HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS PREVIEW: After two years off, Wood helps JM boys try to revive program

Marshall Wood once starred for James Monroe High School’s juggernaut of a boys’ tennis program. Now he’s trying to revive it.

No area schools played tennis in the spring of 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all aspects of society. A year ago, while their rivals returned to an abbreviated spring season, the Yellow Jackets sat on the sidelines.

Former coach George Christoforatos had retired and moved to Kilmarnock, a two-hour drive each way. He was coaxed into returning, but he found virtually no interest in a program that had compiled a 256-17 dual-match record in his previous 12 years and had won three state team titles under the late Bob Calloway (1990, 2002 and 2003).

So the Yellow Jackets pulled the plug on the 2021 season as well.

Last summer, they turned to Wood, a two-time state finalist (2017-18) and three-time All-Area player of the year, to coach golf and tennis at his alma mater.

He returned to a far different situation that in his days as a player, when there was stiff competition for every spot on the singles and doubles ladder. None of the players who’ll open the season March 30 against Brooke Point has played so much as a single varsity point.

“Overall, it’s been a struggle just to have enough kids to have a team this year,” Wood said. “It’s definitely disappointing, 100 percent. Part of it was the uncertainty that we’d even have a season. There was a lack of communication with the kids in general.”

Several of Wood’s players are competing in multiple sports this spring, so they can’t devote their full attention to tennis practice. That’s a problem since few of them have a background in a sport that usually draws in players at a young age.

Fortunately for Wood, what his charges lack in experience, they make up for in enthusiasm.

“Honestly, it doesn’t take as much patience, because everyone is one the same level. They’re all learning tennis properly,” he said. “We don’t have too lofty goals. We’re relaxed, we’re in good spirits at practice. The kids just want to learn tennis and have fun.

“It’s all about making sure they develop and become as good as they can be.”

Wood sees potential in freshman Connor Franklin and sophomores Palmer Van Zandt and Miles Landeck, the latter of whom is the younger brother of one of Wood’s former JM teammates. He also has a couple of eighth-graders who won’t be eligible for varsity matches this spring but stand to benefit from practicing with older players.

Plus, Wood said that the level of competition has suffered across the area, largely because of the pandemic.

“Pretty much nobody was playing tennis in Fredericksburg for 2-3 years,” Wood said. “There were no juniors. The whole area is kind of in a rebuilding mode.”

After being hired as coach last summer, Wood combed the halls for anyone with experience or interest in tennis. The pickings were slim, but he also found some salesmen.

“They did all the work,” he said. “I told them, ‘Go get your friends to come out and play tennis.’ And they did.”

The Yellow Jackets may run into issues when their tennis matches are scheduled on the same day as a soccer game or track meet. Still, Wood hopes this season will lay the foundation for a return to the standard he once helped set.

“Hopefully we don’t run into anything too crazy,” he said. “I need five guys to set a lineup, and right now I’ve got five I can count on. But we have high hopes that maybe we can surprise some people.”

