—Asher Joseph, Emma Green, Alexis Thai-Gguyen, Peyton Hays.

Top newcomers: Boys—Brandon Fountain, Andrew Sung, Brady Goldberg, Landon Perdue, Brendan Butler. Girls—Evelyn Knerr, Nora Moore.

Outlook: Joseph, one of the state’s best freestylers, is shooting for a state title and leads a strong girls’ team. Storen headlines the defending district champion boys’ squad.

Culpeper

Coach: Sarah Mahoney

Top returners: Boys—So. Sam Mahoney, So. Coy Metzger. Girls—Jr. Sarah Rechkemmer, So. Meredith Reingruber.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ryan Mahoney, Fr. Victor Lucero. Girls—Fr. Madison Brushwood.

Outlook: The Blue Devils will look to several young swimmers for leadership.

Eastern View

Coach: Chris Denham

Top returners: Girls—Sr. Alana Denica, Jasvie Pineda

Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Olivia Denham.

Outlook: The Cyclones are small in numbers but hope to focus on personal improvement.

James Monroe

Coach: Konrad Heller

Last season: Boys, girls third in district.

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Ben Valentine, Jr. Blake Morin. Girls—So. Sammi Sowers, So. Alice Weber, So. Isabel Long, Sr. Sarah Rigual.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Trevor McDowell, Fr. Jack Quinton.

Outlook: Sowers, who posted two top-five state finishes as a freshman, returns to lead a strong girls’ team.

King George

Coach: Connor Muncie

Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.

Top returners: Boys—Malachi Caballero, Kristian Henderson, A.J. Green, Colton White, Zach Pardee. Girls-—Sarah Green, Jillian Wedding, Ciara Graves, Katelyn Spuchesi, Aly Eller.

Top newcomers: Boys—Griffin Lusk. Girls—Makayla Conley.

Outlook: Both squads return plenty of regional and state qualifiers, and the girls are well-positioned to defend their district championships.

Spotsylvania

Last season: Boys, girls fifth in district.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Fredericksburg Acadmey

Coach: Sheila Wimble

Last season: Boys, girls were conference champions.

Top returners: Sr. Emily Drape, Jr. Andrew Appleton, Fr. Paker Cottrell, Sr. Simon Dewees, So. Robbie Howes, So. Andrew Stewart, Fr. Zoe Mozena.

Top newcomers: Fr. Josie LeDoux, 8th-graders Maddie Gordon, Finn McGrady.

Outlook: Four returning state qualifiers give the Falcons hope for a strong season, especially on the boys’ side.

Fredericksburg Christian

Coach: Malia Meadows

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Jack Knewtson. Girls-—8th-grader Kate Howell.

Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Isabel Baroody, 8th-grader Hannah Ellis.

Outlook: Knewton will attempt to qualify for the VISAA state meet for a fourth straight year.